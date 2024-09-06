‘Heartbroken’ woman, 38, watched from Dundee Law as flat went up in flames

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

‘Heartbroken’ woman, 38, watched from Dundee Law as flat went up in flames

Mitali Chouhan says she rushed home after seeing smoke coming from her street.

By Ellidh Aitken
Resident Mitali Chouhan, whose flat has been damaged by a fire on Princes Street, Dundee. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson
Resident Mitali Chouhan, whose flat has been damaged by a fire on Princes Street, Dundee. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson

A “heartbroken” woman has told how she saw the fire that was destroying her flat as she stood on Dundee Law.

Mitali Chouhan, 38, lives in the Princes Street flat with her husband Parul Khanna, her son and her two friends.

They were visiting the Dundee landmark when the tenement where they live went up in flames on Thursday night.

She spotted the smoke coming from her street and rushed back to discover her home was burning down.

Everyone is understood to have escaped the four flats in the building safely, but the tenement looks to have been destroyed.

The fire on Princes Street. Image: Supplied

Mitali, a carer in St Andrews, told The Courier of the moment she realised her flat was on fire.

She said: “I live in the bottom flat below where the fire actually started.

“We were at Dundee Law and I could see the smoke coming from where I live.

“When I reached here I saw it was my house.

Woman’s shock as fire took hold of Princes Street flats

“I was shocked, I was concerned if there was anyone else in the building.

“I was nervous at that time.

“We were here until 11.30pm or midnight – the fire started at around 8pm and then spread right through the whole building.

“It took two hours to burn it down.”

The roof of the building collapsed during the blaze and there is extensive damage to the rest of the tenement.

Fire crews at the damaged Princes Street building on Friday. Image: Alan Richardson

Council building standards officials visited the site on Friday to assess the damage.

Mitali says she is uncertain about what will happen next.

She added: “I spoke to them (the firefighters) and they are not sure about the safety or if the building could collapse as there’s a lot of damage right now.

“There should be an update by this afternoon.

“Everything is inside the house – I am concerned about my documentation mostly, nothing else.

Fire engines at the scene. Image: Alan Richardson

“I’ve lived here for almost two and a half years.

“It is heartbreaking.

“The people upstairs are a woman and her son but they are safe, I think they were also not inside the house.”

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “The council assisted the emergency services to evacuate residents and offer temporary accommodation to those that needed it.

“We will continue to support those that need it and assess the damage to the building.”

The scene on Princes Street. Image: Alan Richardson

Lynne Short, councillor for Maryfield, says she saw the fire unfolding on Thursday night.

She said: “My thoughts are with those who were impacted by the fire.

“The housing team were on-site last night to offer support to those who were impacted.

“Thank you to them and the emergency services.”

The manager of the Premier shop below the flats earlier described the moment the “chaotic” fire unfolded.

The cause has yet to be confirmed.

