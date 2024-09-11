Wednesday court round-up — Pensioner’s admissions and brick thrower

A 77-year-old man has admitted sexually abusing two children on repeated occasions over several years.

David Duncan is awaiting sentencing after he pled guilty to attacking the children at addresses in Dundee, Forfar, Anstruther and elsewhere, including Salou in Spain.

The first child was targeted on various occasions between January 1 2007 and November 30 2010.

Duncan used lewd, indecent or libidinous practices towards the child, aged seven when the abuse began, including indecent touching and exposing himself.

Between August 1 2021 and January 20 2023, Duncan sexually abused a child – now aged six – while in a vehicle outside a Dundee primary school.

Duncan, of Ballindean Road, will return to Dundee Sheriff Court when an agreed narrative of facts has been prepared.

Christian youth camp raid

Crack addict John Forbes, who raided a Christian youth camp and made off with a safe containing children’s mobile phones is back behind bars. Just three weeks out of jail, he crept into the Teen Ranch activities centre near Inchture after dark and loaded the safe into a stolen car.

Threw brick from bridge

A topless man who threw a brick from a Fife bridge onto a moving car has been placed on an 18-month supervision order.

Kieran Hudghton threw the brick onto a Vauxhall Corsa’s front windscreen from the footbridge above the A911 road at the Preston Roundabout, Glenrothes, on July 20 this year.

He was challenged by the car driver afterwards and traced by police a short time later.

The 20-year-old appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court previously pled guilty to culpable and reckless behaviour.

At his sentencing hearing solicitor Callum Harris said Hudghton realised the severity of his actions immediately and apologised to the driver.

A week to pay

A finance boss has been given a week to repay the entire £31,000 he embezzled from a Fife emergency vet centre over a decade ago. Derek Giblin took the money while employed at Vets Now in Castle Riggs, Dunfermline, between 2009 and 2014.

Hit-and-run

A “frail” pensioner has wound up with a criminal conviction after failing to stop when he struck a 16-year-old girl with his car in Arbroath.

John Milne, 76, was not present at Forfar Sheriff Court when his case called but solicitor Nick Whelan tendered a guilty plea on his behalf to failing to stop and leave details after a collision.

The court heard Milne, of Addison Place in Arbroath, was turning at the junction between Catherine Street and Burnside Road on December 14 in 2022 when he struck the girl with the side of his car.

She was knocked off her feet and into a wall.

Police later traced him at home and described him as “elderly and frail.”

Mr Whelan said: “He thinks the young lady has stopped, he moves around the corner, stops very briefly, sees the girl getting to her feet and drives off.

“He should have stopped, he accepts that.

“There’s no intention of driving again. He’s effectively housebound.”

Sheriff Neil Kinnear imposed six penalty points and fined Milne £200, plus a £10 victim surcharge.

Dogs killed goats

Dog owner Lynn McNeil, of Falkirk, was fined at Dunfermline Sheriff Court after admitting being the owner of two Alaskan Malamutes which worried livestock by attacking and killing two goats on at a Fife fishery. The fishery owner slammed the sentence and revealed his staff are still suffering from seeing the attack.

Cleared of police computer mis-use

A police worker has been cleared of illegally accessing call records to find out who was reporting a family member to police.

Pauline Penman had been accused of entering individual records on the police computer up to ten times.

However, she told Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court her job as a data inputter required her to access the files and she did not know to whom they related until she opened them.

The court heard that at the time there was no mandated procedure for reporting to managers when a file had been accidentally entered.

Sheriff Mark Allan told Penman while it seemed likely she had deliberately accessed the files, the evidence provided by the Crown did not meet the criminal standard of “beyond reasonable doubt”.

He found all charges against her not proven.

Postmaster police assault

A former Perthshire postmaster has been ordered to pay compensation to a police officer after dislocating his finger in a violent struggle. Timo Hayes admitted assaulting the PC as he tried to arrest him at his family home in Pitlochry.

Cannabis driver

A cannabis driver from Kennoway has been banned from the road for a year and fined £200.

At Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court, Iain Copland, 45, of Leven Road, previously pled guilty to driving with excess THC (7.7mics/ 2) on the A916 Kennoway Road on March 29 this year.

