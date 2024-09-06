Shopkeeper describes ‘chaotic’ Dundee fire as roof of tenement building destroyed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Shopkeeper describes ‘chaotic’ Dundee fire as roof of tenement building destroyed

About 30 firefighters have worked at the scene on Princes Street throughout the night.

By Ellidh Aitken
Fire crews at the scene on Princes Street on Friday. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson
Fire crews at the scene on Princes Street on Friday. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson

A shopkeeper has described a “chaotic” fire that has destroyed the roof of a tenement building in Dundee and left his store closed.

About 30 firefighters battled overnight to tackle the blaze in the building on Princes Street, at the corner of Graham Place.

Flames could be seen shooting from the roof of the building just after 8.30pm on Thursday with the glow of the fire visible from Angus and Fife.

Fire crews and police remain at the scene on Friday.

Photos taken by The Courier on Friday morning show the roof of the building has gone.

There is also visible damage to the flats below, though it is not clear how many have been affected.

‘You could feel the heat’

The Premier shop below the flats is also closed.

The store’s manager, who did not want to be named, told The Courier the scene was “chaotic”.

He said: “I first heard about it at about 8.45pm.

“I was worried about the shop and the residents.

“I came down and the police and fire brigade were here.

“It was chaotic.

A cordon remains in place on Princes Street. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson
The rear of the building. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson
Crews are still working at the scene. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson

“You could feel the heat, it had taken alight quite quickly.

“The shop will be shut until further notice.

“We do rely on the shop.

“Some of the residents come and go but they’re just our normal customers.

“I’m just waiting to see what the progress is and see where we sit with it.

“I think the fire brigade are due to give me an update at around 9 or 10am.”

Flames shooting from the building on Thursday night. Image: Supplied
About 30 firefighters were on the scene at the height of the blaze. Image: Supplied
The fire could be seen from a distance. Image: Supplied

One woman who lives across the road said: “I looked out the window and thought I didn’t realise how foggy it was.

“Then I came outside and looked up and the flames were just huge.

“How it started, God only knows.

“There were about eight fire engines.

“It seemed to come up right through the roof really quickly.

“We thought maybe it would spread to the back but I don’t know.

“It was terrible.

‘Choking’ smoke as Princes Street fire took hold

“I stayed for a good couple of hours and came back out at the back of 10 and it was still going.

“You couldn’t stand there because it was thick with smoke, it was choking.”

Another woman, whose flat looks onto the building that was on fire, told The Courier: “It was about 8.45pm when the neighbour shouted ‘fire’.

“I looked out and it was all black smoke, I couldn’t see past the tree just outside our window.

“I went into fight or flight mode, I didn’t know whether to take the kids away or stay but then realised we were safe and far enough away from it.

‘I watched the windows crumble’

“Before they put the water on it was at least an hour and a half the flames were going.

“The flat had two bay windows I’ve always admired because they are so pretty, I basically watched them crumble.

“I’m guessing it will be knocked down because it’s now down to the next floor.

“It’s a shame because these buildings are nice.”

The damage is visible from Broughty Ferry Road. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson
The roof has collapsed. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson

Princes Street remains shut while emergency services work at the scene, with some buses being diverted.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “There are still two appliances at the scene on Princes Street.

“Approximately 30 firefighters were tackling the fire at its height overnight.”

It has not been confirmed whether anyone was hurt in the blaze and the cause has yet to be revealed.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook and online for breaking news.

Conversation