How did Dundee United’s 6 international aces fare for their countries?

Dundee United’s fine start to the season was underlined when six of their players were called up to represent their countries.

Kristijan Trapanovski, David Babunski, Richard Odada and Jort van der Sande all reported for senior international duty this month, while Miller Thomson and Emmanuel Adegboyega earned U/21 nods.

And there were goals, debuts and frustration to reflect upon before attention turns back to club matters.

Jort van der Sande (Bonaire)

Dundee United’s bustling striker played the full 90 minutes in both of Bonaire’s CONCACAF Nation’s League fixtures.

Bonaire grabbed the lead against Saint Vincent and the Grenadines last Friday but saw their advantage wiped out immediately when a nightmare blunder from keeper Denyor Cicilia allowed Steven Pierre to level. It finished 1-1.

And van der Sande, winning his fifth cap, grabbed his first ever goal for the tiny Caribbean island three days later, towering to power home an injury time header against El Salvador. However, it proved futile in a 2-1 defeat.

Bonaire sit in third place in League B: Group 1, ahead of rock-bottom Montserrat.

Richard Odada (Kenya)

“He probably would benefit from the camp, and to go away and get a couple of games under his belt,” was boss Jim Goodwin’s assessment of Odada’s Kenya call, notwithstanding the epic distances he was required to traverse.

And already a mainstay in the Kenya side at the age of 23, Odada indeed completed the full 90 minutes in both Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

He picked up a booking during a combative midfield showing against Zimbabwe last Wednesday, with Kenya registering an ultimately frustrating 0-0 draw in Nairobi.

The Harambee Stars then made the 2,500-mile journey south to Namibia, where they claimed a fine 2-1 win on Tuesday night. Odada earned his 19th cap.

Kenya sit top of Group J, ahead of continental giants Cameroon by virtue of goals scored.

Kristijan Trapanovski (North Macedonia)

Trapanovski experienced his first ever senior international camp after being rewarded for a blistering start to life with the Tangerines, notching four goals in nine appearances.

However, national boss Blagoja Milevski kept the flying winger in reserve for their Nations League opener against the Faroe Islands at the weekend – and North Macedonia could only claim an underwhelming 1-1 draw.

And it was the same story as Milevski’s men defeated Armenia 2-0 on Tuesday evening despite playing the entire second half with 10 men. Enis Bardhi and former Aberdeen hero Bojan Miovski struck following Gjoko Zajkov’s red card.

Trapanovski’s wait for his international bow goes on.

David Babunski (North Macedonia)

Like his Tannadice teammate Trapanovski, Babunski was left kicking his heels on the bench as the Macedonians toiled in Torshavn.

But he was in the starting line-up against Armenia, winning his 16th cap in the heart of midfield.

However, he was withdrawn at the break, paying the price for the necessary tactical reshuffle in the wake of Zajkov’s dismissal.

North Macedonia sit top of League C: Group 4.

Miller Thomson (Scotland U/21)

Thomson exploded onto the scene last season with a string of fine displays at full-back as United cruised to the Championship title.

His rise continued with the opening goal in the Terrors’ Dundee derby thriller to kick off the Premiership season.

And the milestones in 2024 kept coming with his maiden selection for Scot Gemmill’s U/21 group.

Thomson remained on the bench at Tynecastle as the Scots were beaten 2-1 by Spain last Friday.

However, he made his U/21 debut away to Malta on Tuesday, climbing from the bench in the closing minutes to close out a superb 5-0 victory.

Dundee’s Josh Mulligan and former United kid Lewis Neilson – now on loan at St Johnstone from Hearts – were on the score-sheet, along with Dane Murray, Lennon Miller and a Matthias Ellul own goal.

Scotland are now second in Group B of qualification for next summer’s U/21 European Championships in Slovakia, which would secure a playoff berth.

Emmanuel Adegboyega (Ireland U/21)

Like Thomson, Adegboyega was able to toast his first ever national team call following a string of super showings for watertight United.

Since joining on loan from Norwich City and immediately coming into the starting line-up, Adegboyega has helped the Tangerines to three clean sheets in four matches.

However, he was an unused substitute for the Irish youngsters in Turkey last Friday as Jim Crawford’s charges claimed an outstanding 1-0 victory.

And he was not part of the match-day squad for Tuesday’s 2-2 draw against Latvia.

The results leave Ireland in second spot in Group A, behind Italy, and well-placed to claim a playoff place for Euro 2025.