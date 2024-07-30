Finance boss who embezzled £31k from Fife emergency vet still working in sector, court hears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Finance boss who embezzled £31k from Fife emergency vet still working in sector, court hears

Derek Giblin's employers have not been told of his crime, the court was told.

By Jamie McKenzie
Derek Giblin
Derek Giblin. Image: Facebook

A finance boss who embezzled more than £31,000 from an emergency vet centre in Fife is still working in the sector for bosses who do not know about his crime, a court has heard.

Derek Giblin swindled the money while employed at Vets Now in Castle Riggs, Dunfermline, over a period spanning five years.

Vets Now provides emergency care for pets.

Dunfermline Sheriff Court heard previously Giblin, a former head of finance there, was away on holiday when a colleague covering his duties noticed financial discrepancies.

There were numerous transactions for which no claim forms had been submitted and processed.

A lot of the cash withdrawals and cash transactions did not fit with normal business practice.

Vets Now, Dunfermline
Vets Now, Dunfermline. Image: Google

Concerns were highlighted to the company director and an internal investigation was carried out.

Giblin’s drawers were searched and hundreds of receipts were found stuffed into envelopes dating back years, along with handwritten notes stating ‘to be paid back’.

Giblin, a carer for his wife, was suspended as a result.

‘Remarkable’ employers are unaware

Giblin, of Calderwood Road, Glasgow, now works elsewhere in the same sector.

He appeared in the dock for sentencing after earlier pleading guilty to embezzling £31,493 between August 26 2009 and September 9 2014.

Sheriff Krista Johnston noted a social work report suggests he offered on numerous occasions to repay the embezzled money as he felt ethically and morally it was something he should do.

Defence lawyer Martin McGuire said Giblin told police he would be willing to make repayments but was advised officers not to contact Vets Now.

Mr McGuire said his client is “not immediately” in a position to repay the money but is investigating taking money from his pension pot or some form of unsecure loan.

Sheriff Johnston said: “I understand from this report, somewhat remarkably, he seems to be working in finance at this stage – he has an income”.

The sheriff said it might make a difference at sentencing if she has more information about repayment, as well as vouching his wife depends on him for caring needs.

She also suggested an employer reference, to which Mr McGuire replied: “His current employers do not know of this matter”.

Sheriff Johnston said: “That is remarkable”.

Sentence was further deferred until August 12 and bail was continued.

Prosecutor Azrah Yousaf said a proceeds of crime application has also been made.

