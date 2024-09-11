‘It would be like having Ronaldo turn up’ – when Bobby Charlton’s soccer school came to Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Football

‘It would be like having Ronaldo turn up’ – when Bobby Charlton’s soccer school came to Dundee

Young hopefuls were given the chance to work with the greatest English player of all time. Graeme Strachan
Graeme Strachan Graeme Strachan
Former England footballer Bobby Charlton at Dundee with his one-day sports school.
Sir Bobby rolls back the years in April 1991 in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.

World Cup winner Sir Bobby Charlton brought his famous comb-over and football genius to Dundee in the 1980s and 1990s.

Sir Bobby – plain old Bobby back then – was no stranger to these parts.

He made his debut for Manchester United in 1956 against Dundee in a pre-season friendly at Dens Park where the home side ran out 5-1 winners.

This was the beginning of perhaps the greatest of careers.

Sir Bobby scored 249 goals in 758 games for the Red Devils and won three league titles, one FA Cup and the European Cup in 1968.

Two years before, the goal-scoring midfielder had played a pivotal role in English football’s finest hour with the World Cup final win over West Germany.

Dundee was suggested as soccer school venue in 1981

Sir Bobby set up the Bobby Charlton Soccer and Sports Academy in 1978.

Young hopefuls were given the chance to work with the greatest English player of all time in the half-term and summer holidays training camp.

Sir Bobby coaches two boys at the Gardyne campus in Dundee in April 1991, while other youngsters do drills in the background.
Sir Bobby at the Gardyne campus in Dundee in April 1991. Image: DC Thomson.

Former Dundee FC player Alex Stuart was responsible for bringing the soccer school to the city.

This followed a chance conversation with Sir Bobby in 1981.

Alex had become Dundee District Council’s leisure and recreation manager after a footballing career that included winning the league in 1962.

“I was talking to Bobby a couple of months ago and he mentioned that he was running a very successful coaching school down in Manchester,” said Alex.

“He also said at the time that he was thinking of starting a similar venture in Scotland and mentioned Edinburgh as a possible venue.

“When I told him that I thought we had just the sort of facilities he would require readily available in Dundee, he said that he would come up and take a look around.”

a newspaper clipping previewing Bobby Charlton's visit to Dundee
Sir Bobby made headlines in 1981. Image: DC Thomson.

Sir Bobby visited Dundee in October 1981.

The Manchester United and England legend liked what he saw.

He became a regular visitor in his tracksuit and his soccer school was a feast of fun.

It gave kids of all ages and abilities a chance to improve their skills.

Charlton was impressed with Scottish game

Sir Bobby was interviewed in 1984 about his commitment to nurturing young talent through his soccer school and the state of the modern game.

“We concentrate on all the basic skills such as accuracy of passing and shooting, chipping and overall control,” he said.

“I know from watching youngsters come through how much of an improvement there is from when they start to finishing the course.”

English football was in the doldrums in those days with tumbling attendances.

Sir Bobby suggested they could do worse than look north to Scotland for inspiration.

Pictures of Scottish football managers Jim McLean and Alex Ferguson, who were leading the charge in Scotland in 1984.
Jim McLean and Alex Ferguson were leading the charge in Scotland in 1984. Image: SNS.

Crowd averages were up with Jim McLean’s Dundee United and Alex Ferguson‘s Aberdeen dishing out bloody noses to Celtic and Rangers.

“There is too much negative talk in the game today with keeping possession one of the priorities,” he said.

“It was bound to happen, in some respects, with so many rich rewards at stake.

“You only have to look north of the border to see how the game is flourishing there.

“In Scotland they are far less negative in their approach and last season attendances were up by a quarter of million.”

Entertainment would bring the fans back through the turnstiles.

“Beating three men and scoring with a shot from 30 yards may not be very technical,” the great man mused, “but it’s what the public want to see.”

England great raised money for Dundee good causes

The England icon became involved with Dundee Rotary Club.

He showed his desire to help good causes in the city when he attended a special charity dinner at the Angus Hotel in September 1986.

