Wednesday court round-up — Snapchat sting and prison contraband

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Wednesday court round-up — Snapchat sting and prison contraband

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Post Thumbnail

A creep from Dundee must perform unpaid work after using Snapchat to send lewd photos and videos to a ‘child’ – only to find out he was speaking to an undercover police officer.

Michael Stirling, 52, is now on the sex offenders register for five years after he previously admitted trying to indecently communicate with a child.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told how the officer posed as a child under the age of 13 on Snapchat.

Messages were exchanged with Stirling, who later sent indecent images and videos.

Michael Stirling
Michael Stirling.

Fiscal depute Kate Scarborough said a search warrant was executed at Stirling’s former home on Haldane Terrace.

Various items in the background of the photos and videos were found during the search.

Stirling, of Kirkton Avenue, pled guilty to committing the offence on October 3 last year.

He returned to the dock following the preparation of social work reports and solicitor Jane Caird sad her client “accepts full responsibility”.

She added Stirling “did not have a very good reason” for committing the offence.

Stirling was made subject to a three-year community payback order, comprising supervision, a requirement to engage in the Moving Forward Making Changes programme and 120 hours of unpaid work.

999 loch hoax

A nursery school worker sparked a major search of a Perthshire loch in freezing conditions for an overturned kayak by making a bizarre hoax 999 call. Clair Frost, 35, denied sounding a false alarm from a landline at Killin nursery at Loch Tay but her “distinctive, higher-pitched, childlike” tones were identified by two colleagues and a police officer who had all known her for years.

Clair Frost
Clair Frost. Image: Central Scotland News

Prison contraband

Three men have been sentenced at Perth Sheriff Court after each admitting stashing contraband within the city’s jail.

County lines dealer Brandon Collins, from Manchester, previously admitted having a phone in the jail on April 29 this year.

After being searched, he was led to a body scanner and handed over the device.

Collins, 25, was planning to return to the English city following his scheduled release from custody in September.

However, Sheriff Alison McKay imposed a consecutive sentence of two months.

Mark Moore, now at liberty and residing in West Park in Abernethy, also admitted having a phone behind bars on November 2 last year.

The 34-year-old had stashed the mobile in a curtain in his cell.

Mark Moore
Mark Moore.

Moore was released early from his sentence, imposed for threatening to rape a police officer’s six-year-old daughter, as part of an emergency government scheme.

Sheriff McKay ordered him to complete 80 hours of unpaid work.

Jonathan Whyte, of Orchardgate in Cupar, also now at liberty, admitted having an illicit SIM card on February 7 last year.

Sheriff McKay ordered him to complete 90 hours of unpaid work after the 25-year-old had been given three months to be of good behaviour in the community, which he managed.

Family cannabis

A cannabis “specialist” told police he set up a cultivation at his father’s business to help family members with terminal illnesses. Police uncovered the illegal drug farm after raiding the premises at Forestmuir Sawmill, near Forfar. Alexander Robertson pled guilty to producing the Class B drug and told police it was for personal use and medicinal purposes and he took no payment.

Alexander Robertson
Alexander Robertson.

‘Taking the piss’

Daniel McNeil appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court to admit assaulting another male while on bail in Leven on June 25 in 2022.

The 19-year-old, of Castle Crescent in Kennoway, was acting with another person when he seized his target by the body, headbutted him and repeatedly kicked and punched him on the body, leaving him injured on Branch Street.

Fiscal depute Charlotte Allan said McNeil accused his victim of “taking the piss out of him” at 3.30am, before the attack.

The victim suffered a swollen nose and an ambulance was called but he did not require further treatment.

Background reports were ordered before sentencing on September 24.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Sean Orman
'Struggling' Trainspotting star killer caught with contraband at Perth Prison for FIFTH time
Glasgow High Court
Controlling rapist said he attacked women in Fife because he 'had to get his…
Alexander Robertson
Angus cannabis farmer grew drugs for sick family members, court told
Andrew McAdam
Ferry gas engineer caused A90 crash in which boy suffered spinal injury
Gavin Morrison
Fife serial flashing accused takes to stand to deny all charges
CCTV of Dundee police chase
VIDEO: Mercedes driver speeds through Dundee in police chase
Clair Frost
Prison warning after nursery worker's bizarre Loch Tay kayak hoax
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Female serial sex offender jailed
Sam Foster, Dundee Sheriff Court
Former Dundee pizza shop boss caught in police sting arranging child abuse
Andrew Cussick
Man jailed for violently robbing victim he lured into Dundee alleyway