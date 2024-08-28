Could St John’s Shopping Centre be demolished to save Perth city centre?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Could St John’s Shopping Centre be demolished to save Perth city centre?

The centre, which opened in 1988, could be torn down as part of moves to revitalise Perth's shopping streets

By Morag Lindsay
St John's Shopping centre entrance with shoppers walking to and fro
Would the demolition of St John's Shopping Centre boost Perth's prospects?

Perth’s St John’s Shopping Centre could be part-demolished in a radical plan to revitalise the city.

Consultants say removing the centre, which opened in 1988, could open up the area around the new Perth Museum and make it more appealing to the public.

Part of the building could remain in place for retail.

But the new open-air space beyond the King Edward Street entrance could become a tree-lined public area with room for food and drink outlets.

It is one of a series of ideas for Perth city centre in a report going to councillors next week.

Architect drawing showing part-demolished St John's shopping centre with open areas around Perth museum
How Perth might look without the St John’s shopping centre.

The proposals are all very much suggestions, designed to get the public talking.

But others in the wish list include turning the empty Debenhams building on the High Street into a new leisure experience.

This could feature attractions such as bowling, arcade games, mini-golf and escape rooms.

The former McEwans store on St John Street could accommodate an indoor food market.

Meanwhile, the floors above the New Look and Next stores on the High Street could be given over for community use.

Empty Debenhams store with To Let signs on Perth High Street
The Debenham’s store has been empty since 2021. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

This might include  library space, meeting rooms and other local services.

And the former Fergusson Gallery could become a new working studio and exhibition space.

St John’s Shopping Centre plan not the only shake-up proposed for Perth

The suggestions are included in a draft Perth City Centre development and design framework.

It will be presented to Perth and Kinross councillors when the full council meets next Wednesday.

Consultants, The Urbanists, were asked to come up with ideas for how the city might look in decades to come.

As well as the city centre strategies, they propose the creation of a series of  “quarters” for Perth.

Perth train station view, with trains beside Victorian era platforms
Perth station could be at the heart of one of the new quarters. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

These would be the Mill Quarter, Station Quarter, Harbour Quarter, University Quarter and Culture Quarter.

Drawings for the Station Quarter show a new entrance on the former Arnold Clark site and a new bus depot on land behind the Station Hotel.

The original station building, designed by Victorian architect Sir William Tite, could also be re-exposed.

And a new public square could be created in front of it, where the car park is at present.

Designs for the harbour quarter show a new museum celebrating the history of salmon fishing on the Tay.

Architect drawing showing reimagined Perth train station, with new bus station on site close to tracks, a public space at the entrance and the former bus station redeveloped for housing
The vision for Perth’s ‘Station Quarter’. Image: Perth and Kinross Council/The Urbanists.

A public promenade, marina, and business village are also among the ideas.

And a new bridge could connect pedestrians to Moncreiffe Island.

Council needs ‘shovel-ready’ plans for investors

The report makes clear these are just ideas intended to get the public talking at this stage.

“It is important to note that the Framework has no statutory status, nor is funding in place to deliver it,” it states.

“It has been produced to stimulate discussion and debate around accelerating the delivery of the Perth City Plan vision for Perth and to act as a pitch for external funding as and when it becomes available.”

Architect drawing for Perth harbour showing bridge to Moncreiffe Island, marina and salmon fishing museum, among other attractions
Could Perth’s ‘Harbour Quarter’ become a magnet for visitors? Image: Perth and Kinross Council/The Urbanists.

However, if councillors agree to the recommendations in the report, a public consultation could be held over the autumn.

A revised City Centre Development & Design Framework would then be brought back to the council in December.

This would give the council a blueprint to show developers and potential investors who are considering doing business in Perth in the future.

“It is important that the Council has a range of  ‘shovel ready’ projects ready to be delivered as and when funding, especially external funding, becomes available,” says the report.

