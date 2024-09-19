I left my job as a GP to create a community therapeutic garden in Fife – here is what I have learned

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

I left my job as a GP to create a community therapeutic garden in Fife – here is what I have learned

Louise Crombie left her job as a doctor three years ago to develop the garden. She tells Debbie Clarke why she has been enjoying the change of scene.

Former GP Louise Crombie at the Fife community garden she now runs after quitting her job as a doctor.
Former GP Louise Crombie at the Fife community therapeutic garden she now runs after quitting her job as a doctor. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
By Debbie Clarke

When I was working as a GP in Methil I saw first hand the difference spending time outdoors in nature made to my patients.

Projects like CLEAR Buckhaven and Methil and Silverburn park were having a really positive impact on individuals’ mental health and wellbeing.

And I felt they were doing much more for patients than I was able to do in a ten minute appointment.

That’s what gave me the idea to create a community therapeutic garden.

Former GP Louise came up with the idea to run a community garden after leaving the NHS.
Former GP Louise. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

So three years ago I opted to take a year out from working as a GP to develop a large unused garden space which was part of Over Rankeilour Farms that we – and my husband Neil’s parents – own.

But I found I got a lot of satisfaction and enjoyment from working in the garden, so I made the difficult decision to quit my job as a GP.

And it’s been the most brilliant change for me.

How long had Louise been a GP?

I did my training in London and Kent and worked as a GP in London for five years.

I married Neil while living there and we ended up moving to Scotland nine years ago with our two children, Harry, 13, Rose, 10, so he could help his parents with the farm.

When we moved to Cupar I worked at a practice in Auchtermuchty for a year.

I had my third son, Archie, 7, and then became a GP at Airlie Medical Practice in Methil.

Louise Crombie worked as a GP at a practice in Methil for four years.
Louise worked as a Fife GP before creating the community garden. Image: Louise Crombie.

I worked there for four years.

As far as GP practices go I loved working there.

But things changed post-Covid.

Instead of seeing patients face to face, a lot of it was done over the phone which made it not as easy to do the job.

The video calls were quite good but they ruled out half the population because a lot of elderly weren’t able to do video calls.

Growth in patient demand

The demand grew quickly and I started seeing more and more patients with mental health issues.

And I found it increasingly hard to be able to help them in a 10-minute appointment.

I got to the point where I didn’t feel I was doing the job very well – I wasn’t getting job satisfaction.

Louise worked as a GP in Methil for four years.
Louise worked as a Methil GP for four years. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Demand has grown so much along with the expectations of what GPs should be able to do.

In the end I felt sad and guilty about not being able to make it work because I loved being a doctor.

Using the community garden to help others

Over Rankeillour Walled Garden had been lying empty since the 1960s.

My husband and I had always loved it, but it was too far away from our house for us to use.

It seemed like such a waste just sitting there empty.

Louise at work in the community garden in Fife
Louise at work in the Fife garden. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

So my friend Claire Parkin and I got in touch with Scotland’s therapeutic garden charity Trellis to get some advice on restoring it.

Neither of us were qualified in therapeutic horticulture, so we couldn’t call it an official therapy garden.

But what we decided to do was look for different groups or charities who might be able to refer people to us who are needing help in some way.

For example – people who are maybe off work with mental health issues or have another disability which keeps them from working.

Or it could be people who are maybe just feeling isolated or lonely or even people who want to do an extra bit of gardening.

How the community garden blossomed

We first opened the garden to volunteers in June 2022.

And we started running two sessions a week on a Tuesday and Thursday morning.

Louise gave up her job as a GP to work in the garden. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Claire and I started things off but neither of us have a lot of gardening knowledge.

So that’s when we asked Jen Gallier, who is a gardener herself and has lots of experience working with volunteers, to help us out at the sessions.

We also now have a part-time session leader Teresa Widd who has a lot of experience in therapeutic horticulture.

People of all different ages have been coming along – with 16 being the youngest to those who are retired.

We have had referrals from community mental health nurses and Fife Voluntary Action has also referred volunteers.

What do the volunteers do in the garden?

Our volunteers do anything that needs done in the garden, depending on the time of year.

They don’t need to have gardening experience.

Some of the volunteers at work in the community garden.
Some of the volunteers at work. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

They do the usual gardening jobs like weeding, pruning, building flower beds, grass cutting and sowing everything from vegetables to flowers.

Funding for the Fife project

The project’s volunteer co-ordinator’s post (shared by Jen and Claire) has been funded for the past two years by the Scottish Government’s Fife Communities Mental Health and Wellbeing Fund.

While money from our cut flower sales covers the day to day costs with money raised from plant sales at two open days we have had this summer.

The farm has also given us donations.

I am hoping we will get other groups in paying to use the garden space on the days when we aren’t running the volunteer sessions.

How has the garden made a difference?

Since the volunteers have started coming here I have really seen a difference in some of them.

It is quite brave to walk through the door to somewhere new and you soon see their confidence improving.

Former GP Louise with her team.
Former GP Louise with her team. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

We now have a lovely group of really kind, generous, people who get on really well.

And it’s really satisfying when we all work as a team to get a job done.

We have been taking this project slowly and it has grown very organically

It’s nice to see everyone working together and feeling part of something special.

More from Health & Wellbeing

Shona Lees, co-owner of The Reformer Studio in Broughty Ferry, instructs health features writer Debbie Clarke in one of the moves using the reformer machine. Image: Alan Richardson.
Is the new reformer pilates studio in Broughty Ferry worth £18 a class? I…
Jaime Baker performing in a showcase at her Arbroath pole dance studio while she was having chemotherapy for womb cancer.
How pole dancing gave Arbroath mum determination to fight womb cancer
Scenes from the Recovery Walk at HMP Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth-based murderer is among prisoners finding hope in pioneering addiction project
Health features writer Debbie Clarke tries out a Rockbox class in Dundee.
Rockbox fitness allows you to release your 'inner rock star': What did I think…
a montage of pics showing an ambulance, a clock and a chart
Find out ambulance waiting times in your area with our data tracker
2
Dundee student recruitment officer Louise reveals how she has been able to recover from long Covid.
'Many GPs still don't acknowledge long Covid': Dundee's Louise on the fight to get…
Courier reporter Rebecca Baird tried the Body Ballancer machine put on the map by Jennifer Aniston.
I had Jennifer Aniston's favourite lymphatic drainage treatment at a Stonehaven salon - what…
2
All of Stirling's 10 care homes are highly-rated, but these are the five best in the city. Image: Northcare Residences
Here are the 5 top-rated care homes in Stirling
Drug paraphernalia left in the Howff cemetery in Dundee in 2017.
Is it time for a drug consumption room in Dundee?
25
Jenn Little is one of the women reaping the benefits of strength training at Omega MMA gym in Perthshire.
Inside Perthshire’s women-only powerlifting class: ‘It's about what your body can do - not…

Conversation