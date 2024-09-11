Council extend olive branch in Arbroath community garden eviction row

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Council extend olive branch in Arbroath community garden eviction row

Angus Council say the Dishlandtown Street garden went ahead without permission but they want to work with locals to try and keep the project going.

By Graham Brown
Angus Council say the community garden was set up without proper permission. Image: Wallace Ferrier
Angus Council say the community garden was set up without proper permission. Image: Wallace Ferrier

Arbroath residents who face losing their community garden have been offered an olive branch to keep the project going.

But it looks like they might still be moved from the Angus Council drying green they took over this summer.

The thriving garden has been created on space behind a block of flats branded a “dumping ground”.

It’s already grown a wide variety of produce.

And supporters have hailed it a social lifeline for some.

But the council say it was set up without proper permission.

Parks staff have complained a polytunnel and planters are making it difficult to maintain the communal green.

And despite claims by the community gardeners that locals are fully behind their efforts, a council spokesperson said there had been issues.

Complaints from neighbours

They said: “The council is always keen to work with residents who wish to undertake community-based work.

They advised the group since they expressed an interest in taking the area over as a community garden what they would need to do.

“It is essential that proper procedures are followed, ensuring all tenants, residents and the council are in agreement with such proposals before being set up,” a spokesperson added.

“Unfortunately, the community garden at Dishlandtown Street has been set up without seeking the relevant permission and gaining consent of all tenants and residents.

“As a result we have received complaints arising from events within the community garden.

“The council must take action to prevent recurrences and disturbances to their tenants.

“However, officers are continuing to support the local residents who are keen to develop the garden.”

Housing staff previously sent out letters warning the garden had to go.

A petition has been launched to keep it.

But the council has warned that if the items aren’t removed by Friday they will take them away.

