Crews tackle house fire in Dunfermline

Two fire engines were sent to the scene on Tweed Street.

By Andrew Robson
Emergency crews at the scene of the house fire on Tweed Street on Dunfermline
Emergency crews at the scene. Image: fifejammerlocations.com

Emergency crews have tackled a house fire in Dunfermline.

Firefighters were called to Tweed Street in the Abbeyview area of the city shortly after 9.30am on Friday.

Police were also spotted at the scene.

It has not been confirmed whether anyone was injured.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received reports of a fire within a property on Tweed Street, Dunfermline shortly at 9.46am on Friday.

“Two appliances were dispatched from Dunfermline and extinguished the blaze.

“Fire crews left the scene at 10.47am.

“The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for more information.

It comes as more than 30 firefighters have tackled a huge blaze in a tenement block in Dundee.

