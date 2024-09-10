Arbroath residents fight council threat of being turfed out of community garden

Arbroath residents are digging in against Angus Council’s order to tear up their community garden.

A group of Dishlandtown Street residents have been given until Friday to get rid of planters and a polytunnel there.

They set it up on a communal council drying green which had previously been “a total dumping ground”.

Some council tenants are involved, but others live in private or rented properties nearby.

Those behind the garden say it’s an asset for all ages.

But the council’s parks department lodged a complaint that it was making it difficult for them to cut the grass there.

And a housing officer has issued a warning the community garden could be removed within days.

Petition launched to save community garden

Local mum Michelle Brown said: “Our community in Dishlandtown Street has passionately come together to build a garden.

“This shared space, a testament to co-operation and togetherness, has been built through our own time and donations.

“It has become more than just a garden.”

She said it was a safe haven for children to play and an open-air classroom to learn about growing their own food.

And it’s already delivered a host of produce for people to enjoy.

And tenants with social anxiety have enjoyed venturing out into it.

Mum-of-four Michelle is a housing association tenant across the road, but has been one of the driving forces and says they wanted to make sure council residents were on board.

“We are making sure we are taking on everyone’s concerns about the garden being there,” she added.

“We actually went through the council’s vibrant communities early on to tell them what we wanted to do.

“We set up a meeting and had a great response, but they didn’t come along.

“So we were pretty shocked when they sent out letters telling us it had to go.”

And the clock is ticking after locals were warned items not removed by Friday the 13th will be taken away by the council.

A petition has been set up to try to save it.

The garden is at the rear of 17-23 Dishlandtown Street.

But people living at 14-28 have been told they cannot use the ground – for anything.

Warning letter from council

It said: “The parks department have logged a complaint the items are causing maintenance issues for them.

“Any items still there after this date will be uplifted and disposed of and you will have no claim in the loss of these items.

“I would further remind you this area is solely for the use of Angus Council residents and is not a community garden for Dishlandtown Street.

“I would therefore ask you and any children you have to refrain from using this area immediately.”