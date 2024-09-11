Eljamel police pressure builds as campaigners demand answers outside Dundee HQ

Furious Eljamel patients are piling pressure on police six years after an investigation into the former NHS Tayside surgeon’s butchery began.

Jules Rose and Pat Kelly, two leading campaigners, demanded answers outside Dundee’s Bell Street station with a mock birthday card, balloon, and cake covered in blood.

They want to know why police are yet to even establish criminality six years after they began investigating disgraced Sam Eljamel and the wider scandal surrounding NHS Tayside.

More than 100 patients have made complaints to police about their treatment at the hands of Eljamel, who has since fled to home country Libya.

Earlier this year dozens of his victims gathered outside the force’s Dundee HQ to protest.

They accused police of “kicking the can down the road”.

Four months on, Ms Rose says little had changed.

“We’re all angry. We’re frustrated and tired,” she said. “Police Scotland are trying to bury their heads in the sand.”

Ms Rose, from Kinross, and Mr Kelly posed with their mock birthday props outside Bell Street station, before delivering them inside to officers.

The front of the huge card warned that patients had been left on “death row” by police for 2,190 days.

The inside of the letter addressed Scotland’s Chief Constable Jo Farrell, quoting her oath to “faithfully discharge” her duties in the top job.

Ms Rose questions whether police made any significant steps with the investigation prior to last September, when a public inquiry into the scandal was announced.

It was only last October when the probe was escalated into a major investigation to be handled by a specialist team.

Ms Rose said: “They were stagnant for the first five years. What were they doing?”

She wants to know:

Which governing bodies have been spoken to as part of the investigation?

What action have police taken to speak to the Libyan authorities?

Have police interviewed anyone from NHS Tayside, and if so who?

Police Scotland has declined multiple interview requests from The Courier asking to speak to Detective Inspector Willie Murdoch, the lead investigator.

Labour MSP Michael Marra, who backed a public inquiry, joined campaigners in piling pressure on police.

He wrote to the Lord Advocate, the Scottish Government’s top law officer, asking for a full update on police action until now.

The letter is also signed by Labour leader Anas Sarwar and party deputy Jackie Baillie.

It reads: “Victims are still waiting a decision as to whether any criminality has taken place.

“The ongoing delays to justice further compound their trauma.”

Mid Scotland and Fife Tory MSP Liz Smith backed the letter, saying: “The length of the wait is inexcusable.

“This has created significant distress and anxiety to the former patients and their families.”

SNP justice chief Angela Constance refused to be drawn on the length of the investigation when asked by The Courier.

She said: “I can’t talk about police investigations. Swift justice is always important.”

A police spokesperson said: “This is an extremely complex and protracted investigation which is being investigated by the Major Investigation Team to ensure it has the experience and specialist knowledge required.

“Inquiries remain ongoing and we continue to work alongside partner agencies.”