Vital Brechin Bridge damaged by Storm Babet could re-open within weeks

Brechin Bridge could re-open to traffic within around six weeks after a repair job on the battering it took from Storm Babet.

The A933 crossing has been out of action since the October devastation caused by the River South Esk.

It sits at the east end of River Street, where hundreds of people were forced from their homes after record water levels breached the town’s £16 million flood defences.

The historic bridge is a key route into the town from Arbroath and the south.

But its north pier sustained serious damage due to the force of the water.

Angus Council has now revealed a working platform is in place to allow the stonework repairs to start.

And a coffer dam has been put in place to let engineers and workmen tackle the worst hit section.

Abutment platform

A council spokesperson said: “Works to form a temporary working platform to allow access to the scoured bridge abutment – where the bridge arch meets the north embankment – are complete and as of this week the cofferdam is now also in place.

“This has allowed us to inspect the scour damage and designs for the repair are being finalised.

“It is anticipated at this stage that the abutment repairs can be completed and the bridge re-opened by the end of February.”

But further work will still be needed to repair all of Babet’s damage.

The council added: “There is still also further damage to the cutwater, which guides flows around the central bridge pier.

“This has been inspected by roped access engineers and will require to be repaired.

“Unfortunately access for this is limited at the moment due to river flows.

“We will arrange for further works to be undertaken later in the year to permanently repair this.”

And the authority has stressed the bridge remains completely closed.

It follows a shock claim that a driver was seen moving safety fencing aside to cross it.

Engineers previously warned that the bridge had been so badly damaged in the storm that it was not safe “for a cat to cross”.