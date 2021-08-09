Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Kirkcaldy Strong: How walking around the Lang Toun has helped long Covid survivor Lisa back to health

By Cara Forrester
August 9 2021, 5.22pm Updated: August 9 2021, 6.27pm
Lisa organised the Kirkcaldy Strong walk.
Kirkcaldy Covid-19 survivor Lisa May Young turned to walking to help her recovery – and now she wants to inspire others to do the same.

Lisa, 43, caught the virus at the start of the year and admits she wouldn’t “wish Covid-19 on her worst enemy.”

It left her alone and isolated, unable to take a full breath and tired and lethargic for months afterwards.

But as she battled to get better, she made herself a promise she’d get fit again.

She began walking after her self-isolation ended which gave her back “everything.”

Lisa May Young caught Covid in January.

Lisa said: “The symptoms were like a bad cold except my lungs couldn’t take a full breath and I would fall asleep two hours after waking up.

“The stress and anxiety was all consuming.

“I was terrified. Truth be told, I wouldn’t wish Covid-19 on my worst enemy.”

Getting fit again

“Sitting at home, isolated, unwell and feeling sorry for myself, I promised myself I would take care of myself properly and get myself fit enough to take a full breath again.

“It was a cold, wet January day on the day my self-isolation ended, but I went out of the door and began walking.

“The biggest challenge was making myself leave the house. But I left my walking gear out the night before and started with a walk around the block.

Lisa gradually increased her journey.

“As days, weeks and months passed the circle around the block got larger. For the first few weeks, I was breathless and coughing. Long Covid meant I felt tired, lethargic and with no energy.

“But I kept going and started to enjoy the hour a day I spent walking around Kirkcaldy.

Lisa enjoyed walking around Kirkcaldy.

“I’d see the same folk everyday, enjoy the fresh air and brave the elements. Whatever the weather I walked. Looking after myself was far more important than getting wet.”

Kirkcaldy Strong

Now, along with her friend Jennie Leigh, Lisa has organised a charity walk called Kirkcaldy Strong to encourage the community to put on their walking boots.

She added: “Walking has helped me so much and now I want to help others in my own community and celebrate what is available in the town.”

The Kirkcaldy Strong Charity Walk will take place on 11 September from 12.30 pm at Gallatown Park.

Kirkcaldy Strong Community Walk has been organised by Lisa.

Walkers will follow a route which will pass by many of the town’s charities and organisations to raise awareness of their work.

Participants will walk through Kirkcaldy Town Centre to Templehall, ending at Linton Lane for 2.30 pm.

Lisa said: “The route has been planned to showcase community groups and charities in the town who worked tirelessly through the pandemic.

“We hope those who are walking will choose one or more of them to support and fundraise for them.”

More information about the Kirkcaldy Strong walk can be found on Facebook.

