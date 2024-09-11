Geoff Brown urges council to buy up empty Perth flats to boost city centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Geoff Brown urges council to buy up empty Perth flats to boost city centre

Former Saints owner and building firm boss Geoff Brown says there are 200 flats in Perth city centre that the council could look to buy.

By Morag Lindsay
Geoff Brown standing in Perth city centre
Geoff Brown has plans for Perth city centre.

Building boss Geoff Brown has issued a plea to council chiefs to start buying up vacant flats in Perth city centre.

The GS Brown Construction founder says taking empty premises out of the hands of private landlords would be the “easiest and cheapest way”  to breathe new life into the area.

And Mr Brown suggests Perth and Kinross Council could use its powers to issue compulsory purchase orders when required.

The Courier put Mr Brown’s ideas to the council.

It says it is already buying back former council houses – and that compulsory purchase orders can only be used as a last resort.

But the former St Johnstone owner estimates there are about 200 flats which could be brought back into use his way.

Perth High Street scene with To Let signs outside some shop units
Empty Perth shop units needn’t mean empty flats up above, says Geoff Brown. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Mr Brown says many of the neglected properties in Perth city centre are in the hands of major pension funds.

These would have been acquired years ago, he claims.

And the owners might not even be aware that they own the flats above the ground floor retail units.

“It’s ridiculous that what would be perfectly good homes, given some investment to bring them up to modern standards, are left vacant and allowed to fall into a state of disrepair when there is such an obvious need for housing,” said Mr Brown

“It would be easy for the council to find out who owns empty properties. And I’m sure many of the owners would be happy to accept an offer.”

Geoff Brown ‘aware of 1,000 empty properties’ in Perth

Mr Brown was speaking after council chiefs outlined their own ideas for rejuvenating Perth city centre.

Geoff Brown in kilt, arms raised on pitch at St Johnstone FC stadium
Perth businessman Geoff Brown is the former owner and chairman of St Johnstone FC. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group.

These include plans for a ‘public service hub’ in Pullar House and the controversial decision to site the new PH2O sports centre at Thimblerow.

Councillors have also approved a public consultation on longer-term changes to Perth city centre.

Proposals include the part-demolition of the St John’s Shopping Centre and the creation of a series of city ‘quarters’.

However, Mr Brown said: “It’s all very well turning the old City Hall into the Perth Museum and talking about leisure projects like the one now being proposed for Thimblerow or reinventing the shopping mall.

“But the easiest and cheapest way to liven up the city centre is to bring people back in by providing more homes, and that means flats.

Thimblerow car park sign with parked cars behind
Thimblerow car park is set to make way for a new leisure centre. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Kinnoull Street car park and Pullar House in centre of Perth
The council is also buying back Kinnoull Street car park and Pullar House. Image: Google Maps.

“I believe there are nearly 1,000 properties lying empty within the city boundary, including around 200 flats which could be brought back to life by using the council’s Compulsory Purchase powers.”

Council response to Geoff Brown proposals for Perth

A Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson said: “Perth and Kinross Council runs a buy-back scheme which not only increases the supply of good quality affordable housing in areas of need, but also contributes to reducing maintenance costs by targeting properties that can ensure the council has the majority or full ownership of a block of properties.

“Typically these properties are one, two- or three-bed homes and can meet housing needs of a range of households including those with a medical need.

Perth and Kinross Council logo on wall of council HQ in Perth
Perth and Kinross Council responded to Geoff Brown’s suggestions. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“Our current target for buy-backs of former council properties is 40 per year, although this is in fact regularly exceeded.

“In 2023-24 we bought back 49 properties in total.

“Alongside this, we look together with other local social housing providers to build new housing to address the ongoing demand for homes in Perth and Kinross.”

The spokesperson went on: “Compulsory Purchase Orders give councils the option to obtain land or property where agreement cannot be reached with the owner.

“However, CPO powers can only be used where there is no alternative available.

“And the approval from Scottish Ministers is always required.”

