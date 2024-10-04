Aberfeldy holiday flats plan for Queen Victoria piper’s mansion

One of Aberfeldy’s grandest houses could be turned into holiday apartments.

That’s despite complaints what the community really needs is homes for local people.

Dunolly House sits in its own grounds on the corner of Kenmore Road and Taybridge Road, Aberfeldy.

The grade C-listed mansion was reportedly built by a champion piper to Queen Victoria.

But the riverside landmark has lain empty since it was last used as an outdoor recreation centre.

It already has planning permission for conversion into five flats.

However, councillors are now being asked to approve a new bid to create eight serviced apartments.

The accommodation would target visitors to the popular Perthshire tourist town.

But Aberfeldy and District Community Council has objected to the application.

In its letter to Perth and Kinross Council it writes: “We are very much in favour of seeing this property developed, and supported a previous planning application for five residential flats there in January 2019.

“However, we are now unanimously of the opinion that this application is very clearly an over-development of this site.”

The letter goes on: “It is also our belief that there is already an over-supply of holiday accommodation in the area, and that it is full-time residential accommodation that the area requires.”

Dunolly House plans recommended for approval

Despite the concerns, planners are recommending councillors agree to the application when they meet on Wednesday.

A report to the planning committee says: “Whilst the previous approval was for residential flats the current owner has concluded that the only viable option for the building is for serviced apartments, not for permanent residential accommodation.

“Therefore, the planning authority must consider the wider merits of that proposal.”

The former hostel was on the market for offers over £300,000 last summer.

Solicitors Thorntons described it as a “one in a kind opportunity… in a stunning location”.

And much was made of its royal connections.

Potential buyers were told Dunolly House was built in the mid to late 1800s by Duncan MacDougall (the champion piper to Queen Victoria).

Aberfeldy housing market feeling the pinch

Aberfeldy is one of several towns in Perthshire reporting a shortage of affordable homes for locals.

The problem is due in part to their popularity with visitors and their higher than average proportion of second homes and holiday lets.

Perth and Kinross councillors rejected an attempt to introduce a short-term let control area in Highland Perthshire in August.

The zone would have required owners to obtain planning permission if they wanted to turn their homes into holiday rentals and let them out via platforms such as Airbnb and Booking.com.

But earlier this week, The Courier revealed there has been a 13% drop in the number of second homes in Perth and Kinross since the council started charging owners double the rate of council tax in the spring.

Solicitors say more properties are coming on to the market in popular tourist towns as second home owners sell up.