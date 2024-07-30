Finance boss who embezzled £31k from Fife emergency vet still working in sector, court hears

A finance boss who embezzled more than £31,000 from an emergency vet centre in Fife is still working in the sector for bosses who do not know about his crime, a court has heard.

Derek Giblin swindled the money while employed at Vets Now in Castle Riggs, Dunfermline, over a period spanning five years.

Vets Now provides emergency care for pets.

Dunfermline Sheriff Court heard previously Giblin, a former head of finance there, was away on holiday when a colleague covering his duties noticed financial discrepancies.

There were numerous transactions for which no claim forms had been submitted and processed.

A lot of the cash withdrawals and cash transactions did not fit with normal business practice.

Concerns were highlighted to the company director and an internal investigation was carried out.

Giblin’s drawers were searched and hundreds of receipts were found stuffed into envelopes dating back years, along with handwritten notes stating ‘to be paid back’.

Giblin, a carer for his wife, was suspended as a result.

‘Remarkable’ employers are unaware

Giblin, of Calderwood Road, Glasgow, now works elsewhere in the same sector.

He appeared in the dock for sentencing after earlier pleading guilty to embezzling £31,493 between August 26 2009 and September 9 2014.

Sheriff Krista Johnston noted a social work report suggests he offered on numerous occasions to repay the embezzled money as he felt ethically and morally it was something he should do.

Defence lawyer Martin McGuire said Giblin told police he would be willing to make repayments but was advised officers not to contact Vets Now.

Mr McGuire said his client is “not immediately” in a position to repay the money but is investigating taking money from his pension pot or some form of unsecure loan.

Sheriff Johnston said: “I understand from this report, somewhat remarkably, he seems to be working in finance at this stage – he has an income”.

The sheriff said it might make a difference at sentencing if she has more information about repayment, as well as vouching his wife depends on him for caring needs.

She also suggested an employer reference, to which Mr McGuire replied: “His current employers do not know of this matter”.

Sheriff Johnston said: “That is remarkable”.

Sentence was further deferred until August 12 and bail was continued.

Prosecutor Azrah Yousaf said a proceeds of crime application has also been made.

