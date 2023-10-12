Perthshire sex toy thief slunk into house through kitchen window

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perthshire sex toy thief slunk into house through kitchen window

Jason Sturrock was 'at a loss' to explain why he crept into the house and made off with an intimate item from a bedroom, texting the owner as he did so.

By Jamie Buchan
Jason Sturrock appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
A suspicious ex crept into his former partner’s home through her kitchen window and made off with a sex toy from her bedroom drawer.

Jason Sturrock clambered into the property in Inchture when he knew it was empty and texted his ex while he roamed around inside, accusing her of being in a new relationship.

He then made off with the sex toy.

Sturrock appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive way, likely to cause fear or alarm on July 18 last year.

Sturrock, 37, of Whitson Close, Rattray, was told his bizarre behaviour would have been “upsetting and distressing.”

‘Have a nice day’

Fiscal depute Stephanie Hendry told the court: “They had been living together.

“He had only moved out and returned his keys a few weeks before this incident.”

Jason Sturrock. Image: Facebook

Sturrock had moved into a neighbouring property, the prosecutor said.

“The complainer left the address at about 1pm.

“She left a downstairs window open by only an inch or two, to allow adequate air in for the dog.”

A short time later, a neighbour saw Sturrock in the back garden of the property.

He told her he was looking after the dog when they were away.

Sturrock clambered in through the open kitchen window.

Police interview

Ms Hendry said: “The complainer received a text message from the accused, saying that he was in the house and that he had gone in through the window.

“She received more texts from him, some accusing her of having an affair.”

Sturrock sent her a message about a man’s T-shirt he found at the house.

In another message, he told his ex he had taken a sex toy from her bedroom drawer.

“When she returned home, she confirmed that the item was no longer at the house,” the fiscal depute said.

Police were called and Sturrock was arrested.

When interviewed, he “spoke freely” and said he had gone into the property to give the dog water, before leaving by the same kitchen window.

He denied stealing anything.

‘Distressing’ incident

Solicitor Paul Ralph, defending, said his client had since apologised.

“He is at a loss to explain why he did what he did.

“Although there was a dog in the house, that may not have been the primary reason he went inside.

“He did have a mind to know if any new relationship had started.”

Sheriff Francis Gill told Sturrock: “Your behaviour here would have been very upsetting and distressing for the complainer.

“There is no excuse for your actions and that is probably why you have not been able to offer any kind of explanation.”

Sturrock was ordered to carry out 225 hours of unpaid work.

