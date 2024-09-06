‘Heartbroken’ woman, 38, watched from Dundee Law as flat went up in flames

A “heartbroken” woman has told how she saw the fire that was destroying her flat as she stood on Dundee Law.

Mitali Chouhan, 38, lives in the Princes Street flat with her husband Parul Khanna, her son and her two friends.

They were visiting the Dundee landmark when the tenement where they live went up in flames on Thursday night.

She spotted the smoke coming from her street and rushed back to discover her home was burning down.

Everyone is understood to have escaped the four flats in the building safely, but the tenement looks to have been destroyed.

Mitali, a carer in St Andrews, told The Courier of the moment she realised her flat was on fire.

She said: “I live in the bottom flat below where the fire actually started.

“We were at Dundee Law and I could see the smoke coming from where I live.

“When I reached here I saw it was my house.

Woman’s shock as fire took hold of Princes Street flats

“I was shocked, I was concerned if there was anyone else in the building.

“I was nervous at that time.

“We were here until 11.30pm or midnight – the fire started at around 8pm and then spread right through the whole building.

“It took two hours to burn it down.”

The roof of the building collapsed during the blaze and there is extensive damage to the rest of the tenement.

Council building standards officials visited the site on Friday to assess the damage.

Mitali says she is uncertain about what will happen next.

She added: “I spoke to them (the firefighters) and they are not sure about the safety or if the building could collapse as there’s a lot of damage right now.

“There should be an update by this afternoon.

“Everything is inside the house – I am concerned about my documentation mostly, nothing else.

“I’ve lived here for almost two and a half years.

“It is heartbreaking.

“The people upstairs are a woman and her son but they are safe, I think they were also not inside the house.”

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “The council assisted the emergency services to evacuate residents and offer temporary accommodation to those that needed it.

“We will continue to support those that need it and assess the damage to the building.”

Lynne Short, councillor for Maryfield, says she saw the fire unfolding on Thursday night.

She said: “My thoughts are with those who were impacted by the fire.

“The housing team were on-site last night to offer support to those who were impacted.

“Thank you to them and the emergency services.”

The manager of the Premier shop below the flats earlier described the moment the “chaotic” fire unfolded.

The cause has yet to be confirmed.