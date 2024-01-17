Ray McKinnon hails ‘phenomenal’ ticket milestone as Forfar fans rush for Hibs briefs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ray McKinnon hails ‘phenomenal’ ticket milestone as Forfar fans rush for Hibs briefs

The Loons are preparing to host Premiership opposition in this weekend's Scottish Cup fourth round.

By Craig Cairns
Forfar manager Ray McKinnon.
Forfar manager Ray McKinnon is preparing his side to face Hibs in the Scottish Cup. Image: SNS.

Forfar fans have snapped up more than 1000 tickets for their upcoming Scottish Cup tie at home to Hibs.

Manager Ray McKinnon said increased sales of around double the number that attended last weekend’s home match versus Elgin City are “phenomenal” for the club.

Forfar are set to host the Hibees at Station Park in the tournament’s fourth round on Saturday.

A spanner has been thrown into the work the part-time League Two club has been doing in preparation, with Tuesday night’s training cancelled due to heavy snow.

But, with players given individual programmes instead, training IS expected to go ahead as usual on Thursday night.

Forfar prepare for Hibs visit

“We had about eight inches of snow on the park and the surrounding area on Tuesday night. So we didn’t manage to train, which isn’t great,” Loons boss McKinnon told Courier Sport.

“It’s fine though, the guys got individual training plans to do. It’s OK, it’ll do. We’ll get them training on Thursday night.”

Anticipation is growing ahead of Saturday’s 3pm kick-off, with more than 1000 home tickets now sold – around twice last weekend’s attendance at home to Elgin City.

Hibs have sold around 2500 briefs, setting the stage for a bumper crowd at Station Park.

Meetings between Forfar and Hibs are rare, though the sides did meet in 2020 in the League Cup when it took a late header from the Hibees’ David Gray to separate the sides.

However, there were no supporters in attendance that day due to Covid.

The last meeting in the Scottish Cup between the sides came in 1971 when Hibs ran out 8-1 winners.

Before that tie, the sides hadn’t met in a competitive fixture since the 1930s.

McKinnon hails ticket sales

“There’s a bit of a buzz about the place,” added McKinnon. “I was up there on Wednesday.

“We’ve sold over 1000 tickers, it’s phenomenal for us. We’re delighted with that.

“The good thing about it is there is no expectation on us. All the pressure and all the expectation is on Hibs. Our players can go and enjoy the occasion.

“Our captain is a big Hibs fan, Andy Munro. It’ll be great for the players to go out and experience playing against a Premiership side.

“At the same time, we want to be super competitive in the game. We’ll have a plan for the boys on Thursday to see if they can take it into the game on Saturday.”

