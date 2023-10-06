Big-hearted Fife mum Mel has 53 ‘rescue rabbits’ living in her garden

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Big-hearted Fife mum Mel has 53 ‘rescue rabbits’ living in her garden

Mel has rescued, rehabilitated and rehomed hundreds of rabbits across Fife.

Mel Thomson has rehomed more than 300 rabbits. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Mel Thomson has rehomed more than 300 rabbits. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
By Poppy Watson

When Mel Thomson got her first rabbit at the age of seven, she had no idea she would one day build an 18-foot shed in her garden to house dozens of the animals.

But that’s exactly what the now 38-year-old from Kinghorn went on to do.

The mum-of-two – who currently has 53 bunnies in her care – has rescued, rehabilitated and rehomed more than 300 unwanted and neglected rabbits across Fife.

Kinghorn mum looks after 53 rabbits

Mel with her children Ellie, 10, and Casey, 6. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

It all started 10 years ago, when a local asked her to take in their family rabbit (the kids were already bored of it, they said).

Mel, who runs Mel’s VIPs – a dog-walking and pet-boarding business – was known in Kinghorn for her love of animals.

She said: “I just thought, ‘Ach, why not?’ At that point I had another two rabbits, they were my pets. So in came Benjamin – my first rescue rabbit.

“From then on it escalated. I started posting the rescue rabbits on Facebook and it grew bigger.”

Rabbits cost Mel thousands of pounds

Mel currently has more than 50 rabbits. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Mel has funded the rescue project out of her own pocket, spending more than £4,000 getting the male rabbits neutered last year alone.

She has even reconfigured her garage and built an 18-foot shed in her garden to accommodate the pets.

But the local community has also rallied around her, supporting her occasional fundraisers and donating hutches and cages over the years.

Kind neighbours also often leave bags of hay and vegetables for the bunnies on her doorstep.

‘Sometimes I wonder how I will buy the next bag of food’

Mel has reconfigured her garage to home the rabbits. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Mel said: “Some of the rabbits don’t make it because they came in such horrific states – it can be heart-breaking.

“And just when I am about to give up, something lovely will happen – I’ll get home and there will be a huge bag of food waiting on my doorstep.

“Sometimes I do wonder how I am going to buy the next bag of food.”

Man ‘threw neglected rabbits by the ears’

Casey loves helping his mum out. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Indeed, Mel has rescued rabbits from some dire situations.

She recalled: “There was a man who had six rabbits which he was no longer interested in. He had been using them for breeding, but he’d had enough. So he called me and asked me to take them in.

“I was full at that moment, but I could hear the urgency in his voice.

“He said he really needed them gone – and I could tell he meant that he was going to do something bad. So me and my son drove along to collect them, and the six of them were all in this one little enclosure.

“The man picked them up by their ears and threw them at us. They were not in the best health – they had overgrown nails and runny eyes.”

Cutie. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Mel nursed the rabbits back to health and has since rehomed four of them and kept two as pets.

On another occasion, she rescued 16 rabbits in a single day from a property in Kirkcaldy. The pets had no straw, no food, and were found lying in their own faeces.

This is why she always carries out house inspections before giving a bunny up for adoption – to ensure they are going to a loving family.

Kids love mucking in

It’s a family operation. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Single mum Mel also has two kids to look after – Ellie, 10, and Casey, 6.

What do they make of it all?

“My son loves them a little bit more than my daughter at the moment,” Mel laughs.

“Ellie is at the stage where she wants to spend more time with her friends and all that.

“But Casey loves coming out, doing the cleaning out, mucking in. And he does the feeding and the watering. He knows exactly what to do.”

People in Kinghorn often donate vegetables for the rabbits. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

It’s essentially a full-time job – one that often finds Mel shovelling hay at 1am – but she shows no signs of slowing down.

She said: “It’s hard work, but it is so, so worthwhile.

“I’ll be at my wits end one day and the next thing I know there will be a message from one of the supporters on the Mel’s VIPs Facebook page saying ‘Well done. We’re so proud of what you’re doing’.

“Things like that make me think, ‘Okay – lets keep going.'”

More from Fife

Catherine Zeta-Jones is among the celebrities playing at this year's tournament. Image: James Devaney/GC Images.
Dunhill Cup celebrity tee-off times for Saturday confirmed as Tayside and Fife host A-listers
Police at Cairnwell Place, Kirkcaldy.
Big police presence in Kirkcaldy as forensics officers search property
There could be some flooding on some roads in Perthshire.
Amber warning for rain in Perthshire as Tayside and Fife issued flood alert
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Threatening behaviour Picture shows; David Snaddon. Dunfermline Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media/Facebook Date; 06/10/2023
Fife knifeman threw sandwiches at neighbour from his window 
Raith Rovers fan, Harris Brown, 4, in his hospital bed after his fall.
Fife boy Harris, 4, in hospital for more than a month after freak leg…
The A917 near Upper Largo in Fife
Road closed in north-east Fife due to overturned lorry
Cupar Explorer Scouts helped Sustainable Cupar volunteers clear out culverts, dig out silt and plant trees up the Moor Road between Cupar and Ceres in November 2022. Image: Cupar Explorers
How should Fife young people and adults discuss the climate emergency?
To go with story by Alan Richardson. Mick Green, former councillor on trial at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court Picture shows; Mick Green, former councillor on trial at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court. .. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 10/03/2023
Wife of ex-Fife Tory councillor speaks up against child sex allegations
Catherine Zeta Jones celebrates holing her putt on the 8th green with playing partner Gaynor Rupert. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Movie stars and music heroes to the fore as Dunhill Cup tees off in…
Lunardi Court Care Home in Cupar
Fife nurse struck off after saying ‘the quicker we get rid of these blacks…

Conversation