Finance boss given week to repay £31k embezzled from Fife emergency vet

A finance boss has been given a week to repay the entire £31,000 he embezzled from a Fife emergency vet centre over a decade ago.

Derek Giblin swindled the money while employed at Vets Now in Castle Riggs, Dunfermline, between August 26 2009 and September 9 2014.

The 59-year-old, a former head of finance there, appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court for sentencing after earlier pleading guilty to embezzlement.

Defence lawyer Heather Morrison said Giblin has shown her he has the necessary funds in his bank account.

Sheriff Krista Johnston made a compensation order for Giblin to repay the sum – totalling £31,493.07 – to Vets Now within one week and ordered him to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work within six months.

The sheriff told Giblin: “You demonstrated a serious breach of trust.

“The offending dates back to the period between 2009 and 2014; it’s some considerable time ago now and I understand there have been no other court matters in the intervening period.

“The sum owed is not an inconsiderate amount.

“You are a first offender and previously of good character.

“You are 59 and you have been in employment, and you have a caring commitment to your wife.

“I have taken all these circumstances into account in reaching the decision that I can deal with you by way of alternative to custody”.

The court heard previously Giblin, a former head of finance at Vets Now, was away on holiday when a colleague covering his duties noticed financial discrepancies.

There were numerous transactions for which no claim forms had been submitted and processed.

A lot of the cash withdrawals and transactions did not fit with normal business practice.

Concerns were highlighted to the company director and an internal investigation was carried out.

Giblin’s drawers were searched and hundreds of receipts were found stuffed into envelopes dating back years, along with handwritten notes stating ‘to be paid back’.

Giblin was suspended as a result.

Giblin, of Calderwood Road, Glasgow, now works elsewhere in the finance sector.

Defence agent Martin McGuire said at the earlier hearing Giblin’s current employers did “not know of this matter,” which Sheriff Johnston described as “remarkable”.

The sheriff noted a social work report suggested Giblin offered on numerous occasions to repay the embezzled money as he felt ethically and morally it was something he should do.

Mr McGuire said his client had told police he would be willing to make repayments but was advised by officers not to contact Vets Now.

A previous proceeds of crime application has been continued for a week but Giblin’s attendance has been excused, providing the money is paid.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.