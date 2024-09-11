PAUL GRAY: New Dundee stadium plans are incredible – planning approval could turn sceptics into believers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Sport Football Dundee FC

PAUL GRAY: New Dundee stadium plans are incredible – planning approval could turn sceptics into believers

'I feel we are only at the tip of the iceberg with the Hooray Henrys,' says Up Wi' The Bonnets podcast co-host Paul Gray.

An image of a new stadium and pitch intended to depict what Dundee fans could see on a matchday.
What Dundee fans could see on a matchday. Image: Holmes Miller Architects
By Paul Gray

With my great-great-grandfather Francis Barrett one of the first Dundee players to be capped for Scotland, you could say the club has been in my family’s blood for generations.

Following Dundee over the years has been filled with ups and downs but one thing has remained consistent – Dens Park.

Yes, it’s had some welcome upgrades over the years.

Yet, given how well the club are doing on and off the pitch just now, the time seems right to say our goodbyes and embrace leaving our spiritual home, finally propelling the club into the 21st Century.

Fellow Dark Blues supporters will be quick to acknowledge we have been led down many a garden path over the years by individuals who proclaimed to have Dundee’s best interests at heart.

Talk of a new stadium will obviously be met with scepticism.

However, this time around, it feels different with Tim Keyes and John Nelms at the helm.

‘Dens has seen better days’

There seems to have been a reluctance in the past to move forward and get with the times, likely due to the club having to right the wrongs of previous regimes before attempting to rebuild.

There has been talk of potential stadium moves for as long as I can remember but, given how Dundee are portraying this to the public, it no longer feels like a “pipe dream”.

This is a dream that can one day, finally, come true.

Seeing the plans for the stadium development and training facilities whet the appetite and allow us to use our imagination to a degree.

A football sits in the mud at the side of the Dens Park pitch
Dens Park.
How beer hall could look inside new Dundee stadium.

But the fly-by 3D tour of how it will look made it seem real.

It has been an incredible effort from architects Holmes and Miller, and LJRH, and is only the beginning.

Dens is a place Dees will forever love and hold dear to our hearts.

If we’re being honest, though, it has seen better days.

It has a kind of archaic charm but it’s time to move on. Ask fans of teams who have left dilapidated surroundings and moved to modern stadiums what they prefer.

There’s only so much a lick of paint can do to hide the cracks.

Moving to Camperdown will take the club to the next level, increasing revenue and helping us to attract a better standard of player.

Crucially, judging by the 3D video, it will enhance the matchday experience for fans.

‘Hooray Henrys’

The delays surrounding the application have been frustrating.

It seems the council may have their eyes on other matters (Note – Dundee City Council said it had requested the Dark Blues provide more information so officers can “properly consider” the plans).

Supporters of the application have submitted their opinions – including myself – and hopefully they are properly acknowledged and taken on board.

I feel we are only at the tip of the iceberg with the Hooray Henrys.

How entrance to Dundee's new stadium at Camperdown could look.
How entrance to Dundee’s new stadium at Camperdown could look.

Those coming out the woodwork to vent their disgruntled opinions over something that will, more than likely, have zero to no impact on their lives.

Humans are naturally against change, even if the change will be a positive one to many others.

They will attempt to voice their opposition louder than those who are likely to embrace the opportunity.

My wish is every single Dundee fan gets behind this application vocally – this will benefit their families, as well as the club, for years to come.

And hopefully planning approval from the council can turn the sceptics into believers.

Conversation