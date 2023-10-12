Could you benefit from an alpaca therapy session in Fife?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Health & Wellbeing

Could you benefit from an alpaca therapy session in Fife?

Meet the alpacas of Bowbridge Farm having a calming effect on visitors with autism, dementia and mental health issues Debbie Clarke reports.
Debbie Clarke
Debbie took part in a mindfulness session with the alpacas in Fife
Debbie took part in a mindfulness session with the alpacas in Fife. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

I have to admit I was sceptical when I read about the therapeutic qualities of alpacas.

This was until I spent some time in their company at an alpaca farm in Fife recently.

Bowbridge Alpacas, which is celebrating a decade in business, has just launched new Alpaca Mindfulness sessions at its base in Bowbridge Farm, near Peat Inn.

So I booked myself in to discover the wellbeing benefits of these gentle creatures for myself.

When I arrived at the farm, which is owned by Alison and Paul Johnson, on a mild, windy morning this week, I was eager to meet my new furry friends.

Debbie visited Bowbridge Alpacas, based in Fife, to try out its new mindfulness sessions.
Debbie visited Bowbridge Alpacas, based in Fife, to try out a new mindfulness session. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

I was greeted by the couple’s son Simon, 31, along with his sister, Sarah Mainida, who both work at the farm.

After a short safety briefing  – which included a warning not to touch the alpacas on their bottoms as they might think you are a predator and kick out – I excitedly headed out into the field to greet the gang.

The farm started with seven alpacas but today they have 52.

Sarah Mainida (33) and Simon Johnson (31) work at their family alpaca farm in Fife.
Sarah Mainida (33) and Simon Johnson (31)  at their family alpaca farm in Fife. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“At first we were just going to have them for breeding and use the fleece, but more and more people kept turning up to see the alpacas,” Sarah, 33, explained.

“So we decided to develop our alpaca experiences and it’s grown from there.”

New alpaca mindfulness sessions

The new hour-long mindfulness sessions give visitors the opportunity to get up close and personal with the creatures – who are all individually named with their own unique personalities.

You can paint, draw, photograph or simply observe them while also enjoying the wellbeing benefits of being outdoors in the fresh air.

The private sessions I tried out are for a maximum of two people at a time to ensure it is a calming experience.

Sarah told me where the idea came from.

“I knew mindfulness was a thing and it’s something people comment on when they come for the alpaca experiences,” she said.

“They are always saying how calming the alpacas are, how good it has been for their mental health and how they just come away afterwards feeling really relaxed.

“There is something about them as a therapy animal, so we thought we would introduce special sessions where the focus is on mindfulness.”

Who has benefitted from sessions so far?

Sarah said they have had a few mothers and their teenage daughters coming along to sessions.

“Quite often the daughter is perhaps having issues with her mental health,” Sarah said.

“But it’s actually ended up being good for both of them.

“The mums and daughters can chat naturally about the alpacas without the pressure of sitting down together in a therapy session.

“So they find it a really good bonding experience with each other.”

Sarah said she has seen the difference, especially with teenagers, after encountering the alpacas.

Visitors can get up close and personal with the alpacas in the new mindfulness sessions
Visitors can get up close and personal with the alpacas in the new mindfulness sessions. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“At first when they [teenagers] arrive they won’t look at you in the eye and they are quite nervous.

“But by the end of it, they’re fully chatting because the alpacas are so engaging.

“It helps to break down that wall.”

Alpacas ‘affinity’ with people who have autism

Sarah said the alpacas seem to have a positive effect on people who have autistic traits.

She said: “We have noticed that the alpacas have a special affinity with people who have autism.

“They seem to have a nice bond with each other and the alpacas have a calming effect.

“Those who come with them, their family or friends, have commented saying how amazing it is to watch them interact with the alpacas.

“We are also dementia-friendly and have had people who are completely blind or deaf come along to sessions too.”

People have benefitted from the sessions.
People have benefitted from the sessions with the alpacas. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Simon added: “We often find that the carers who come with people end up loving it as  much as the ones they brought.

“They always ask if they can fit an alpaca in their boot to take away with them!”

This is not as far-fetched as it sounds, because Bowbridge Farm also offers you the chance to own your very own alpaca – though you’ll have to take three.

Alpacas sold as pets

Simon explained this is because alpacas are natural herd animals, so they become easily stressed if they are left alone even for a short period of time.

He said: “We would always recommend a minimum of three alpacas for a herd.

“We have had our alpacas go to people who just want to keep them as pets because they love alpacas.

“Our most recent group went to a gentleman who has them in a field at the back of his garden.

“He lives in Perthshire and he took four alpacas.

“I had another group go to a family in Ayrshire who were starting with them as pets.

“They were possibly going to do a couple of lodges and have the alpacas next to them.”

Creating your own mindfulness journal

As part of the mindful session, you are given a special pack inviting you to take notes on your mood, feelings and emotions.

You can answer questions on the alpacas as well as writing down what you hear, touch, see and smell.

It allows you to fully immerse yourself in the experience.

Debbie was surrounded by alpacas during the session.
Debbie was surrounded by alpacas during the session. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Putting pen to paper and drawing your own alpaca is also an option.

Sarah and Simon provide foldable chairs too which you can take with you if you want to just observe them.

What was my experience with the alpacas?

What I really enjoyed most about the alpacas is how welcoming they are.

As soon as you walk towards them they all come forward to gather round you because they are very curious creatures.

Debbie enjoyed mingling with the alpacas in Fife.
Debbie enjoyed mingling with the alpacas in Fife. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

One or two enjoyed nibbling on my black coat and hood.

While another munched on one of the notes in my mindfulness pack!

But I quickly discovered the calming effect they have.

And I couldn’t stop smiling as they came close enough to allow me to stroke their necks or nuzzle my hand.

They have a special way of putting you at ease with their beautiful expressive eyes and gentle nature.

They are very calming creatures and when I was surrounded by them, I started to understand why they have therapeutic qualities.

You definitely feel relaxed in their company and I can see why spending some time with them would help you to de-stress.

Overall, I would say if you are looking for an activity to help you unwind and escape from life’s stresses for a little while, I would definitely recommend a session with the Bowbridge Alpacas.

Debbie was able to get close to the alpacas to observe them.
Debbie was able to get close to the alpacas to observe them. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

I haven’t stopped smiling since my visit!

The Alpaca Mindfulness sessions cost £15 for a single adult ticket and £25 for two people.

To find out more and how to book visit: Bowbridge Alpacas

 

Conversation