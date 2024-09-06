Crews tackle house fire in Dunfermline

Emergency crews have tackled a house fire in Dunfermline.

Firefighters were called to Tweed Street in the Abbeyview area of the city shortly after 9.30am on Friday.

Police were also spotted at the scene.

It has not been confirmed whether anyone was injured.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received reports of a fire within a property on Tweed Street, Dunfermline shortly at 9.46am on Friday.

“Two appliances were dispatched from Dunfermline and extinguished the blaze.

“Fire crews left the scene at 10.47am.

“The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for more information.

