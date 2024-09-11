Rockbox fitness allows you to release your ‘inner rock star’: What did I think of the Dundee class?

If you are looking for a fun fitness workout with drumsticks and classic rock music, then Rockbox is the perfect class for you.

I headed along to the Launch Pad Studio in Dundee to try it.

The workout – which features elements of boxercise and combat moves to rock music – was introduced at the venue earlier this summer.

I had seen some videos of the 40/60 minute class with participants using drum sticks – which looked a lot of fun.

But does Rockbox offer a good all-body workout? And is it as fun as it looks?

With my drumsticks in hand, I was ready to find out.

What is Rockbox?

Rockbox Fitness was created in 2017 by founders Jade Hendon and Sharon Clifton, who met through a passion for boxing.

They saw a gap in the fitness industry for a workout using boxing training and rock music.

It started out as a community fitness class in towns and villages around north Derbyshire.

But it was soon rolled out across the UK as requests came in for the founders to take their cardio and toning workout further afield..

Why is it proving to be so popular?

Dundee fitness instructor Pamela Connor, 39, has been teaching Rockbox at various venues for a year now.

And since May she has been running a weekly class on a Wednesday evening at The Launch Pad Studio in Buttar’s Loan, Dundee.

“Rockbox provides an alternative to the gym,” she says.

“While you aren’t using weights as such, you are using your body weight and by adding in the drum sticks, you are still getting a really good workout.

“It also offers something different with the rock songs and the drum sticks.”

Pamela has a wide range of ages participating in Rockbox too – from women in their 30s to more mature ladies in their 60s.

“People of all fitness levels can do the class,” she explains.

Taking part in my first Rockbox Fitness class

I headed into the Dundee studio to join the seven local ladies taking part in the Rockbox class.

There was a pile of green drum sticks and we were asked to pick up a pair and have them nearby, ready to use.

Taking centre stage, Pamela started us off with a warm up to ‘All My Life’ by the Foo Fighters.

The warm up involved us doing some punches, upper cuts, side lunges and high knee runs to prepare our bodies for the workout.

I immediately recognised the third song of the workout which was ‘Rollin’ (Air Raid Vehicle) by Limp Bizkit.

This track saw us doing some squats, kicks and punches.

The moves were fairly simple to follow and because they are repeated a few times in each track, you can soon pick them up.

Using the drumsticks

My favourite Rockbox track was ’20th Century Boy’ by T.Rex – not only because I love the song, but it was time to use our drumsticks!

It involved hitting them together in time to the music and using them in various arm movements.

Using the drum sticks helps you improve upper body strength as well as co-ordination.

I could certainly feel my arms were getting a good workout.

More than half way through the class, we were split into two lines with the members facing each other.

The song here was Skindrid with ‘Gimme That Boom’.

I was facing opposite Pamela.

For this track we had to punch to the left, then side squat down before punching both hands one at a time above our head and then turning round.

We then did this on the right side.

This was one track which required a lot of energy and I enjoyed it.

Toning exercises and relaxing

Near the end of the Rockbox class we did some toning exercises for the legs, arms and core.

I must confess I am not very good at holding side planks or doing sit ups, but you just do what your body allows you to manage.

It definitely made the exercises a bit easier singing along to Bon Jovi’s ‘Livin’ on a Prayer’ though!

After this, you have the option to leave the class.

But if you are looking for a little extra and a chance to unwind, you can do some breathwork and relaxation by staying for the full hour.

What do the other class members think?

Michelle Lawson, 38, from Dundee has been coming along to the Rockbox class at the studio since the end of May.

“I really enjoy it, it’s a lot of fun,” she says.

“Coming to the class helps you forget about work stress.

“And it’s good to just have that time to yourself and just have a laugh with the other class members.

“I love the rock music and it definitely gets your energy up. While the meditation at the end just helps you to relax and chill out a bit.”

Danielle Rodger, 37, from Dundee, has also been doing Rockbox for three months.

“I enjoy it – it’s a really good workout and I am also trying to lose weight so it helps with that too.

She adds: “Pamela gives you alternative options for some of the moves too so you can take part whatever your fitness level.”

My verdict on Rockbox

So what did I think?

You get a really good workout with Rockbox – I was surprised to see I had burned around 500 calories when I checked my Fitbit watch.

Rockbox also offers high and low impact options and I loved using the drum sticks!

I also liked the fact that you have the high intensity of the main workout, but you also get some toning tracks for the legs and core at the end of the class.

While I am not a huge fan of rock music, it is a fun workout.

So if you love a bit of the Foo Fighters and T. Rex and want to burn some calories, Rockbox will definitely be right up your street.