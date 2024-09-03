Fife bus firm blames Dundee low emission zone changes for £255k loss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Fife bus firm blames Dundee low emission zone changes for £255k loss

Moffat and Williamson published a loss in its annual accounts.

By Paul Malik
George Devine of Moffat and Williamson. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
George Devine of Moffat and Williamson. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

A Fife bus company claims the cost of having to convert their fleet to make them LEZ compliant contributed to a substantial loss in their annual accounts.

Moffat and Williamson recorded a pre-tax loss of £255,127 to the end of November 2023, having posted a profit of more than £288,000 the year before.

A drop in Covid-support payments, plus the expenses accrued having to make their buses suitable for entry into Dundee city centre cost the business, director George Devine said.

Moffat and Williamson has operated in the Kingdom since the end of the Second World War, and has two bases in Newport and Glenrothes.

It serves routes in both Fife and Dundee, with the latter introducing a low emission zone, which sees uncompliant vehicles fined if driven on certain roads.

Moffat and Williamson in LEZ loss

As well as the expense of upgrading their fleet, the company said the continuing high cost of fuel had an impact on takings.

But, it maintained the right procedures are in place to make sure the firm can ride-out any difficulties.

A turnover of £6.8 million was reported to November 2023, up by more than £1m on the year before. It employs around 126 staff.

In the report, Mr Devine said: “The accounts for the year to November 30 2023 show a decrease in turnover due primarily to the reduction in the Covid support payments.

Moffat and Williamson managing director George Divine. Image: Supplied.

“Contract hire revenues remain relatively low and the majority of the trade has arisen from the school and service routes.

“Wages and salaries are high relative to turnover as the company has invested in the team to allow for increasing contract numbers in the year to November 2024.

“There has also been considerable expense undertaken to convert buses to Euro 6 emission standards and compliant with the new LEZ in Dundee, and also converting service buses to a 70-seat configuration.

“The vast majority of this expenditure is now complete.

“This has resulted in a loss of £255,127 for the year.”

Certainty for next year

Mr Devine added that because contracts for routes in Fife and Dundee had been finalised, the company is now able to look ahead to the future with some certainty.

Tenders for local authority bus routes are in place for between three and four years.

Moffat and Williamson said it would also continue to shore-up its private hire enterprise.

Mr Devine added: “The directors knew that the two years ended November 30 2022 and November 30 2023 would be difficult, given the price pressures experienced and the fact that contracts had been extended without full tenders and at only minimal price changes.

“They are content to have been able to report a very small profit for these two years combined.

“Most of the tenders for services have now been awarded and this gives some certainty for the coming three to four years.

“There are some more tenders for existing and new routes coming up which the directors will carefully consider in terms of capacity and value as always.

“The main risk for the business is increasing wage and fuel costs.

“The directors are content that all potential mitigations are already built into the business to best cope with these.”

