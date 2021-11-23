Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
What is long Covid, what are the symptoms and where can I get support if I think I have it?

By Saskia Harper
November 23 2021, 7.33am
An estimated 92,000 people in Scotland are living with long Covid.

For most who contract the virus, their symptoms disappear a few weeks after testing positive.

But others are still living with complications almost two years after catching coronavirus.

So, what is long Covid? What are the symptoms? Is there support available for those struggling with the condition? And do vaccines reduce the risk of long Covid?

We’re answering your questions.

What is long Covid?

Long Covid is commonly used to describe symptoms that continue or develop after testing positive with coronavirus, persisting for four weeks or more following infection.

Some long Covid sufferers feel lethargic and unable to leave their homes.

There are two stages to long Covid:

  • Ongoing symptomatic Covid-19 – symptoms that last four to 12 weeks
  • Post-Covid-19 syndrome – symptoms lasting for more than 12 weeks and not explained by another diagnosis or condition

Do vaccines reduce the risk of long Covid?

There is still a lot we don’t know about the link between the coronavirus vaccine and long Covid.

However, research carried out in the UK found “the odds of having symptoms for 28 days or more after post-vaccination infection were approximately halved by having two vaccine doses.

“This result suggests the risk of long Covid is reduced in individuals who have received double vaccination, when additionally considering the already documented reduced risk of infection overall.”

This means vaccines are potentially driving down rates of long Covid because they reduce the overall number of people getting severely ill.

Long Covid – the symptoms

Every person living with long Covid will be affected differently and could have various symptoms. Your symptoms can change, or come and go over time.

Some of the most common symptoms of long Covid include:

  • extreme tiredness (fatigue)
  • shortness of breath
  • chest pain or tightness
  • problems with memory and concentration (“brain fog”)
  • difficulty sleeping (insomnia)
  • heart palpitations
  • dizziness
  • pins and needles
  • joint pain
  • depression and anxiety
  • tinnitus, earaches
  • feeling sick, diarrhoea, stomach aches, loss of appetite
  • a high temperature, cough, headaches, sore throat, changes to sense of smell or taste
  • rashes

Treatment for long Covid

If you think you have long Covid you should visit your GP who will diagnose you if your symptoms cannot be attributed to another condition.

The NHS has a list of tips for managing recovery for different symptoms.

It offers help and advice from breathlessness and coughing, to dealing with changes to taste and smell, as well as improving memory and concentration.

Treatment options vary depending on the symptoms you have, which can be discussed with your GP.

The Scottish Government says: “Through our £10 million long Covid Support Fund we will provide Boards with the resource they require to respond in a flexible and tailored manner to the needs of people with long Covid.”