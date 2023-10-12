Street style: Six trendy shoppers in Dundee talk us through their outfits

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Street style: Six trendy shoppers in Dundee talk us through their outfits

The Overgate was full of fashionable folk.

Three striking looks. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Three striking looks. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
By Poppy Watson

As winter looms and the Halloween decorations come down from the attic – getting dressed in the morning can be more challenging than usual.

Do I need a jumper AND a jacket? Tights or no tights? Can I still get away with chunky sandals at the office?

Sometimes, we just need a little inspiration.

With that in mind, photographer Kim Cessford and I headed to the Overgate Shopping Centre in Dundee to see how shoppers are dressing for the transitional weather.

Rowan Herald, 70, from Montrose

Rowan loves to wear leather waistcoats. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I’m retired.

What are you wearing?

I can’t remember where anything is from, but I like to shop in Aberdeen. The shoes are from Deichmann.

How would you describe your style?

I like the 70s look.

Where do you like to shop?

I don’t have any favourite places. I very seldom buy anything.

Where do you get your style inspiration from?

From the people around me.

Maria Volkova, 19, from Ukraine, living in Dundee

Maria says her style is ‘light academia’. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I study art at Dundee University.

What are you wearing?

My blazer and top is from Zara, my skirt is from Mango, and my boots are from Charles & Keith.

How would you describe your style?

Light academia.

Where do you like to shop?

Stradivarius, Zara and Mango.

Where do you get your style inspiration from?

I used to model clothes when I studied textile and design at college. I picked up ideas from there.

Jessica Buick, 26, from Arbroath

Jessica likes to shop in Superdry. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I’m a theatre producer.

What are you wearing?

My jacket is thrifted, my skirt is from H&M and I’m wearing high-top converse.

How would you describe your style?

I like 70s and 80s clothing.

Where do you like to shop?

Superdry.

Where do you get your style inspiration from?

If I like it, I buy it.

Frederik Andoh, 39, from Ghana, visiting Dundee

Frederik likes American fashion. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I’m a mechanical engineer.

What are you wearing?

My top and body warmer are from Hoodrich, my jeans are from a shop in Birmingham and my shoes are from Jack & Jones.

How would you describe your style?

I like to wear black and white.

Where do you like to shop?

Timberland is my favourite – I like American fashion. 

Where do you get your style inspiration from?

Hip Hop artists.

Raziyya Isayeva, 36, from Azerbaijan, living in Dundee

Raziyya gets her style inspiration from Instagram. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I’m not working at the moment.

What are you wearing?

My boots are from Stradivarius, my leggings are from Bershka and my jacket is from DV8.

How would you describe your style?

It’s a mix of sporty and classic.

Where do you like to shop?

Bershka, Pull & Bear, Zara, Stradivarius and Mango

Where do you get your style inspiration from?

I like to follow clothing companies like Shein on Instagram and recreate outfits they share.

Mariia Vorobei, 17, from Ukraine, living in Dundee

Mariia likes to wear unique items. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I study art at Dundee University.

What are you wearing?

My shoes are from a shop in Ukraine, my skirt is from Next and my top is from TK Maxx.

How would you describe your style?

I just try to find unique items and then combine them.

Where do you like to shop?

I like charity shops because I can find more interesting and unique items.

Conversation