11 of the best places to buy pre-loved clothing in Dundee

If you’ve ever hunted for pre-loved treasure in Dundee – you will know that locals are spoilt for choice when it comes to charity and vintage clothing shops.

With more and more of us actively seeking out sustainable clothing options, the second-hand market has seen a recent surge in popularity.

Not only is thrifting good for the environment – it’s also a great way to find unique pieces, save money and often donate to a good cause.

And with the cold weather creeping in, many of us are starting to think about updating our winter wardrobe.

With that in mind, we have rounded up 11 of the best charity and vintage clothing stores in Dundee.

West Vintage, Perth Road

West Vintage, a vintage clothing shop in the West End, does exactly what it says on the tin.

The store, which only burst onto the scene in spring this year, has already proved popular with locals.

Its stock is updated daily, meaning you can always find a great vintage piece.

Shelter, Perth Road

Another gem on Perth Road is charity shop Shelter.

I’ve picked up various items from here since I discovered it – including a gorgeous velvet blazer I always get compliments on.

One of my colleagues also tells me she picked up a £6 dress for a wedding from here. Not bad.

SookSouk, Perth Road

Perth Road strikes again. SookSouk was opened by Sharyn Farnan – a well-known figure in Dundee’s design community – in 2021.

It leans into the current trend for 90s and Y2K fashion, featuring plenty of items from these decades.

The stock – which includes everything from branded Fila sweatshirts to nice knits – is also hand-picked.

Chest, Heart and Stroke Scotland, Reform street

Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland is perhaps the closest thing to an Aladdin’s cave in Dundee.

The charity shop, set over two floors, is stuffed with clothing items for a brilliant price – many of which are from high-end brands.

It has an especially excellent selection of fleeces (downstairs) and men’s shirts (upstairs).

The Wardrobe, Nethergate

The Wardrobe, situated on the Nethergate, is a second-hand shop with a difference.

Run by social enterprise Transition Dundee, it has a special focus on sustainability and the environment.

It not only sells preloved clothing donated by the community but also provides a repair service and sewing machine rental – allowing you to upcycle your current wardrobe.

It even offers a selections of free interview and funeral outfits.

British Heart Foundation, Murraygate

Conveniently located in the city centre, the British Heart Foundation on Murraygate offers a fantastic selection of clothing.

Thrifters can find everything from cosy jumpers to leather boots in here.

Although there are several British Heart Foundation branches across Dundee, this one is particularly cosy and inviting.

Cancer Research, Gallagher Retail Park

If choice is what you’re after, Cancer Research in the Gallagher Retail is the place to be.

This massive store houses rails upon rails of clothing – which have all been conveniently colour-coordinated.

It also sells shoes and accessories as well as furniture and electrical goods – so you’re likely to leave with more than just a new outfit.

Past Present Futures, Gray Street, Broughty Ferry

Past Present Futures on Broughty Ferry’s Gray Street feels more like a luxury boutique than your average charity shop.

This shop raises money for Hillcrest Futures, who provide support for people with a range of physical and mental disabilities in Dundee.

The store not only smells amazing (weird observation, but it’s true) but offers a great array of clothing.

While conducting VERY thorough research for this article, I even picked up a cute white top for just £3. Absolute bargain.

It also currently has a beautiful wedding dress for sale, if that’s something you’re in the market for.

Sabi&Co, Nethergate

Sabi&Co only popped up on the Nethergate last December and is a gold mine for vintage designer clothes lovers.

Here you can find a plethora of preloved clothes and accessories from brands including Gucci, Armani, Dior and Chanel.

You can also find unique antiques, funky artwork and upcycled furniture.

Oxfam, Brook Street, Broughty Ferry

Brook Street in Broughty Ferry is teaming with popular charity shops.

With a British Heart Foundation, Oxfam, Cancer Research, Shelter and the Salvation Army all within metres of each other – you could spend a day rummaging through the rails.

But Oxfam might just be my favourite due to its lovely selection of cosy knits. It also sells very cute tote bags.

Tayside Deaf Hub, Wellgate Centre

The Tayside Deaf Hub, located on the second floor of the Wellgate Centre, was recommended to me by a friend on Facebook.

I was really impressed when I paid a visit, with the store well-organised and with a large stock.

It also has a selection of clothes and shoes for toddlers and children – perfect if you have kids and don’t want to spend a fortune on items they will grow out of in a matter of months.