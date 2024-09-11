Council extend olive branch in Arbroath community garden eviction row

Arbroath residents who face losing their community garden have been offered an olive branch to keep the project going.

But it looks like they might still be moved from the Angus Council drying green they took over this summer.

The thriving garden has been created on space behind a block of flats branded a “dumping ground”.

It’s already grown a wide variety of produce.

And supporters have hailed it a social lifeline for some.

But the council say it was set up without proper permission.

Parks staff have complained a polytunnel and planters are making it difficult to maintain the communal green.

And despite claims by the community gardeners that locals are fully behind their efforts, a council spokesperson said there had been issues.

Complaints from neighbours

They said: “The council is always keen to work with residents who wish to undertake community-based work.

They advised the group since they expressed an interest in taking the area over as a community garden what they would need to do.

“It is essential that proper procedures are followed, ensuring all tenants, residents and the council are in agreement with such proposals before being set up,” a spokesperson added.

“Unfortunately, the community garden at Dishlandtown Street has been set up without seeking the relevant permission and gaining consent of all tenants and residents.

“As a result we have received complaints arising from events within the community garden.

“The council must take action to prevent recurrences and disturbances to their tenants.

“However, officers are continuing to support the local residents who are keen to develop the garden.”

Housing staff previously sent out letters warning the garden had to go.

A petition has been launched to keep it.

But the council has warned that if the items aren’t removed by Friday they will take them away.