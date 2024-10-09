Eljamel scandal: NHS Tayside staff provide statements to police investigation

NHS Tayside staff members have given written statements to police investigating the Eljamel scandal.

Health board executives also met officers probing the rogue surgeon’s butchery while he worked in Dundee.

Police launched inquiries into Sam Eljamel’s behaviour six years ago after patients who were harmed by him officially complained.

The investigation is also looking at NHS Tayside’s role in stopping the disgraced doctor, now working in his native Libya, during his time at Ninewells Hospital.

His victims have already protested against the slow pace of the police probe, which is yet to establish criminality.

Pat Kelly and Jules Rose, two leading campaigners, met senior detectives in Dundee on Wednesday to discuss the investigation.

They included Detective Inspector Willie Murdoch, currently heading the Eljamel probe.

Campaigners were told the ongoing probe is the most complex police investigation ever held into a medical scandal in Scotland.

Eljamel victims react

Detectives told patients progress is being made but said the scope of the probe is “massive”.

Ms Rose, from Kinross, said it was “slightly more reassuring” to find out Police Scotland has spoken to NHS Tayside employees.

Now she wants a face-to-face meeting with Police Scotland’s Chief Constable Jo Farrell.

“Given the acknowledgement this is the biggest medical scandal Police Scotland has undertaken, it’s only right that Jo Farrell meets campaigners,” she said.

Mr Kelly added: “I believe this team are attempting to move things forward as fast as they can.

“But five years have already been lost. They’ve got to be on the front foot now.”

It is understood police were unable to say much on what action had been taken during the first five years of the probe.

Officers gave little detail on timescales for further developments as inquiries continue.

The long-running probe was only escalated to a “major investigation” last October, one month after a public inquiry was granted.

Questions for authorities

Earlier this week, NHS Tayside refused to confirm or deny if any staff members had been interviewed by police over the scandal when asked by The Courier.

The health board said it did not need to comply with a Freedom of Information request since it forms part of an ongoing police investigation.

Police Scotland declined to provide any further details on correspondence with NHS Tayside’s executive board or employees.

A spokesperson said: “This is an extremely complex and protracted investigation which is being investigated by the Major Investigation Team to ensure it has the experience and specialist knowledge required.

“Inquiries remain ongoing and we continue to work alongside partner agencies.”

A spokesperson for NHS Tayside said: “It would not be appropriate for us to comment on an ongoing police investigation.”