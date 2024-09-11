Finance boss given week to repay £31k embezzled from Fife emergency vet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Finance boss given week to repay £31k embezzled from Fife emergency vet

Derek Giblin swindled the money while employed at Vets Now in Dunfermline, between August 26 2009 and September 9 2014.

By Jamie McKenzie
Derek Giblin
Derek Giblin. Image: Facebook

A finance boss has been given a week to repay the entire £31,000 he embezzled from a Fife emergency vet centre over a decade ago.

Derek Giblin swindled the money while employed at Vets Now in Castle Riggs, Dunfermline, between August 26 2009 and September 9 2014.

The 59-year-old, a former head of finance there, appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court for sentencing after earlier pleading guilty to embezzlement.

Defence lawyer Heather Morrison said Giblin has shown her he has the necessary funds in his bank account.

Sheriff Krista Johnston made a compensation order for Giblin to repay the sum – totalling £31,493.07 – to Vets Now within one week and ordered him to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work within six months.

The sheriff told Giblin: “You demonstrated a serious breach of trust.

“The offending dates back to the period between 2009 and 2014; it’s some considerable time ago now and I understand there have been no other court matters in the intervening period.

“The sum owed is not an inconsiderate amount.

“You are a first offender and previously of good character.

“You are 59 and you have been in employment, and you have a caring commitment to your wife.

“I have taken all these circumstances into account in reaching the decision that I can deal with you by way of alternative to custody”.

Vets Now, Dunfermline
Vets Now, Dunfermline. Image: Google

The court heard previously Giblin, a former head of finance at Vets Now, was away on holiday when a colleague covering his duties noticed financial discrepancies.

There were numerous transactions for which no claim forms had been submitted and processed.

A lot of the cash withdrawals and transactions did not fit with normal business practice.

Concerns were highlighted to the company director and an internal investigation was carried out.

Giblin’s drawers were searched and hundreds of receipts were found stuffed into envelopes dating back years, along with handwritten notes stating ‘to be paid back’.

Giblin was suspended as a result.

Giblin, of Calderwood Road, Glasgow, now works elsewhere in the finance sector.

Defence agent Martin McGuire said at the earlier hearing Giblin’s current employers did “not know of this matter,” which Sheriff Johnston described as “remarkable”.

The sheriff noted a social work report suggested Giblin offered on numerous occasions to repay the embezzled money as he felt ethically and morally it was something he should do.

Mr McGuire said his client had told police he would be willing to make repayments but was advised by officers not to contact Vets Now.

A previous proceeds of crime application has been continued for a week but Giblin’s attendance has been excused, providing the money is paid.

