Friday court round-up — ‘Hot blood’ and high risk breach

A brawler who delivered a final kick to a kneeling man’s head in a Fife pub fight after his target struck him and his girlfriend with a pool cue, has been given 135 hours of unpaid work.

Corrie Inglis, 30, of Station Park, Lower Largo, left his victim unconscious outside Mollys in North Street, Leven, on January 14 last year.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court was previously shown CCTV footage of the man collapsing onto the road after the kick, which came after the fight broke out in the pub and spilled onto the street.

Prosecutor Sarah Smith said the complainer armed himself with a pool cue, snapped in half, and used it to strike Inglis and his girlfriend from behind.

The footage showed the fighting continue before Inglis’ girlfriend appeared to lead him away but he walked back and kicked the complainer on the head while he was kneeling on the road.

Inglis appeared in the dock for sentencing after pleading guilty to the life-endangering assault.

Defence lawyer David Bell said the final blow was in anger after the earlier attack.

Sentencing, Sheriff Robert More told Inglis: “It’s been very frankly acknowledged on your behalf that what probably got you into court at all is the fact you delivered the ultimate blow.”

The sheriff said he inferred from what had been said it was done in “hot blood” and against a background of the complainer in the case having behaved “absolutely disgracefully” to both him and his girlfriend.

Murderer sentenced for escape bid

A murderer who made chilling threats as he made an escape bid from Perth Royal Infirmary to a nearby graveyard has been sentenced to 40 months in prison. James Demarco appeared at Stirling High Court where his agent said he had affected his chances of parole next year.

Stoma bag stamp

A drunk stamped on his own colostomy bag in the back of a police van after a tense stand-off with police at his Perth home.

The vehicle had to be put out of commission for a deep clean after serial offender Darren Oakes’ dirty protest, Perth Sheriff Court heard.

Officers descended on the 50-year-old’s Milne Street home after reports of a late-night disturbance on April 10.

Oakes was standing at his balcony, shouting and swearing and told officers to “f*** off” and said: “I will kill you.”

Oakes then hurled items at police below as he straddled the railings and threatened to jump so paramedics, trained negotiators and a special operational response team were drafted in.

The stand-off continued for about 45 minutes until one officer managed to persuade him to step back inside, where he continued ranting.

He turned to one officer and said: “I’m going to kill you”, before throwing a knife at him, which missed.

Oakes was put in the back of the police van for transport to Dundee HQ.

He began taking off his clothes and then removed his stoma bag, fiscal depute Duncan McKenzie said.

“He repeatedly kicked and stomped on the bag, then smeared faecal matter over the walls of the van.

“When the vehicle stopped, he stated that if anyone opened the van doors he would flick the bag in their direction.”

Solicitor Billy Somerville, defending, said: “Mr Oakes is an alcoholic and he always will be.

“He has refrained from drinking but he accepts that he has relapsed slightly.”

Sheriff Clair McLachlan said the offence had reached the custody threshold but she was prepared to impose a community payback order of 200 hours unpaid work and supervision for a year.

Prostitution trial guilty verdicts

A cruel brothel madam could be jailed for life after being found guilty of running a prostitution ring in Dundee. Mananchaya Wanitthanawet trafficked two Thai women to the UK and forced them to work as prostitutes to pay-off debts. Her partner Cameron Wilson, used his bank accounts to conceal and transfer more than £136,000 of prostitution earnings.

High risk paedo breach

A “high risk” Perthshire paedophile who groomed a schoolgirl for sex has been sentenced to more unpaid work after he broke a strict court order.

Jamie McRae was jailed in 2022 after a court heard how he had lured a Lincolnshire teenager to his home, sparking a UK-wide hunt.

He groomed the 15-year-old on social media and persuaded her to travel 325 miles to meet him in Coupar Angus.

The 25-year-old had admitted sexual activity with the girl, who had his number listed in her phone as “Daddy”.

McRae, who made his victim pose for sexually explicit photos, also sexually assaulted a second girl, aged 14.

He was jailed for 18 months and placed on the sex offenders register for 10 years.

Following an appeal, a community payback order was imposed as an alternative to prison.

McRae, of Syndney Crescent, Auchterarder, returned to the dock and admitted failing to notify police about a change in address within three days.

Perth Sheriff Court heard he had been staying at his partner’s address in Leeds for two weeks in November last year, which he later confessed to social workers.

Sheriff William Wood told McRae: “Clearly this was an error of judgement on your part.

“The terms of the sexual offences act are very clear and would have been read out to you.”

Ordering McRae to carry out 100 hours unpaid work, the sheriff added: “If there are more breaches like this, you will not be dealt with so leniently.”

A90 chaos

A drunk driver accelerated away from two hit-and-run crashes before ramming a lorry off the A90. Andrew Wheelan, 59, left a £30,000 trail of destruction in his wake as he weaved through traffic at speeds of up to 100mph.

Coke cash grab

A court has ordered thousands of pounds be confiscated from an Angus cocaine dealer.

Previously at Forfar Sheriff Court, Fraser Arthur, of Castle Gardens in Edzell, was fined £1,500 plus a victim surcharge for being concerned in the supply of the Class A drug.

Police uncovered 28.73 grammes of the drug, worth between £1,400 and £1,800, at a property in Liddle’s Close in Brechin on October 24 last year.

Arthur was not present at a proceeds of crime hearing in which the Crown and his solicitor Sarah Russo agreed £7,824.25 will be handed over.

It was established the total financial benefit of 28-year-old Arthur’s criminal conduct was £8,530.

Stun gun mercy

A Dundee musician who bought an illegal stun gun because he believed his upstairs neighbour was going to murder him has been spared jail. Michael Cosgrove faced a minimum five year prison term after he was found guilty of ordering the Taser-like firearm from an overseas seller but his lawyer successfully argued there were “exceptional circumstances” to keep him out of jail.

Sex toy thief in court again

A man was knocked out and “permanently disfigured” during in a brutal one-punch assault in Alyth.

Jason Sturrock pled guilty to attacking a rival in Airlie Street on July 9 2022.

Perth Sheriff Court heard Sturrock, 37, punched his victim to the head, knocking him to the ground, where he struck his head on a kerb and was rendered unconscious.

Sturrock, of Winston Close, Rattray, will be sentenced later this year, after he has had the chance to complete a previously imposed unpaid work order.

The 225-hour sentence had imposed after he admitted creeping into his former partner’s home and stealing a sex toy from her bedroom drawer.

The court previously heard how he clambered into the Inchture property through a kitchen window and texted his ex as he roamed around inside.

