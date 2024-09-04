Perth’s Pullar House and Kinnoull Street car park purchase agreed by council

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth’s Pullar House and Kinnoull Street car park purchase agreed by council

Hundreds more people are expected to use Pullar House when it becomes a 'public service hub'

By Morag Lindsay
Kinnoull Street car park and Pullar House in Perth city centre
Kinnoull Street car park is next to Perth and Kinross Council's Pullar House offices.

Perth and Kinross Council is set to buy the Kinnoull Street multi-storey car park and its Pullar House offices next door.

Councillors agreed to go ahead with the purchases on Wednesday after being told there was just hours to spare.

Head of Legal Lisa Simpson emailed members ahead of the full Perth and Kinross Council meeting to underline the urgency of the situation.

She told the chamber: “We need to serve notice with the landlord today if we are minded to exercise our right to purchase Pullar House and the adjacent car park.

“Legal are ready and prepared to go if that is the decision and will of the chamber.”

Councillors unanimously agreed to the move, after being told the building could house around 460 public sector staff and bring many more people into the city centre.

Pullar House exterior
Pullar House is poised to become Perth’s new public services hub.

It was brought to the meeting as part of a package of measures designed to regenerate Perth. These included the proposal to build the new PH2O sports centre on the Thimblerow car park.

If the sale goes through, Pullar House will become a public service hub.

It will cost about £10 million to buy and refit it.

But the council currently spends £3.2m a year renting it under the terms of the Public Private Finance Initiative deal that was agreed when it was built.

Pullar House already in use by Perth public agencies

The shift to hybrid working means Perth and Kinross Council no longer needs as much office space as it did before the pandemic.

However, the intention is to share Pullar House with staff from the NHS and Scottish Government departments, as well as other public agencies which want a presence in Perth.

Perth and Kinross Council logo on wall of council HQ in Perth
Perth and Kinross Council intends to share Pullar House with public service partners. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

It is already a vaccination centre for NHS Tayside, seeing around 200 people a day.

VisitScotland staff are also working out of the building.

And council chief executive Thomas Glen revealed the council is in discussions with Police Scotland about moving some of its staff there too.

Council officers say Pullar House could house 260 council employees and another 200 staff from partner agencies.

Thomas Glen in front of a Perth and Kinross Council logo
Perth and Kinross council chief executive Thomas Glen. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Parking spaces will be allocated at Kinnoull Street car park for workers.

But members of the public visiting the hub are also likely to use it, as are others who may have been reluctant to use it while it was managed by Smart Parking.

Pullar House and car park purchase ‘vital’ to Perth city centre

A price has yet to be agreed for the car park.

However, councillors agreed to an amendment put forward by council leader Grant Laing that the money should come from the council’s car parking trading account and not the general budget.

He said: “By purchasing the Kinnoull Street multi-storey car park and bringing operating arrangements into line with the other council-owned car parks we will be providing a more reliable and user-friendly parking experience.

Grant Laing portrait with trees and greenery behind
Perth and Kinross Council leader Grant Laing. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“I’m sure this will greatly increase the usage of the car park.”

Councillors told the public service hub could boost footfall for city centre businesses by bringing people in for appointments, in addition to the staff who will be based at Pullar House.

Deputy leader Eric Drysdale said the purchase was “crucial for the economic vitality of the city centre”.

The 25-year lease on the property on Pullar House is due to end on September 10 2025.

Councillors previously voted to mothball the building in March 2023.

More from Perth & Kinross

Sign for Thimblerow car park, Perth
New Perth leisure centre to be built at Thimblerow car park
Aidan Lewis
XL Bullies destroyed after savaging blind spaniel in Dunblane
1-5 High Street exterior, a traditional three storey building with turrets close to River Tay
Perth council offices in £1 sale deal set to reopen as boutique hotel
2
A laptop showing a bill and Jade Kouletakis in the background.
Energy giant Ovo apologises after Perth woman 'harassed' to pay bill she had already…
Daanyaal Chowdhury
Puppy farmer admits human trafficking at Perthshire kennels
group of seven women around lunch table
Life begins at 40 for Perthshire's Good For You Club women
Allisia Mackenzie, cannabis plants
Perthshire woman found guilty of growing cannabis to 'medicate' 15-year-old girl
Robin Brydone. Image: Tom J Brydone
Perth curling star asks councillors to save leisure facilities
Eljamel at the operating table in August this year.
Eljamel scandal: How UK authorities did NOTHING to stop disgraced NHS Tayside surgeon building…
3
Members of the Glenfarg Community Transport Group in front of their minibus
Glenfarg community bus pioneers revive 90-year-old service axed in 2021

Conversation