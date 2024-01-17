Vital Brechin Bridge damaged by Storm Babet could re-open within weeks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Vital Brechin Bridge damaged by Storm Babet could re-open within weeks

The A933 bridge over the River South Esk was "significantly weakened" during October's storm.

By Graham Brown
Engineers are preparing to repair historic Brechin Bridge. Image: Angus Council
Engineers are preparing to repair historic Brechin Bridge. Image: Angus Council

Brechin Bridge could re-open to traffic within around six weeks after a repair job on the battering it took from Storm Babet.

The A933 crossing has been out of action since the October devastation caused by the River South Esk.

It sits at the east end of River Street, where hundreds of people were forced from their homes after record water levels breached the town’s £16 million flood defences.

The historic bridge is a key route into the town from Arbroath and the south.

The flooded River South Esk passing under Brechin Bridge after Storm Babet. Image: Paul Reid

But its north pier sustained serious damage due to the force of the water.

Angus Council has now revealed a working platform is in place to allow the stonework repairs to start.

And a coffer dam has been put in place to let engineers and workmen tackle the worst hit section.

Abutment platform

A council spokesperson said: “Works to form a temporary working platform to allow access to the scoured bridge abutment – where the bridge arch meets the north embankment – are complete and as of this week the cofferdam is now also in place.

“This has allowed us to inspect the scour damage and designs for the repair are being finalised.

“It is anticipated at this stage that the abutment repairs can be completed and the bridge re-opened by the end of February.”

Brechin Bridge Storm Babet damage repair
A work platform has been built around the bridge abutment. Image: Angus Council

But further work will still be needed to repair all of Babet’s damage.

The council added: “There is still also further damage to the cutwater, which guides flows around the central bridge pier.

“This has been inspected by roped access engineers and will require to be repaired.

“Unfortunately access for this is limited at the moment due to river flows.

“We will arrange for further works to be undertaken later in the year to permanently repair this.”

And the authority has stressed the bridge remains completely closed.

It follows a shock claim that a driver was seen moving safety fencing aside to cross it.

Engineers previously warned that the bridge had been so badly damaged in the storm that it was not safe “for a cat to cross”.

Conversation