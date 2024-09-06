‘Many GPs still don’t acknowledge long Covid’: Dundee’s Louise on the fight to get better

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

‘Many GPs still don’t acknowledge long Covid’: Dundee’s Louise on the fight to get better

The 45-year-old became ill after getting Covid before the first lockdown in March 2020.

Dundee student recruitment officer Louise reveals how she has been able to recover from long Covid.
Dundee student recruitment officer Louise reveals how she has been able to recover from long Covid. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
By Debbie Clarke

Dundee student recruitment officer Louise Irving considers herself one of the lucky ones.

There was a time the 45-year-old didn’t think she would ever work again after being diagnosed with long Covid.

Over the past four years she has been struggling with the after-effects of the virus, which she caught in March 2020.

But now she is finally starting to feel better and has made a 90 per cent recovery. That’s rare for anyone who has the condition.

“I am definitely one of the lucky ones,” she said.

Louise, from Dundee, has made a good recovery from long Covid
Louise, from Dundee, has made a good recovery from Long Covid. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“A lot of people who became ill at the start are still very seriously ill so I feel incredibly lucky to be honest with you.”

Louise is one of over 187,000 people with long Covid in Scotland.

Now she is is sharing her story and revealing what aided her recovery – in the hope of helping others who are also struggling with the condition.

When did Louise first catch Covid?

Around two weeks before the first lockdown in March 2020, Louise – who is employed at Abertay University – started feeling unwell.

“At first I thought it might be a flu bug. I was having dizzy spells and just felt absolutely exhausted.”

She then started to show the tell-tale symptoms that many of us now know so well: a cough, getting a little better, then deteriorating again.

“I got a lot worse really fast. I was having trouble breathing and had a burning pain in my chest and my back.

“The guidance was to isolate for seven days or until you feel better.

“But from that point on, I never got better.”

What were the after-effects of Covid?

Louise ended up isolating at home for nearly a month.

Her symptoms included chest pain, breathlessness, migraines and extreme fatigue.

Louise from Dundee pictured when she was struggling with long Covid symptoms.
Louise, who lives in Dundee, struggled with Long Covid symptoms. Image: Louise Irving

“A lot of days I could barely walk up and down the stairs in my house.

“And if I did have a shower, sometimes that was the only thing I had the energy to do.”

Five months on, Louise was still feeling unwell so she went to the doctor.

“I told my GP I thought I had long Covid.

“But the GP said ‘Oh I think you have post-viral fatigue, just monitor it’.

“So I just kept waiting to get better.”

What helped Louise to recover?

The turning point for Louise, and her recovery, came when she discovered the charity long Covid Scotland and its Facebook group.

“If it wasn’t for that group, I would still be in the same place as I was and I wouldn’t have improved at all,” she told me.

“This is because people with long Covid were sharing what things had helped them.”

Louise learned about a singing for lung health course and taking specific anti-histamines.

“[The singing] made a massive difference.”

She said a lot of people were suggesting trying anti-histamines on the group.

“After I had Covid my allergies were unbelievable. Before Covid I had mild asthma. But then I started having chest pain, trouble breathing, sore eyes and a runny nose.

Louise from Dundee pictured when she was struggling with long Covid symptoms.
Louise from Dundee found anti-histamines helped her long Covid symptoms. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“I went to my GP and asked for the specific anti-histamine the group had talked about called fexofenadine.

“Within two weeks of taking it, I felt I had my life back. I now take it every day and found it has really helped with the fatigue.”

Hyperbaric oxygen treatment

Hyperbaric oxygen treatment also helped Louise.

“[It] gave me my life back.”

She discovered the MS Therapy Centre in Dundee offered the treatment.

Louise found hyperbaric oxygen treatment really helpful.
Louise found hyperbaric oxygen treatment really helpful. Image: Louise Irving.

Hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) chambers increase air pressure to two – three times normal air pressure, allowing the lungs to collect more oxygen.

The extra oxygen helps the body fight bacteria, infections and heal.

