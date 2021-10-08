Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Entertainment TV & Film

GMB presenter Charlotte Hawkins discusses her symptoms of long Covid

By Press Association
October 8 2021, 10.40am
Charlotte Hawkins has told how she has been affected by long Covid (Ian West/PA)
Charlotte Hawkins has told how she has been affected by long Covid (Ian West/PA)

Good Morning Britain presenter Charlotte Hawkins has revealed she had to seek medical attention after her leg went numb while suffering from long Covid.

On the programme on Friday, Hawkins said she only had “mild symptoms” when she had coronavirus but has experienced exhaustion, “brain fog” and leg numbness since.

Hawkins, 46, had taken a break from her presenting duties while suffering from the virus but returned to the show this week.

Speaking to Kate Garraway and Ben Shephard on the show, Hawkins said: “I was obviously really grateful that I had just mild symptoms, I had extreme tiredness at the time, and cold-like, symptoms.

“Coming back to work on Monday I felt okay, and then just absolute exhaustion hit me, and that’s kind of how I felt all week this week.

“And that sort of really wobbly feeling, the brain fog.

“Yesterday, I had a situation with my leg that went completely numb and I had a pain.

“I rang the doctors and had to go in to have it checked for a suspected blood clot, it wasn’t luckily, which I’m very grateful for.

TRIC Awards 2021 – London
The TV presenter said she has experienced extreme exhaustion (Ian West/PA)

“I think I sort of assumed because I’ve been lucky enough to have it mildly, that I would emerge from this and think everything would get better.

“But there are so many people who are living with all sorts of strange after symptoms, of all varying degrees.”

Shephard said: “We’re used to tiredness when we come off air, but this is a very different sort of tiredness,” to which Hawkins clarified: “It’s absolute exhaustion.

“I’ve just got to come straight back home and go to bed and that’s it, can’t do anything.”

Garraway has received praise and critical acclaim following the documentary Finding Derek earlier this year, which showed her family life while her husband Derek Draper spent a year in hospital after contracting coronavirus.

National Television Awards 2021 – London
Kate Garraway won an NTA for her documentary which showed the effects of Covid-19 on her husband Derek (Ian West/PA)

The programme won the authored documentary prize at the National Television Awards in September.

Discussing Hawkins’s experience, Garraway said: “Very frightening as of course we know blood clot formation is one of the products that Covid can cause for people, it’s one of the things that happens.

“So thank goodness you’re fine, but not ridiculous to think it might have been.”

Garraway also referenced new research by the Office for National Statistics which suggests more than a million people in the UK are estimated to be experiencing self-reported long Covid.

The data suggests 1.1 million people in private households experienced long Covid during the four weeks to September 5.

