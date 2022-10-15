These adorable alpacas are a Fife family’s retirement plan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
These adorable alpacas are a Fife family’s retirement plan

By Maria Gran
October 15 2022, 5.54am
A man squatting down in a field surrounded by three alpacas
Farmer Simon Johnson of Bowbridge Alpacas in Peat Inn, Fife. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“My job went from shouting at people to shouting at alpacas, and the alpacas ignore me just as much as the people did.”

Three years ago Simon Johnson gave up a warm office at Virgin Media in Edinburgh to work full-time on his family’s alpaca farm in Fife.

His parents Alison and Paul bought Bowbridge Farm, near Peat Inn, in 2013 and acquired their first seven alpacas in 2015.

Two white alpacas at Bowbridge farm with curly fleece on top of their heads
The Bowbridge alpacas enjoy showing off to visitors. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“We call the farm their idea of a retirement plan,” Simon said.

“When we opened to the public in 2017 my sister Sarah was with them, so it’s a real family business.

“We originally thought just the wool would be their retirement plan, but there’s so much more to alpacas.”

One of Scotland’s largest herds

The farm now has 60 alpacas, which is one of the largest herds in Scotland.

As a breeding farm, Bowbridge will get between 10 and 13 baby alpacas in a year and sell down to a herd of 50 before breeding back up to 60 again.

A white baby alpaca - called cria - looking into the camera
Alpacas are pregnant for 11.5 months before giving birth. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

An alpaca costs anything between £700 to £5,000. Simon recommends getting at least three animals as a starter herd.

He also offers husbandry courses, teaching potential future owners how to look after alpacas.

“The course is built around what we wish we’d known when we started,” says Simon.

“At the moment the demand is boys, as people want to be able to do their own trekking.

“I have eight boys currently ticked off the list, so we’re getting them ready for their new homes.”

A group of alpacas, with three light brown ones in front, standing in a field
The Bowbridge alpacas go on treks, to markets and even weddings. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

The farm is also open for alpaca experiences, which includes meeting the alpacas, obstacle courses, learning and a leisurely trek.

Bowbridge Alpacas’ unusual new venture

Bowbridge also offers different alpaca products such as wool, needle felting kits, bird nesters and “fairy dust”.

Simon explains: “Our newest venture is working with their poo, because it’s very nutritious.

“We collect it from the fields, dry it out and break it up by running it through a wood chipper.

A farmer holding a tray of dried alpaca poo
Bowbridge’s latest business idea is turning alpaca poo into fertiliser. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“We call it fairy dust because it’s such a good fertiliser, so you just sprinkle some on top of your plants or vegetables to give them nutrients.”

Unlike the poo, the Johnsons collect alpaca fleece just once a year at the start of summer.

The fleece is hand-cleaned on the farm and sorted before it goes to an alpaca mill in England that sends balls of wool back.

Lower quality fleece gets used in needle felting kits and bird nesters.

Bird feeders filled with alpaca fleece instead of food
As birds were flying into the barn to grab fleece, the Bowbridge team created alpaca bird nesters. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Simon says: “We get between seven and 17 100-gram balls of wool from one alpaca.

“The saddle area gives the best quality fleece, and we send off between one or two kilos of it, but some gets wasted in the processing.

“The rest of the wool is another one to two kilos that we use different things.

“People really like that they can knit with the alpaca that they’ve met.

“We’re making an effort to use everything we can off the alpacas.”

