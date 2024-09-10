Arbroath residents fight council threat of being turfed out of community garden

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Arbroath residents fight council threat of being turfed out of community garden

Angus Council has given the Dishlandtown Street group until Friday to dismantle the garden beside their homes.

By Graham Brown
Locals have launched a petition to save the Dishlandtown Street community garden. Image: Wallace Ferrier
Locals have launched a petition to save the Dishlandtown Street community garden. Image: Wallace Ferrier

Arbroath residents are digging in against Angus Council’s order to tear up their community garden.

A group of Dishlandtown Street residents have been given until Friday to get rid of planters and a polytunnel there.

They set it up on a communal council drying green which had previously been “a total dumping ground”.

Some council tenants are involved, but others live in private or rented properties nearby.

Those behind the garden say it’s an asset for all ages.

But the council’s parks department lodged a complaint that it was making it difficult for them to cut the grass there.

And a housing officer has issued a warning the community garden could be removed within days.

Petition launched to save community garden

Local mum Michelle Brown said: “Our community in Dishlandtown Street has passionately come together to build a garden.

“This shared space, a testament to co-operation and togetherness, has been built through our own time and donations.

“It has become more than just a garden.”

She said it was a safe haven for children to play and an open-air classroom to learn about growing their own food.

And it’s already delivered a host of produce for people to enjoy.

Arbroath community garden at Dishlandtown Street.
Some of the plants and flowers grown by residents in the Dishlandtown Street community garden. Image: Wallace Ferrier

And tenants with social anxiety have enjoyed venturing out into it.

Mum-of-four Michelle is a housing association tenant across the road, but has been one of the driving forces and says they wanted to make sure council residents were on board.

“We are making sure we are taking on everyone’s concerns about the garden being there,” she added.

“We actually went through the council’s vibrant communities early on to tell them what we wanted to do.

“We set up a meeting and had a great response, but they didn’t come along.

“So we were pretty shocked when they sent out letters telling us it had to go.”

And the clock is ticking after locals were warned items not removed by Friday the 13th will be taken away by the council.

A petition has been set up to try to save it.

The garden is at the rear of 17-23 Dishlandtown Street.

But people living at 14-28 have been told they cannot use the ground – for anything.

Warning letter from council

It said: “The parks department have logged a complaint the items are causing maintenance issues for them.

“Any items still there after this date will be uplifted and disposed of and you will have no claim in the loss of these items.

“I would further remind you this area is solely for the use of Angus Council residents and is not a community garden for Dishlandtown Street.

“I would therefore ask you and any children you have to refrain from using this area immediately.”

