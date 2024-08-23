Dundee hail ‘spectacular’ new stadium project video as vision for hotel, dressing-room and derby clash revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee hail ‘spectacular’ new stadium project video as vision for hotel, dressing-room and derby clash revealed

The Dark Blues plan to build a new home at Camperdown Park.

Dundee's new stadium at Camperdown Park
A concourse outside the stadium. Image: Holmes Miller Architects.
By George Cran

Fresh images of Dundee’s new stadium project at Camperdown Park have been revealed alongside a spectacular fly-through video.

The Dark Blues are awaiting a hearing on their Planning Permission in Principle application for their proposed move from Dens Park.

Owners John Nelms and Tim Keyes plan to build a 12,500-seater arena next to the Kingsway on the edge of Camperdown Park.

We revealed last week that Transport Scotland have requested more time to consider the impact the proposals could have on the Kingsway.

In May, work started to knock down the remains of the old NCR building on the Camperdown site.

And Dee chiefs hope they can get the green light soon from the council to begin the build at the ‘New Campy’.

Now, though, Courier Sport can reveal new images of the planned stadium.

Dark Blue Property Holdings, the company set up by Keyes and Nelms to build the stadium, have also released a fly-through video of what the stadium will look like when complete.

New images of Dundee FC stadium

What the outside view of ‘New Campy’ could look like. Image: Holmes Miller Architects
How beer hall could look inside new Dundee stadium.
Inside the stadium. Image: Holmes Miller Architects
Inside the stadium. Image: Holmes Miller Architects
An image of Dundee's planned new stadium at Camperdown Park. Image: Holmes Miller Architects. .. George Cran/DCT Media Date; 20/08/2024
What fans could see on a matchday. Image: Holmes Miller Architects

It shows fans how the 140-room hotel, 300-capacity beer hall, 2,400-capacity safe standing area, players’ lounge and dressing room could look.

The footage also sees the football stadium transformed into a 20,000-strong concert venue.

‘Emotional’

A statement on the club website said: “The three-minute visual spectacular, created by the project’s architect, Holmes Miller, takes fans on a journey from Dens Park, our home for the last 125 years, to the new multi-use arena in Camperdown Park.”

Dens supremo Nelms added: “We hope the fans will be as excited as we were when we saw the animation of the new stadium.

“It was emotional seeing the work to this point brought to life using the latest technology that allows us to really imagine what it will be like making our way to a new state-of-the art stadium.

How inside new Dundee stadium could look.
Dundee's new stadium at Camperdown
The home dressing room. Image: Holmes Miller Architects
Dundee's new stadium at Camperdown Park
A concourse outside the stadium. Image: Holmes Miller Architects.
Dundee's new stadium at Camperdown Park
Under the lights on a derby night. Image: Holmes Miller Architects

“In a way, it brings us a tantalising step closer to realising the dream and bringing the vision to life for our fans.

“As we’ve always said, we want the arena to be a crown jewel of the city of Dundee’s regeneration and it’s our intention to take our fans, the local community in general and all Scottish football fans on the journey with us.

Watch new Dundee FC stadium fly-through video:

“We continue our dialogue with the city’s planning department having submitted Planning Permission in Principle in February this year.

“The creation of this animation, updated images and accompanying FAQs will make sure everyone is informed as the process unfolds.

“With the planning application submitted by Dundee FC Community Trust to Dundee City Council for the proposed new Riverside Community Training Hub, we are now even more inspired to get to work on bringing the stadium to life as quickly as possible.”

Conversation