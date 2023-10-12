Street style: Six trendy shoppers in Dundee talk us through their outfits

As winter looms and the Halloween decorations come down from the attic – getting dressed in the morning can be more challenging than usual.

Do I need a jumper AND a jacket? Tights or no tights? Can I still get away with chunky sandals at the office?

Sometimes, we just need a little inspiration.

With that in mind, photographer Kim Cessford and I headed to the Overgate Shopping Centre in Dundee to see how shoppers are dressing for the transitional weather.

Rowan Herald, 70, from Montrose

What do you do for a living?

I’m retired.

What are you wearing?

I can’t remember where anything is from, but I like to shop in Aberdeen. The shoes are from Deichmann.

How would you describe your style?

I like the 70s look.

Where do you like to shop?

I don’t have any favourite places. I very seldom buy anything.

Where do you get your style inspiration from?

From the people around me.

Maria Volkova, 19, from Ukraine, living in Dundee

What do you do for a living?

I study art at Dundee University.

What are you wearing?

My blazer and top is from Zara, my skirt is from Mango, and my boots are from Charles & Keith.

How would you describe your style?

Light academia.

Where do you like to shop?

Stradivarius, Zara and Mango.

Where do you get your style inspiration from?

I used to model clothes when I studied textile and design at college. I picked up ideas from there.

Jessica Buick, 26, from Arbroath

What do you do for a living?

I’m a theatre producer.

What are you wearing?

My jacket is thrifted, my skirt is from H&M and I’m wearing high-top converse.

How would you describe your style?

I like 70s and 80s clothing.

Where do you like to shop?

Superdry.

Where do you get your style inspiration from?

If I like it, I buy it.

Frederik Andoh, 39, from Ghana, visiting Dundee

What do you do for a living?

I’m a mechanical engineer.

What are you wearing?

My top and body warmer are from Hoodrich, my jeans are from a shop in Birmingham and my shoes are from Jack & Jones.

How would you describe your style?

I like to wear black and white.

Where do you like to shop?

Timberland is my favourite – I like American fashion.

Where do you get your style inspiration from?

Hip Hop artists.

Raziyya Isayeva, 36, from Azerbaijan, living in Dundee

What do you do for a living?

I’m not working at the moment.

What are you wearing?

My boots are from Stradivarius, my leggings are from Bershka and my jacket is from DV8.

How would you describe your style?

It’s a mix of sporty and classic.

Where do you like to shop?

Bershka, Pull & Bear, Zara, Stradivarius and Mango

Where do you get your style inspiration from?

I like to follow clothing companies like Shein on Instagram and recreate outfits they share.

Mariia Vorobei, 17, from Ukraine, living in Dundee

What do you do for a living?

I study art at Dundee University.

What are you wearing?

My shoes are from a shop in Ukraine, my skirt is from Next and my top is from TK Maxx.

How would you describe your style?

I just try to find unique items and then combine them.

Where do you like to shop?

I like charity shops because I can find more interesting and unique items.