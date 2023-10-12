Could you benefit from an alpaca therapy session in Fife?

I have to admit I was sceptical when I read about the therapeutic qualities of alpacas.

This was until I spent some time in their company at an alpaca farm in Fife recently.

Bowbridge Alpacas, which is celebrating a decade in business, has just launched new Alpaca Mindfulness sessions at its base in Bowbridge Farm, near Peat Inn.

So I booked myself in to discover the wellbeing benefits of these gentle creatures for myself.

When I arrived at the farm, which is owned by Alison and Paul Johnson, on a mild, windy morning this week, I was eager to meet my new furry friends.

I was greeted by the couple’s son Simon, 31, along with his sister, Sarah Mainida, who both work at the farm.

After a short safety briefing – which included a warning not to touch the alpacas on their bottoms as they might think you are a predator and kick out – I excitedly headed out into the field to greet the gang.

The farm started with seven alpacas but today they have 52.

“At first we were just going to have them for breeding and use the fleece, but more and more people kept turning up to see the alpacas,” Sarah, 33, explained.

“So we decided to develop our alpaca experiences and it’s grown from there.”

New alpaca mindfulness sessions

The new hour-long mindfulness sessions give visitors the opportunity to get up close and personal with the creatures – who are all individually named with their own unique personalities.

You can paint, draw, photograph or simply observe them while also enjoying the wellbeing benefits of being outdoors in the fresh air.

The private sessions I tried out are for a maximum of two people at a time to ensure it is a calming experience.

Sarah told me where the idea came from.

“I knew mindfulness was a thing and it’s something people comment on when they come for the alpaca experiences,” she said.

“They are always saying how calming the alpacas are, how good it has been for their mental health and how they just come away afterwards feeling really relaxed.

“There is something about them as a therapy animal, so we thought we would introduce special sessions where the focus is on mindfulness.”

Who has benefitted from sessions so far?

Sarah said they have had a few mothers and their teenage daughters coming along to sessions.

“Quite often the daughter is perhaps having issues with her mental health,” Sarah said.

“But it’s actually ended up being good for both of them.

“The mums and daughters can chat naturally about the alpacas without the pressure of sitting down together in a therapy session.

“So they find it a really good bonding experience with each other.”

Sarah said she has seen the difference, especially with teenagers, after encountering the alpacas.

“At first when they [teenagers] arrive they won’t look at you in the eye and they are quite nervous.

“But by the end of it, they’re fully chatting because the alpacas are so engaging.

“It helps to break down that wall.”

Alpacas ‘affinity’ with people who have autism

Sarah said the alpacas seem to have a positive effect on people who have autistic traits.

She said: “We have noticed that the alpacas have a special affinity with people who have autism.

“They seem to have a nice bond with each other and the alpacas have a calming effect.

“Those who come with them, their family or friends, have commented saying how amazing it is to watch them interact with the alpacas.

“We are also dementia-friendly and have had people who are completely blind or deaf come along to sessions too.”

Simon added: “We often find that the carers who come with people end up loving it as much as the ones they brought.

“They always ask if they can fit an alpaca in their boot to take away with them!”

This is not as far-fetched as it sounds, because Bowbridge Farm also offers you the chance to own your very own alpaca – though you’ll have to take three.

Alpacas sold as pets

Simon explained this is because alpacas are natural herd animals, so they become easily stressed if they are left alone even for a short period of time.

He said: “We would always recommend a minimum of three alpacas for a herd.

“We have had our alpacas go to people who just want to keep them as pets because they love alpacas.

“Our most recent group went to a gentleman who has them in a field at the back of his garden.

“He lives in Perthshire and he took four alpacas.

“I had another group go to a family in Ayrshire who were starting with them as pets.

“They were possibly going to do a couple of lodges and have the alpacas next to them.”

Creating your own mindfulness journal

As part of the mindful session, you are given a special pack inviting you to take notes on your mood, feelings and emotions.

You can answer questions on the alpacas as well as writing down what you hear, touch, see and smell.

It allows you to fully immerse yourself in the experience.

Putting pen to paper and drawing your own alpaca is also an option.

Sarah and Simon provide foldable chairs too which you can take with you if you want to just observe them.

What was my experience with the alpacas?

What I really enjoyed most about the alpacas is how welcoming they are.

As soon as you walk towards them they all come forward to gather round you because they are very curious creatures.

One or two enjoyed nibbling on my black coat and hood.

While another munched on one of the notes in my mindfulness pack!

But I quickly discovered the calming effect they have.

And I couldn’t stop smiling as they came close enough to allow me to stroke their necks or nuzzle my hand.

They have a special way of putting you at ease with their beautiful expressive eyes and gentle nature.

They are very calming creatures and when I was surrounded by them, I started to understand why they have therapeutic qualities.

You definitely feel relaxed in their company and I can see why spending some time with them would help you to de-stress.

Overall, I would say if you are looking for an activity to help you unwind and escape from life’s stresses for a little while, I would definitely recommend a session with the Bowbridge Alpacas.

I haven’t stopped smiling since my visit!

The Alpaca Mindfulness sessions cost £15 for a single adult ticket and £25 for two people.

To find out more and how to book visit: Bowbridge Alpacas