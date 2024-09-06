Shopkeeper describes ‘chaotic’ Dundee fire as roof of tenement building destroyed

A shopkeeper has described a “chaotic” fire that has destroyed the roof of a tenement building in Dundee and left his store closed.

About 30 firefighters battled overnight to tackle the blaze in the building on Princes Street, at the corner of Graham Place.

Flames could be seen shooting from the roof of the building just after 8.30pm on Thursday with the glow of the fire visible from Angus and Fife.

Fire crews and police remain at the scene on Friday.

Photos taken by The Courier on Friday morning show the roof of the building has gone.

There is also visible damage to the flats below, though it is not clear how many have been affected.

‘You could feel the heat’

The Premier shop below the flats is also closed.

The store’s manager, who did not want to be named, told The Courier the scene was “chaotic”.

He said: “I first heard about it at about 8.45pm.

“I was worried about the shop and the residents.

“I came down and the police and fire brigade were here.

“It was chaotic.

“You could feel the heat, it had taken alight quite quickly.

“The shop will be shut until further notice.

“We do rely on the shop.

“Some of the residents come and go but they’re just our normal customers.

“I’m just waiting to see what the progress is and see where we sit with it.

“I think the fire brigade are due to give me an update at around 9 or 10am.”

One woman who lives across the road said: “I looked out the window and thought I didn’t realise how foggy it was.

“Then I came outside and looked up and the flames were just huge.

“How it started, God only knows.

“There were about eight fire engines.

“It seemed to come up right through the roof really quickly.

“We thought maybe it would spread to the back but I don’t know.

“It was terrible.

‘Choking’ smoke as Princes Street fire took hold

“I stayed for a good couple of hours and came back out at the back of 10 and it was still going.

“You couldn’t stand there because it was thick with smoke, it was choking.”

Another woman, whose flat looks onto the building that was on fire, told The Courier: “It was about 8.45pm when the neighbour shouted ‘fire’.

“I looked out and it was all black smoke, I couldn’t see past the tree just outside our window.

“I went into fight or flight mode, I didn’t know whether to take the kids away or stay but then realised we were safe and far enough away from it.

‘I watched the windows crumble’

“Before they put the water on it was at least an hour and a half the flames were going.

“The flat had two bay windows I’ve always admired because they are so pretty, I basically watched them crumble.

“I’m guessing it will be knocked down because it’s now down to the next floor.

“It’s a shame because these buildings are nice.”

Princes Street remains shut while emergency services work at the scene, with some buses being diverted.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “There are still two appliances at the scene on Princes Street.

“Approximately 30 firefighters were tackling the fire at its height overnight.”

It has not been confirmed whether anyone was hurt in the blaze and the cause has yet to be revealed.

