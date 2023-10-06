My Health Journey: Scooter crash saved Angus dad’s life

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
My Health Journey: Scooter crash saved Angus dad’s life

Carl Garner discovered he had 'aggressive' bladder cancer after crashing his scooter and going to A&E with a sore knee. Debbie Clarke reports.
Debbie Clarke
Angus man Carl Garner believes the road accident he had on his scooter at the start of this year saved his life.

In January he had been travelling home on the B954 just outside Auchterhouse, in the early evening when his scooter skidded on mud on the road.

The vehicle left the road and Carl ended up in a nearby ditch.

The 51-year-old, who lives near Forfar, fractured his wrist and hurt his knee.

His knee was very swollen and looked mis-shaped so he decided to go to hospital to get it checked out.

This decision saved his life.

“I don’t know why but doctors were concerned I had ruptured my spleen in the accident,” Carl explained.

“So they did a CAT scan and said the results showed I had a mass.

“I immediately thought ‘cancer’ but they couldn’t confirm or deny that it was.

“An appointment was made for me to see a consultant at Perth Royal Infirmary where more tests were done including an MRI and a scope with a camera.

“The tests confirmed the mass was bladder cancer.”

Carl said had the tumour not been found when it was – he might not be alive today.

Here is his story.

Carl’s scooter crash

The dad-of-three had been returning from his daughter Leah’s in Dundee when the accident happened.

He was on his way back to his own house on his scooter when he had the crash.

He said: “The farmer had just been working in the field so there was mud on the road and it was drizzly.

“I was taking the bend and my scooter hit a patch of mud and it skidded across the road.

“I came off and ended up in a ditch.

“It happened so quickly and I didn’t have time to think of anything.”

But Carl wasn’t worried about any injuries he had sustained initially.

“My first thought was of my scooter and how badly I had smashed it up,” he said.

“There was a bit of damage but nothing that couldn’t be fixed.

“I was quite sore, especially my left side which I had landed on.

“But I didn’t really pay too much attention, I just picked the scooter up and got back on it.

“I managed to limp the scooter home going at 10mph – I was around 8-10 miles away.”

‘I just wanted to get home for my curry’

Shortly after returning to his house, the adrenalin started to wear off and he realised his leg was very sore, particularly his knee.

Carl continued: “My wife Amanda said I should go to hospital to get checked out.

“But I don’t like hospitals so I thought I would just rest at home.

“But I had a look at my knee and it looked like my kneecap was on the side of my leg.

“When I saw this I thought I had better go to the hospital.”

Carl went to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee later that night at around 8pm.

Doctors were concerned he had damaged his spleen.

“I kept saying to them that I hadn’t ruptured my spleen – that it was my hand and my knee,” he said.

“I asked if could they just sort me out so I could go home because I had a takeaway waiting for me.

“My wife had ordered it for me while I was on my way back from seeing the lad home.”

“I just wanted to get home for my curry.”

Concern after discovery of mass on Carl’s bladder

Tests and a CAT scan were carried out and the results showed Carl had fractured his wrist and thankfully, his knee was just badly swollen.

However, they also revealed a mass on his bladder.

Further tests were carried out at Perth Royal Infirmary and Carl was diagnosed with aggressive bladder cancer.

On March 7 he had an operation at the Perth hospital to remove the tumour which was inside the bladder.

“Luckily the cancer hadn’t attached itself to the bladder wall. It was inside it,” Carl explained.

“If it had attached to the bladder wall and gone through, it would have been more severe.

“I was also told had the tumour not been found when it was and if I had left it, I would only have had six months to live.”

Did Carl have any bladder cancer symptoms?

Carl said with hindsight, he realises he may have had one of the less common symptoms of bladder cancer – frequent urination.

“I didn’t think I had any symptoms but looking back I was going to the toilet a lot.

“It was around four or five times a night but I just laughed it off saying it was old age.

“I never thought anything of it but of course, when you look back it isn’t really normal to be going that often.

“So it just shows if you are having something like that, you are best to go to your doctor and get it checked out as soon as possible.”

Carl’s treatment for bladder cancer

The operation to remove all of the cancerous tumour from inside the bladder was a success.

Carl was then put on a course of immunotherapy drug treatment called BCG (short for Bacillus Calmette Guérin).

The drug encourages the body’s immune system to fight cancer cells and get rid of them.

Carl said he decided to have this treatment instead of chemotherapy.

“I decided to have the BCG as it is less invasive than chemotherapy. It goes right into my bladder.

“There are side effects like having flu-like symptoms, your joints ache and you get tired but it isn’t as full on as chemotherapy.

“I have just finished the treatment which started in May.

“I had the scope with the camera again at the end of July which showed there is no cancer – so it is clear at the moment.”

‘Someone was looking out for him’

Carl will now have regular check-ups every three months.

But he can’t believe how lucky he has been.

“I don’t do hospitals.

“Had it not been for my knee looking as bad as it did, I wouldn’t have gone to get it checked out. I would have just stayed at home and rested for a few days.

“I didn’t notice any symptoms of the cancer – I felt well. But if it hadn’t have been for that accident, I might not be here.”

‘Bizarre’ accident

His wife Amanda said his children Leah, 22, Jacob, 28 and Zachary, 33, all thought it was ‘bizarre’ how he had the accident.

She said: “They feel as though that someone was looking out for him and without the accident he might not be here now.”

Carl added: “I fixed my scooter and have been back on it – it’s part of my life and it’s where I get my enjoyment.

“That scooter saved my life and I am very grateful for it.”

  • We’d love to hear about your health journey – have you overcome the challenges of living with a long-term condition? Or have you marked a special achievement despite having health difficulties? Please contact us with your story by emailing: debbie.clarke@dcthomson.co.uk
