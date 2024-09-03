Perth businesses deliver verdict on Thimblerow leisure centre plan

The fate of Perth’s Thimblerow car park – and the future for the city’s sports centres – is hanging in the balance this week

Councillors will be asked on Wednesday to back a surprise new plan to site Perth’s long-awaited PH2O leisure centre at Thimblerow.

PH2O has been in the works since 2014. But the Thimblerow location only emerged last Wednesday – to a mixed response from politicians and the public.

Council chiefs say siting the new leisure centre there could help to revitalise that part of the city centre, as part of a wider package of measures.

But what do businesses make of the plan?

The Courier dodged the rain on Monday to speak to those in the know.

Could Thimblerow sports centre reverse Old High Street neglect?

David Gill has had his Perth City Kilts shop on the Old High Street for 16 years.

He’s busy enough. But he misses the hustle and bustle he used to enjoy on the street outside.

“Maybe a sports centre would bring a bit of life to the area,” he says.

“And this side of the town needs something. It’s been neglected. The buskers don’t come up this end of the High Street, everything is up at the top end now.

“They do start the marches for Pride and the Mela and things like that at Thimblerow car park,” David adds.

“And it’s always nice to see the street full of people, especially young people.

“It would be be good to see the street like that more often, so if this is something that could bring people into the town maybe it’s worth considering.”

Thimberow car park ‘fundamental’ to businesses

Next door, at Fun Junction toy shop, assistant manager Jenny Christie is another who yearns for the days when the Old High Street buzzed with activity. But she has qualms about the loss of Thimlerow car park.

“We love that they’re thinking of bringing people into this part of town,” she says.

“But that car park is fundamental to the businesses here. They would be in all kinds of trouble if it wasn’t there.

“Even on the odd days when it’s part-closed, for the parades, you notice the impact on the shops. And at busy times, like Christmas, it’s often full. They’re queuing to get in.

“We do need to encourage people into this part of town though,” she adds.

“Footfall has dropped dramatically, it’s half what it was a few years ago.

“I know we have the new museum, and it’s a lovely building, but we haven’t noticed any benefit at this end. We’re no busier.”

Barber shop has seen half century of change around Thimblerow

Gentlemen’s Hairdressing is one of the longest-running barber shops in Perth.

It’s been a fixture on the Old High Street for more than 50 years. And barber Samantha Cuthbert is another who thinks the Thimblerow sports centre idea has potential.

“We’ve been hearing about it from customers,” she says.

“Lots of people are talking about it. They’re saying it would be good, especially if it gives younger people something to do.

“And it would be nice to get people up this end of the town again.”

She’s more relaxed about the loss of parking at Thimblerow.

“A lot of people stopped using it a while ago,” she says.

“People are parking for free at Morrison’s, or at the retail park, and walking down here to do their shopping already.”

If people can’t park they’ll need travel alternatives

Round the corner on South Methven Street, Lorna Davies florist shop is a bright burst of colour on a miserable day.

Inside, Lorna and business partner Lynn Smith have mixed feelings about the Thimblerow sports centre plan.

“It’s a good idea, in some respects,” says Lynn. “But there are pros and cons. I’m not sure losing the car park would be a good idea.

“I can understand them not wanting people to come into town to park. We get the environmental issues.

“But they need to give people alternatives, whether that’s more park and ride sites or just better bus services, to make it more convenient for them to come into town.”

Lorna opened the shop 21 years ago. But she admits she probably wouldn’t base a business at this end of Perth if she was starting over.

“It’s quiet these days,” she says.

“It would be good to have something that brings a few more people in, and maybe encourages some more businesses to open up.

“We’ve got a lovely big museum and all the tourists are going there, but it’s not any busier in this part of town.”

Will sports centre plan go same way as Thimblerow cinema and retail dream?

At Baillie’s newsagent on North Methven Street, Ewan Baillie is sceptical that anything is about to change any time soon.

He supported the last big plan for Thimblerow – a £30m retail and cinema complex that bit the dust in 2020.

And he’s reckons there’s a slim to zero chance of a sports centre seeing the light of day there either.

“It sounds like the sort of thing someone sitting in an office would think is a good idea,” he says.

“They should try asking the businesses.

“The biggest problem in this part of town is the council itself. Pullar House used to be full of staff. Now they’re all working from home.

“All the older people used to come into town to pay their bills. Now they’re all told to do it online.

“There used to be all those people going about this area, and they’re just not there any more,” he adds.

“We used to open at 5 in the morning and shut at 6pm. Now, by 3pm there’s nobody left in town.

“Even if a sports centre was the answer, I don’t think it will happen. Not with this council.”

‘The council don’t make it easy for us’

On Murray Street, Loretta’s Collections boutique has been a Perth institution for 35 years. And the formidable Loretta has plenty to say on what Perth needs.

So let’s leave the last word to her.

She was shocked – “and not in a good way” – when the Thimblerow sports centre plan emerged in The Courier last Wednesday.

And she’s been growing increasingly annoyed about it by the day.

“I parked at Thimblerow this morning,” she says.

“And I was just thinking ‘where are all these people going to park if this sports centre goes ahead?’

“I’d have said that to the council, but no one’s been round to ask us what we think.”

Loretta’s advice is leave Perth’s sports facilities where they are – on the existing Dewars/Perth Leisure Pool site.

And if the council wants to bring more people into the city centre, it should be making it easier for people to park, not harder.

“Parking should be free, even if it’s just for part of the day,” she says.

“Other towns can do it. And that’s why people are going to other towns to shop, and not here.

“Perth has deteriorated, so much. But I get upset when I hear people say there are no shops.

“There are still plenty of lovely shops, if people would just come back into town and take a look. But they don’t want to pay for parking, and that’s what the council could change if they really wanted to make a difference.

“We do this because we love it, but the council don’t make it easy for us.”

• Councillors will consider the Thimblerow option when the full council meets on Wednesday.

A series of other measures, including the purchase of Kinnoull Street car park and Pullar House, and the fate of Perth Leisure Pool, Dewars and Bell’s sports centres will also be discussed.