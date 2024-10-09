Aberfeldy set for 8 new holiday flats as hostel conversion plans approved

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Aberfeldy set for 8 new holiday flats as hostel conversion plans approved

Disused Dunolly House in Aberfeldy was previously going to be turned into permanent housing

By Morag Lindsay
Dunolly House exterior
Dunnolly House could now provide more holiday accommodation in Aberfeldy. Image: Thorntons

An empty Aberfeldy landmark is set to be converted into holiday accommodation.

Councillors unanimously approved the plan for eight serviced apartments at Dunolly House on Wednesday.

That’s despite complaints that Aberfeldy is crying out for permanent homes for local people.

Dunolly House previously had planning permission for conversion into five flats.

The new approval will allow the developer to create holiday accommodation in the grade C listed building instead.

Bailie Claire McLaren told colleagues on Perth and Kinross Council’s planning committee: “It’s a disused building, it’s listed. It’s on the edge of Aberfeldy as you enter it and it’s very visible.

Claire McLaren head and shoulders
Claire McLaren supported the plan for Dunolly House. Image: Supplied.

“So to see this back in use and tidied up would be a great asset.

“The creation of holiday accommodation is not wrong in an area where there is high tourism activity.”

Aberfeldy Community Council questions need for more holiday accommodation

Dunolly House sits beside the River Tay, on the corner of Kenmore Road and Taybridge Road, Aberfeldy.

It was built in the mid to late 1800s by Duncan MacDougall, a champion piper to Queen Victoria.

More recently it was used as a hostel and outdoor recreation centre.

However, it has lain empty for some years.

The previous application for five residential flats was approved in 2019.

Dunolly House from entrance gate
Dunolly House could now accommodate visitors to Aberfeldy. Image: Thorntons.

Aberfeldy and District Community Council objected to the new application from Dundee-based Obar 23 Ltd.

The group says it is in favour of seeing the property come back into use, and supported the flats plan. But it believes the new project will lead to over-development of the site.

In its letter to the council, it said: “It is also our belief that there is already an over-supply of holiday accommodation in the area, and that it is full-time residential accommodation that the area requires.”

Aberfeldy’s popularity posing problems for local house-hunters

A report to the planning committee said the current owner had concluded that the only viable option for the building is for serviced apartments.

Councillors were also reminded that Dunolly House is not currently in use as residential accommodation, so there would be no loss to the town.

Dunolly House interior, dark wood panelled bay windows looking out to trees beyond
Dunolly House still has echoes of its former grandeur. Image: Thorntons

The former hostel went on the market for offers over £300,000 last summer.

Solicitors Thorntons described it as a “one in a kind opportunity… in a stunning location”.

Aberfeldy is one of several towns in Perthshire reporting a shortage of affordable homes for locals.

Their popularity with visitors means many properties are now second homes and holiday lets.

Perth and Kinross councillors rejected an attempt to introduce a short-term let control area in Highland Perthshire in August.

However, the council has exercised new Holyrood powers which allow it to charge second home owners double the rate of council tax.

There has been a 13% drop in the number of second homes in Perth and Kinross since the policy was introduced in the spring.

More from Perth & Kinross

Craigie Hill Golf Club entrance sign
Perth golf club wants to lose 9 holes and build 175 homes on course
Murray Royal Hospital in Perth.
Woman, 53, charged after fire at Perth's Murray Royal Hospital
Eljamel working in a hospital in Libya.
Eljamel scandal: NHS Tayside staff provide statements to police investigation
Sir Rod Stewart at Blair Castle in Perthshire with the Duke of Argyll (left) and Ian Smith, chair of The Keepers of the Quaich, (right). Image: Pressteam Scotland
Rod Stewart inducted into exclusive whisky society at Perthshire castle banquet
Gartwhinzean Hotel ablaze in 2012
New homes approved for fire-hit former Gartwhinzean Hotel site
Cameron Rae aged 11 with his mum Kerry Burgess. Image: Kerry Burgess
EXCLUSIVE: Mum of murdered Perth man Cameron Rae says no sentence will ever be…
Annette Bond
Perthshire benefits cheat has sentence cut on appeal
Group of people cutting ribbon in front of visitor centre at Grandtully
40 new parking places at Perthshire beauty spot in £1.3million visitor services boost
Gavin Owens has been traced.
Police trace missing woman, 19, last seen in Muthill
Lindsay MacCallum and Angela MacVicar
Charity boss from Perthshire jailed for stealing nearly £100k

Conversation