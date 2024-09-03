Scrap merchant jailed for raping and torturing woman in Dundee and Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Courts

Scrap merchant jailed for raping and torturing woman in Dundee and Fife

Russell Gray, 63, burnt his victim with cigarettes, gas canisters and candle wax, leaving her with "horrendous" injuries.

By Jamie Buchan
Russell Gray
Russell Gray. Image: Facebook.

A scrap merchant who tortured and raped a woman in Fife and Dundee has been jailed.

Russell Gray, 63, burnt his victim with cigarettes, gas canisters and candle wax, leaving her with “horrendous” injuries.

The woman suffered scars on her face, private parts, legs and arms.

The 30-year-old, who cannot be named, told a jury how Gray repeatedly raped her, often while she was sleeping.

She said he also used unknown objects to sexually assault her.

Russell Gray. Image: Facebook

Gray, formerly of Roundhill Road, St Andrews, had denied the attacks, claiming sex with the woman had been consensual.

He further denied engaging in a course of abusive behaviour by using degrading language towards her by threatening her, controlling her finances and taking videos of her under the influence of drugs and sending them to others.

But a jury found him guilty after hearing harrowing evidence from his victim.

Gray was sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow this week.

He was jailed for 11 years and issued with a 99-year non-harassment order.

Second victim

Speaking after the hearing, Detective Constable Alli Brown of the Divisional Rape Investigation Unit said: “Russell Gray is an abusive and violent individual who took advantage of a vulnerable female, showing no remorse for his actions.

“This was a complex and extremely disturbing case and I welcome the court’s findings.”

The officer added: “We understand how distressing this has been for the victim and her family and commend them for the courage they had reporting these crimes.

“We hope that the guilty findings provide some level of closure, knowing that he has been held accountable for his horrific actions.”

Glasgow High Court
Russell Gray was jailed at the High Court in Glasgow.

During the trial, his victim claimed Gray supplied her with heroin and cocaine in order to make her dependent on him, so he could compel her to submit to his depraved desires.

The attacks happened in Dundee, St Andrews and Cellardyke.

Just weeks after his trial in Livingston, Gray appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court where he was found guilty of sexually assaulting a stranger after hounding her on a bus.

He menaced his victim while they travelled from Dundee city centre to Ninewells Hospital.

Father-of-one Gray, who used to run a scrap metal business before it folded during the pandemic, was convicted of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner on July 18 2022.

He repeatedly adopted a menacing demeanour towards the woman, repeatedly pursued her, attempted to engage her in conversation and made sexual remarks towards her at Ninewells Hospital and during the course of a bus journey from the hospital to various locations in Dundee.

Gray, listed as a prisoner at HMP Perth, was also found guilty of sexually assaulting her during the same incident by trying to handle her clothed body.

For that offence, he was jailed for six months and placed on the sex offenders register for seven years.

