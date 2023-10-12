Perthshire sex toy thief slunk into house through kitchen window

A suspicious ex crept into his former partner’s home through her kitchen window and made off with a sex toy from her bedroom drawer.

Jason Sturrock clambered into the property in Inchture when he knew it was empty and texted his ex while he roamed around inside, accusing her of being in a new relationship.

He then made off with the sex toy.

Sturrock appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive way, likely to cause fear or alarm on July 18 last year.

Sturrock, 37, of Whitson Close, Rattray, was told his bizarre behaviour would have been “upsetting and distressing.”

‘Have a nice day’

Fiscal depute Stephanie Hendry told the court: “They had been living together.

“He had only moved out and returned his keys a few weeks before this incident.”

Sturrock had moved into a neighbouring property, the prosecutor said.

“The complainer left the address at about 1pm.

“She left a downstairs window open by only an inch or two, to allow adequate air in for the dog.”

A short time later, a neighbour saw Sturrock in the back garden of the property.

He told her he was looking after the dog when they were away.

Sturrock clambered in through the open kitchen window.

Police interview

Ms Hendry said: “The complainer received a text message from the accused, saying that he was in the house and that he had gone in through the window.

“She received more texts from him, some accusing her of having an affair.”

Sturrock sent her a message about a man’s T-shirt he found at the house.

In another message, he told his ex he had taken a sex toy from her bedroom drawer.

“When she returned home, she confirmed that the item was no longer at the house,” the fiscal depute said.

Police were called and Sturrock was arrested.

When interviewed, he “spoke freely” and said he had gone into the property to give the dog water, before leaving by the same kitchen window.

He denied stealing anything.

‘Distressing’ incident

Solicitor Paul Ralph, defending, said his client had since apologised.

“He is at a loss to explain why he did what he did.

“Although there was a dog in the house, that may not have been the primary reason he went inside.

“He did have a mind to know if any new relationship had started.”

Sheriff Francis Gill told Sturrock: “Your behaviour here would have been very upsetting and distressing for the complainer.

“There is no excuse for your actions and that is probably why you have not been able to offer any kind of explanation.”

Sturrock was ordered to carry out 225 hours of unpaid work.

