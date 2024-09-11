Geoff Brown urges council to buy up empty Perth flats to boost city centre

Building boss Geoff Brown has issued a plea to council chiefs to start buying up vacant flats in Perth city centre.

The GS Brown Construction founder says taking empty premises out of the hands of private landlords would be the “easiest and cheapest way” to breathe new life into the area.

And Mr Brown suggests Perth and Kinross Council could use its powers to issue compulsory purchase orders when required.

The Courier put Mr Brown’s ideas to the council.

It says it is already buying back former council houses – and that compulsory purchase orders can only be used as a last resort.

But the former St Johnstone owner estimates there are about 200 flats which could be brought back into use his way.

Mr Brown says many of the neglected properties in Perth city centre are in the hands of major pension funds.

These would have been acquired years ago, he claims.

And the owners might not even be aware that they own the flats above the ground floor retail units.

“It’s ridiculous that what would be perfectly good homes, given some investment to bring them up to modern standards, are left vacant and allowed to fall into a state of disrepair when there is such an obvious need for housing,” said Mr Brown

“It would be easy for the council to find out who owns empty properties. And I’m sure many of the owners would be happy to accept an offer.”

Geoff Brown ‘aware of 1,000 empty properties’ in Perth

Mr Brown was speaking after council chiefs outlined their own ideas for rejuvenating Perth city centre.

These include plans for a ‘public service hub’ in Pullar House and the controversial decision to site the new PH2O sports centre at Thimblerow.

Councillors have also approved a public consultation on longer-term changes to Perth city centre.

Proposals include the part-demolition of the St John’s Shopping Centre and the creation of a series of city ‘quarters’.

However, Mr Brown said: “It’s all very well turning the old City Hall into the Perth Museum and talking about leisure projects like the one now being proposed for Thimblerow or reinventing the shopping mall.

“But the easiest and cheapest way to liven up the city centre is to bring people back in by providing more homes, and that means flats.

“I believe there are nearly 1,000 properties lying empty within the city boundary, including around 200 flats which could be brought back to life by using the council’s Compulsory Purchase powers.”

Council response to Geoff Brown proposals for Perth

A Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson said: “Perth and Kinross Council runs a buy-back scheme which not only increases the supply of good quality affordable housing in areas of need, but also contributes to reducing maintenance costs by targeting properties that can ensure the council has the majority or full ownership of a block of properties.

“Typically these properties are one, two- or three-bed homes and can meet housing needs of a range of households including those with a medical need.

“Our current target for buy-backs of former council properties is 40 per year, although this is in fact regularly exceeded.

“In 2023-24 we bought back 49 properties in total.

“Alongside this, we look together with other local social housing providers to build new housing to address the ongoing demand for homes in Perth and Kinross.”

The spokesperson went on: “Compulsory Purchase Orders give councils the option to obtain land or property where agreement cannot be reached with the owner.

“However, CPO powers can only be used where there is no alternative available.

“And the approval from Scottish Ministers is always required.”