Bobby Charlton holds a ball as a young girl jumps to head it
There was always fun when Sir Bobby arrived in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.

The Courier said: “There must be easier ways of getting yourself a good square meal than making a dash for a shuttle flight to Edinburgh from London, a high-speed car drive to Dundee and a quick wash and brush up at the Angus Hotel before digging in.

“It was all in a day’s work, however, for ex-soccer star Bobby Charlton.

“Following the memorial service for former Fifa president Sir Stanley Rous in London yesterday afternoon, Bobby made his whistle-stop trip to attend a special charity dinner run by the Dundee Rotary Club at the Angus last night.”

Sir Bobby and a member of his coaching team speak to a group of soccer school attendees in a gym hall
Sir Bobby and his coaching team were regular visitors to Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.

Sir Bobby was one of the four speakers at the dinner.

The 400 tickets for the event were heavily over-subscribed and, typically, sold out.

The purpose of the dinner was to raise “a healthy four-figure sum” for the Tayside committee of Help the Aged. several other local charities, and Polio Plus, the Rotary International campaign to stamp out polio.

Grove Academy pupils had new PE teacher

The name changed to the Bobby Charlton Sports School, which included a promotional visit to Grove Academy in Dundee in January 1991.

Sir Bobby took the PE class.

Sir Bobby Charlton and a boy and girl each head a football
Sir Bobby Charlton with Helen Knipe and Steven Saunders at Grove Academy. Image: DC Thomson.

The Courier said he was an instant hit with pupils.

He exchanged rallies with pupils on the badminton court.

Later in the morning he took 12 boys and 12 girls from S1-S3 through a series of exercise routines and passed on tips on ball skills.

He was always affable and polite.

Sir Bobby would always take time out to visit sick children in hospital in Dundee.

Bobby and hospital staff beside a hospital patient's bed
Sir Bobby with Grove pupil David White at DRI. Image: DC Thomson.

He headed to Dundee Royal Infirmary in the afternoon.

He signed autographs and photographs for dozens of patients and made sure everyone got a chance to meet him before he visited the children’s ward.

Sir Bobby then spent some time in the neurosurgery ward with Grove Academy pupil David White, who was injured in a sledging accident.

Bobby Charlton and some kids do stretches at the Gardyne with the karate class.
Sir Bobby at Gardyne with the karate class. Image: DC Thomson.

He returned to Dundee in April 1991 for his one-day sports school, which took place at the Gardyne campus of the Northern College Of Education.

Sports covered were football, badminton, martial arts, dancing, swimming and volleyball, and Sir Bobby participated in all the sessions.

More than 200 youngsters took part.

Lee Wilkie was star pupil at Bobby Charlton soccer school

Sir Bobby was knighted in 1994 and served as a director and ambassador for Manchester United before he died in October 2023 at the age of 86.

Sir Bobby’s legacy and the impact of his academies live on.

Sir Bobby speaks to youngsters in a gym at Grove Academy in January 1991.
Sir Bobby at Grove Academy in January 1991. Image: DC Thomson.

His soccer school helped discover David Beckham, who signed for Manchester United in 1991 and became one of the club’s greatest players.

Closer to home, the former Dundee and Dundee United defender Lee Wilkie attended the soccer school before making a career in the game.

“I was lucky enough to encounter him once when I was young,” said Wilkie.

“I went to a Bobby Charlton Soccer School at Gardyne.

“Thinking back, that would be like nowadays having Ronaldo – either one – turn up in Dundee and put on a training camp!”

Lee Wilkie marks Ruud van Nistelrooy while playing for Scotland against Netherlands
Lee Wilkie scored against Sir Bobby and later became a Scotland international. Image: SNS.

Sir Bobby picked out a couple of boys to take penalties against him.

“I was one and stuck it away,” said Wilkie.

“Even though I was only eight years old, I think it was the last penalty I ever scored!”

Most who attended in Dundee never made it to the big leagues like Wilkie.

But the experience of playing with Sir Bobby will forever be etched into their memories.

