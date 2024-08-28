Could St John’s Shopping Centre be demolished to save Perth city centre?

Perth’s St John’s Shopping Centre could be part-demolished in a radical plan to revitalise the city.

Consultants say removing the centre, which opened in 1988, could open up the area around the new Perth Museum and make it more appealing to the public.

Part of the building could remain in place for retail.

But the new open-air space beyond the King Edward Street entrance could become a tree-lined public area with room for food and drink outlets.

It is one of a series of ideas for Perth city centre in a report going to councillors next week.

The proposals are all very much suggestions, designed to get the public talking.

But others in the wish list include turning the empty Debenhams building on the High Street into a new leisure experience.

This could feature attractions such as bowling, arcade games, mini-golf and escape rooms.

The former McEwans store on St John Street could accommodate an indoor food market.

Meanwhile, the floors above the New Look and Next stores on the High Street could be given over for community use.

This might include library space, meeting rooms and other local services.

And the former Fergusson Gallery could become a new working studio and exhibition space.

St John’s Shopping Centre plan not the only shake-up proposed for Perth

The suggestions are included in a draft Perth City Centre development and design framework.

It will be presented to Perth and Kinross councillors when the full council meets next Wednesday.

Consultants, The Urbanists, were asked to come up with ideas for how the city might look in decades to come.

As well as the city centre strategies, they propose the creation of a series of “quarters” for Perth.

These would be the Mill Quarter, Station Quarter, Harbour Quarter, University Quarter and Culture Quarter.

Drawings for the Station Quarter show a new entrance on the former Arnold Clark site and a new bus depot on land behind the Station Hotel.

The original station building, designed by Victorian architect Sir William Tite, could also be re-exposed.

And a new public square could be created in front of it, where the car park is at present.

Designs for the harbour quarter show a new museum celebrating the history of salmon fishing on the Tay.

A public promenade, marina, and business village are also among the ideas.

And a new bridge could connect pedestrians to Moncreiffe Island.

Council needs ‘shovel-ready’ plans for investors

The report makes clear these are just ideas intended to get the public talking at this stage.

“It is important to note that the Framework has no statutory status, nor is funding in place to deliver it,” it states.

“It has been produced to stimulate discussion and debate around accelerating the delivery of the Perth City Plan vision for Perth and to act as a pitch for external funding as and when it becomes available.”

However, if councillors agree to the recommendations in the report, a public consultation could be held over the autumn.

A revised City Centre Development & Design Framework would then be brought back to the council in December.

This would give the council a blueprint to show developers and potential investors who are considering doing business in Perth in the future.

“It is important that the Council has a range of ‘shovel ready’ projects ready to be delivered as and when funding, especially external funding, becomes available,” says the report.