Louise had the hour-and-a-half treatment around three times a week over the months between November 2022 until April 2023.

“It not only helped my breathing, but it also with my fatigue and sleep.

“It also helped with my migraines; they aren’t as severe as they were now.

“The change was unbelievable and fortunately it has been permanent for me.”

Louise also thanked her work colleagues and family for their support while she was recovering.

Giving hope to others

Members of the charity Long Covid Scotland are keen to stress that while people like Louise are feeling better, the majority of people with long Covid in Scotland are not recovering.

They also point out that accessing support is a postcode lottery.

Louise echoes this view.

But she said those who also have the condition might be able to offer some respite.

“People who have lived experience of conditions like long Covid and ME have a lot of knowledge about things that might be worth trying.

“The support available now is better than it was but it really depends on where you live, your health board and whether your GP even knows about it.

Louise from Dundee has made a good recovery from long Covid.
Louise from Dundee has made a good recovery from long Covid. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“Many GPs still don’t acknowledge long Covid type issues. People are having to fight to get heard even now, four-and-a-half years later.”

What do GPs say about long Covid?

Dr Iain Morrison is chairperson of the BMA Scottish general practice committee. He is unable to comment on Louise’s case in specific, but issued the following statement in response to the issues raised in this article.

“Much of the initial work in managing the uncertain and sometimes debilitating impact of Covid is largely falling to general practice alone, placing further strain on an over-capacity system in which GPs are trying to meet crippling demand without the numbers required.

“The Scottish Government is nowhere near achieving its target of 800 more GPs by 2027.

“At the moment, there is no specific test for long Covid, which has a wide range of symptoms, and no specific treatment.”

He said long Covid patients are directed towards rehabilitation services such as physiotherapists and occupational therapists.

“But while we continue to face a mismatch between demand and capacity in primary care, challenges in supporting people with a range of conditions will remain.

“That’s why we need urgent action to address the GP workforce crisis, including direct investment into general practice to improve recruitment and retention of staff.

“It is also vital GPs are given more protected time to learn and develop skills for new conditions – as a nation, we are currently not investing enough in maintaining and developing the skills of our GPs.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said NHS Inform – Scotland’s national health information service – has health information for people living with long Covid.

“That includes advice on management of common symptoms and when to seek further input from healthcare professionals.”

More from Health & Wellbeing

Courier reporter Rebecca Baird tried the Body Ballancer machine put on the map by Jennifer Aniston.
I had Jennifer Aniston's favourite lymphatic drainage treatment at a Stonehaven salon - what…
All of Stirling's 10 care homes are highly-rated, but these are the five best in the city. Image: Northcare Residences
Here are the 5 top-rated care homes in Stirling
Drug paraphernalia left in the Howff cemetery in Dundee in 2017.
Is it time for a drug consumption room in Dundee?
25
Jenn Little is one of the women reaping the benefits of strength training at Omega MMA gym in Perthshire.
Inside Perthshire’s women-only powerlifting class: ‘It's about what your body can do - not…
Niall Menzies feared he would never walk again after a horror road crash that left him with severe brain injuries. However, he's now gearing up to hike to Everest Base Camp.
Perth man Niall told he'd never walk again after horror crash is trekking to…
Health features writer Debbie Clarke tries out the TikTok trending Japanese Head Spa at a Blairgowrie salon.
I tried the TikTok trending Japanese Head Spa at a salon in Blairgowrie: Here…
Dundee student Donika Klenja (24) on coming to terms with coeliac disease.
Dundee student Donika on coming to terms with coeliac disease diagnosis
woman consults with expert on invisible hearing aids in the UK
Experts make invisible hearing aids more affordable for patients
Fife veteran Garry Cowan lost his sight in 2015 after having chickenpox.
'Nothing is impossible': Fife veteran Garry lost his sight to chickenpox but became a…
The sporty Forster family from Fife at their Peacefit gym. Mum Emma and dad Ross with their four children Jess, Molly, Emma, Belle and Mac.
How Fife fitness coach Emma takes the heavy lifting out of getting her 4…

Conversation