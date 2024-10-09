Eljamel scandal: NHS Tayside staff provide statements to police investigation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Eljamel scandal: NHS Tayside staff provide statements to police investigation

Officers probing the disgraced neurosurgeon’s botched operations have also met NHS Tayside executives.

By Justin Bowie
Eljamel working in a hospital in Libya.
Eljamel working in a hospital in Libya.

NHS Tayside staff members have given written statements to police investigating the Eljamel scandal.

Health board executives also met officers probing the rogue surgeon’s butchery while he worked in Dundee.

Police launched inquiries into Sam Eljamel’s behaviour six years ago after patients who were harmed by him officially complained.

The investigation is also looking at NHS Tayside’s role in stopping the disgraced doctor, now working in his native Libya, during his time at Ninewells Hospital.

His victims have already protested against the slow pace of the police probe, which is yet to establish criminality.

Eljamel campaigner Jules Rose outside Dundee’s Bell Street police station. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Pat Kelly and Jules Rose, two leading campaigners, met senior detectives in Dundee on Wednesday to discuss the investigation.

They included Detective Inspector Willie Murdoch, currently heading the Eljamel probe.

Campaigners were told the ongoing probe is the most complex police investigation ever held into a medical scandal in Scotland.

Eljamel victims react

Detectives told patients progress is being made but said the scope of the probe is “massive”.

Ms Rose, from Kinross, said it was “slightly more reassuring” to find out Police Scotland has spoken to NHS Tayside employees.

Police Scotland chief constable Jo Farrell.
Police Scotland’s chief constable Jo Farrell.

Now she wants a face-to-face meeting with Police Scotland’s Chief Constable Jo Farrell.

“Given the acknowledgement this is the biggest medical scandal Police Scotland has undertaken, it’s only right that Jo Farrell meets campaigners,” she said.

Mr Kelly added: “I believe this team are attempting to move things forward as fast as they can.

“But five years have already been lost. They’ve got to be on the front foot now.”

It is understood police were unable to say much on what action had been taken during the first five years of the probe.

Officers gave little detail on timescales for further developments as inquiries continue.

The long-running probe was only escalated to a “major investigation” last October, one month after a public inquiry was granted.

Questions for authorities

Earlier this week, NHS Tayside refused to confirm or deny if any staff members had been interviewed by police over the scandal when asked by The Courier.

The health board said it did not need to comply with a Freedom of Information request since it forms part of an ongoing police investigation.

Police Scotland declined to provide any further details on correspondence with NHS Tayside’s executive board or employees.

A spokesperson said: “This is an extremely complex and protracted investigation which is being investigated by the Major Investigation Team to ensure it has the experience and specialist knowledge required.

“Inquiries remain ongoing and we continue to work alongside partner agencies.”

A spokesperson for NHS Tayside said: “It would not be appropriate for us to comment on an ongoing police investigation.”

