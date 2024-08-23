Friday court round-up — ‘Hot blood’ and high risk breach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Friday court round-up — ‘Hot blood’ and high risk breach

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Post Thumbnail

A brawler who delivered a final kick to a kneeling man’s head in a Fife pub fight after his target struck him and his girlfriend with a pool cue, has been given 135 hours of unpaid work.

Corrie Inglis, 30, of Station Park, Lower Largo, left his victim unconscious outside Mollys in North Street, Leven, on January 14 last year.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court was previously shown CCTV footage of the man collapsing onto the road after the kick, which came after the fight broke out in the pub and spilled onto the street.

Prosecutor Sarah Smith said the complainer armed himself with a pool cue, snapped in half, and used it to strike Inglis and his girlfriend from behind.

The footage showed the fighting continue before Inglis’ girlfriend appeared to lead him away but he walked back and kicked the complainer on the head while he was kneeling on the road.

Corrie Inglis
Corrie Inglis may have avoided court were it not for his final kick, a sheriff previously said. Image: Facebook

Inglis appeared in the dock for sentencing after pleading guilty to the life-endangering assault.

Defence lawyer David Bell said the final blow was in anger after the earlier attack.

Sentencing, Sheriff Robert More told Inglis: “It’s been very frankly acknowledged on your behalf that what probably got you into court at all is the fact you delivered the ultimate blow.”

The sheriff said he inferred from what had been said it was done in “hot blood” and against a background of the complainer in the case having behaved “absolutely disgracefully” to both him and his girlfriend.

Murderer sentenced for escape bid

A murderer who made chilling threats as he made an escape bid from Perth Royal Infirmary to a nearby graveyard has been sentenced to 40 months in prison. James Demarco appeared at Stirling High Court where his agent said he had affected his chances of parole next year.

James Demarco
James Demarco during a court appearance in 2008. He has been given 40 months for his escape attempt.

Stoma bag stamp

A drunk stamped on his own colostomy bag in the back of a police van after a tense stand-off with police at his Perth home.

The vehicle had to be put out of commission for a deep clean after serial offender Darren Oakes’ dirty protest, Perth Sheriff Court heard.

Officers descended on the 50-year-old’s Milne Street home after reports of a late-night disturbance on April 10.

Oakes was standing at his balcony, shouting and swearing and told officers to “f*** off” and said: “I will kill you.”

Oakes then hurled items at police below as he straddled the railings and threatened to jump so paramedics, trained negotiators and a special operational response team were drafted in.

Darren Oakes
Darren Oakes.

The stand-off continued for about 45 minutes until one officer managed to persuade him to step back inside, where he continued ranting.

He turned to one officer and said: “I’m going to kill you”, before throwing a knife at him, which missed.

Oakes was put in the back of the police van for transport to Dundee HQ.

He began taking off his clothes and then removed his stoma bag, fiscal depute Duncan McKenzie said.

“He repeatedly kicked and stomped on the bag, then smeared faecal matter over the walls of the van.

“When the vehicle stopped, he stated that if anyone opened the van doors he would flick the bag in their direction.”

Solicitor Billy Somerville, defending, said: “Mr Oakes is an alcoholic and he always will be.

“He has refrained from drinking but he accepts that he has relapsed slightly.”

Sheriff Clair McLachlan said the offence had reached the custody threshold but she was prepared to impose a community payback order of 200 hours unpaid work and supervision for a year.

Prostitution trial guilty verdicts

A cruel brothel madam could be jailed for life after being found guilty of running a prostitution ring in Dundee. Mananchaya Wanitthanawet trafficked two Thai women to the UK and forced them to work as prostitutes to pay-off debts. Her partner Cameron Wilson, used his bank accounts to conceal and transfer more than £136,000 of prostitution earnings.

Cameron Wilson and Mananchaya Wanitthanawet
Cameron Wilson and Mananchaya Wanitthanawet were found guilty at the High Court in Dundee.

High risk paedo breach

A “high risk” Perthshire paedophile who groomed a schoolgirl for sex has been sentenced to more unpaid work after he broke a strict court order.

Jamie McRae was jailed in 2022 after a court heard how he had lured a Lincolnshire teenager to his home, sparking a UK-wide hunt.

He groomed the 15-year-old on social media and persuaded her to travel 325 miles to meet him in Coupar Angus.

The 25-year-old had admitted sexual activity with the girl, who had his number listed in her phone as “Daddy”.

McRae, who made his victim pose for sexually explicit photos, also sexually assaulted a second girl, aged 14.

He was jailed for 18 months and placed on the sex offenders register for 10 years.

Following an appeal, a community payback order was imposed as an alternative to prison.

Jamie McRae was remanded at Perth Sheriff Court.
Jamie McRae.

McRae, of Syndney Crescent, Auchterarder, returned to the dock and admitted failing to notify police about a change in address within three days.

Perth Sheriff Court heard he had been staying at his partner’s address in Leeds for two weeks in November last year, which he later confessed to social workers.

Sheriff William Wood told McRae: “Clearly this was an error of judgement on your part.

“The terms of the sexual offences act are very clear and would have been read out to you.”

Ordering McRae to carry out 100 hours unpaid work, the sheriff added: “If there are more breaches like this, you will not be dealt with so leniently.”

A90 chaos

A drunk driver accelerated away from two hit-and-run crashes before ramming a lorry off the A90. Andrew Wheelan, 59, left a £30,000 trail of destruction in his wake as he weaved through traffic at speeds of up to 100mph.

Andrew Wheelan
Andrew Wheelan pled guilty to drink driving at Perth Sheriff Court.

Coke cash grab

A court has ordered thousands of pounds be confiscated from an Angus cocaine dealer.

Previously at Forfar Sheriff Court, Fraser Arthur, of Castle Gardens in Edzell, was fined £1,500 plus a victim surcharge for being concerned in the supply of the Class A drug.

Police uncovered 28.73 grammes of the drug, worth between £1,400 and £1,800, at a property in Liddle’s Close in Brechin on October 24 last year.

Arthur was not present at a proceeds of crime hearing in which the Crown and his solicitor Sarah Russo agreed £7,824.25 will be handed over.

It was established the total financial benefit of 28-year-old Arthur’s criminal conduct was £8,530.

Stun gun mercy

A Dundee musician who bought an illegal stun gun because he believed his upstairs neighbour was going to murder him has been spared jail. Michael Cosgrove faced a minimum five year prison term after he was found guilty of ordering the Taser-like firearm from an overseas seller but his lawyer successfully argued there were “exceptional circumstances” to keep him out of jail.

Michael Cosgrove
Michael Cosgrove at Perth Sheriff Court.

Sex toy thief in court again

A man was knocked out and “permanently disfigured” during in a brutal one-punch assault in Alyth.

Jason Sturrock pled guilty to attacking a rival in Airlie Street on July 9 2022.

Perth Sheriff Court heard Sturrock, 37, punched his victim to the head, knocking him to the ground, where he struck his head on a kerb and was rendered unconscious.

Jason Sturrock
Jason Sturrock appeared again at Perth Sheriff Court.

Sturrock, of Winston Close, Rattray, will be sentenced later this year, after he has had the chance to complete a previously imposed unpaid work order.

The 225-hour sentence had imposed after he admitted creeping into his former partner’s home and stealing a sex toy from her bedroom drawer.

The court previously heard how he clambered into the Inchture property through a kitchen window and texted his ex as he roamed around inside.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

