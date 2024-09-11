How did Dundee United’s 6 international aces fare for their countries?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How did Dundee United’s 6 international aces fare for their countries?

Courier Sport casts an eye over the fortunes of Jort van der Sande, Richard Odada, Kristijan Trapanovski, David Babunski, Miller Thomson and Emmanuel Adegboyega.

Dundee United players David Babunski, Richard Odada, Jort van der Sande and Miller Thomson (left to right)
David Babunski, Richard Odada, Jort van der Sande and Miller Thomson (left to right) all saw international action. Images: SNS
By Alan Temple

Dundee United’s fine start to the season was underlined when six of their players were called up to represent their countries.

Kristijan Trapanovski, David Babunski, Richard Odada and Jort van der Sande all reported for senior international duty this month, while Miller Thomson and Emmanuel Adegboyega earned U/21 nods.

And there were goals, debuts and frustration to reflect upon before attention turns back to club matters.

Jort van der Sande (Bonaire)

Dundee United’s bustling striker played the full 90 minutes in both of Bonaire’s CONCACAF Nation’s League fixtures.

Aaron Essel challenges Dundee United's Jort Van Der Sande.
Aaron Essel challenges Dundee United’s Jort Van Der Sande. Image: SNS.

Bonaire grabbed the lead against Saint Vincent and the Grenadines last Friday but saw their advantage wiped out immediately when a nightmare blunder from keeper Denyor Cicilia allowed Steven Pierre to level. It finished 1-1.

And van der Sande, winning his fifth cap, grabbed his first ever goal for the tiny Caribbean island three days later, towering to power home an injury time header against El Salvador. However, it proved futile in a 2-1 defeat.

Bonaire sit in third place in League B: Group 1, ahead of rock-bottom Montserrat.

Richard Odada (Kenya)

He probably would benefit from the camp, and to go away and get a couple of games under his belt,” was boss Jim Goodwin’s assessment of Odada’s Kenya call, notwithstanding the epic distances he was required to traverse.

Dundee United's Kenya international Richard Odada
Odada in action for Kenya. Image: Shutterstock.

And already a mainstay in the Kenya side at the age of 23, Odada indeed completed the full 90 minutes in both Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

He picked up a booking during a combative midfield showing against Zimbabwe last Wednesday, with Kenya registering an ultimately frustrating 0-0 draw in Nairobi.

The Harambee Stars then made the 2,500-mile journey south to Namibia, where they claimed a fine 2-1 win on Tuesday night. Odada earned his 19th cap.

Kenya sit top of Group J, ahead of continental giants Cameroon by virtue of goals scored.

Kristijan Trapanovski (North Macedonia)

Trapanovski experienced his first ever senior international camp after being rewarded for a blistering start to life with the Tangerines, notching four goals in nine appearances.

Kristijan Trapanovski has been a smash hit since arriving from FK Shkupi
Trapanovski has been a smash hit since arriving from FK Shkupi. Image: SNS

However, national boss Blagoja Milevski kept the flying winger in reserve for their Nations League opener against the Faroe Islands at the weekend – and North Macedonia could only claim an underwhelming 1-1 draw.

And it was the same story as Milevski’s men defeated Armenia 2-0 on Tuesday evening despite playing the entire second half with 10 men. Enis Bardhi and former Aberdeen hero Bojan Miovski struck following Gjoko Zajkov’s red card.

Trapanovski’s wait for his international bow goes on.

David Babunski (North Macedonia)

Like his Tannadice teammate Trapanovski, Babunski was left kicking his heels on the bench as the Macedonians toiled in Torshavn.

David Babunski of Dundee United
All smiles: David Babunski at full-time against St Mirren. Image: Richard Wiseman / Shutterstock.

But he was in the starting line-up against Armenia, winning his 16th cap in the heart of midfield.

However, he was withdrawn at the break, paying the price for the necessary tactical reshuffle in the wake of Zajkov’s dismissal.

North Macedonia sit top of League C: Group 4.

Miller Thomson (Scotland U/21)

Thomson exploded onto the scene last season with a string of fine displays at full-back as United cruised to the Championship title.

His rise continued with the opening goal in the Terrors’ Dundee derby thriller to kick off the Premiership season.

And the milestones in 2024 kept coming with his maiden selection for Scot Gemmill’s U/21 group.

United re-took the lead through Miller Thomson on 23 minutes. Image: SNS
Miller Thomson scored his first ever Dundee United goal against Dundee. Image: SNS

Thomson remained on the bench at Tynecastle as the Scots were beaten 2-1 by Spain last Friday.

However, he made his U/21 debut away to Malta on Tuesday, climbing from the bench in the closing minutes to close out a superb 5-0 victory.

Dundee’s Josh Mulligan and former United kid Lewis Neilson – now on loan at St Johnstone from Hearts – were on the score-sheet, along with Dane Murray, Lennon Miller and a Matthias Ellul own goal.

Scotland are now second in Group B of qualification for next summer’s U/21 European Championships in Slovakia, which would secure a playoff berth.

Emmanuel Adegboyega (Ireland U/21)

Like Thomson, Adegboyega was able to toast his first ever national team call following a string of super showings for watertight United.

Since joining on loan from Norwich City and immediately coming into the starting line-up, Adegboyega has helped the Tangerines to three clean sheets in four matches.

Emmanuel Adegboyega meets the media at his Dundee United unveiling.
Adegboyega meets the media at his Dundee United unveiling. Image: SNS

However, he was an unused substitute for the Irish youngsters in Turkey last Friday as Jim Crawford’s charges claimed an outstanding 1-0 victory.

And he was not part of the match-day squad for Tuesday’s 2-2 draw against Latvia.

The results leave Ireland in second spot in Group A, behind Italy, and well-placed to claim a playoff place for Euro 2025.

