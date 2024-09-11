Eljamel police pressure builds as campaigners demand answers outside Dundee HQ

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Eljamel police pressure builds as campaigners demand answers outside Dundee HQ

Campaigners marked the sixth anniversary since the police probe began with a mock birthday card and a cake covered in fake blood.

By Justin Bowie
Eljamel patients Jules Rose and Pat Kelly outside Dundee's police HQ. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Furious Eljamel patients are piling pressure on police six years after an investigation into the former NHS Tayside surgeon’s butchery began.

Jules Rose and Pat Kelly, two leading campaigners, demanded answers outside Dundee’s Bell Street station with a mock birthday card, balloon, and cake covered in blood.

They want to know why police are yet to even establish criminality six years after they began investigating disgraced Sam Eljamel and the wider scandal surrounding NHS Tayside.

More than 100 patients have made complaints to police about their treatment at the hands of Eljamel, who has since fled to home country Libya.

Earlier this year dozens of his victims gathered outside the force’s Dundee HQ to protest.

Disgraced ex-NHS Tayside surgeon Sam Eljamel at the operating table in August this year.

They accused police of “kicking the can down the road”.

Four months on, Ms Rose says little had changed.

“We’re all angry. We’re frustrated and tired,” she said. “Police Scotland are trying to bury their heads in the sand.”

Ms Rose, from Kinross, and Mr Kelly posed with their mock birthday props outside Bell Street station, before delivering them inside to officers.

Jules Rose and Pat Kelly shared their anger with police. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The front of the huge card warned that patients had been left on “death row” by police for 2,190 days.

The inside of the letter addressed Scotland’s Chief Constable Jo Farrell, quoting her oath to “faithfully discharge” her duties in the top job.

Ms Rose questions whether police made any significant steps with the investigation prior to last September, when a public inquiry into the scandal was announced.

Eljamel campaigners with a mock birthday cake six years after the police investigation began. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Jules Rose holding a huge letter addressed to Police Scotland’s chief constable. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

It was only last October when the probe was escalated into a major investigation to be handled by a specialist team.

Ms Rose said: “They were stagnant for the first five years. What were they doing?”

She wants to know:

  • Which governing bodies have been spoken to as part of the investigation?
  • What action have police taken to speak to the Libyan authorities?
  • Have police interviewed anyone from NHS Tayside, and if so who?

Police Scotland has declined multiple interview requests from The Courier asking to speak to Detective Inspector Willie Murdoch, the lead investigator.

Michael Marra and his Labour boss Anas Sarwar have piled more pressure on police. Image: PA

Labour MSP Michael Marra, who backed a public inquiry, joined campaigners in piling pressure on police.

He wrote to the Lord Advocate, the Scottish Government’s top law officer, asking for a full update on police action until now.

The letter is also signed by Labour leader Anas Sarwar and party deputy Jackie Baillie.

It reads: “Victims are still waiting a decision as to whether any criminality has taken place.

“The ongoing delays to justice further compound their trauma.”

Tory MSP Liz Smith. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Mid Scotland and Fife Tory MSP Liz Smith backed the letter, saying: “The length of the wait is inexcusable.

“This has created significant distress and anxiety to the former patients and their families.”

SNP justice chief Angela Constance refused to be drawn on the length of the investigation when asked by The Courier.

She said: “I can’t talk about police investigations. Swift justice is always important.”

A police spokesperson said: “This is an extremely complex and protracted investigation which is being investigated by the Major Investigation Team to ensure it has the experience and specialist knowledge required.

“Inquiries remain ongoing and we continue to work alongside partner agencies.”

Conversation