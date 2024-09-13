How pole dancing gave Arbroath mum determination to fight womb cancer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How pole dancing gave Arbroath mum determination to fight womb cancer

Jaime Baker was diagnosed with womb cancer when she was in her early 40s.

Jaime Baker performing in a showcase at her Arbroath pole dance studio while she was having chemotherapy for womb cancer.
Jaime Baker performing in a showcase at her Arbroath pole dance studio while she was having chemotherapy for womb cancer. Image: Poppy Moon.
By Debbie Clarke

When Jaime Baker turned 40 and started having irregular periods she assumed she was perimenopausal.

So it came as a huge shock when the Arbroath pole dancer learned that she actually had a rare form of womb cancer.

Jaime, 42, had a hysteroscopy to examine the inside of her uterus and cervix and a polyp removed from her womb at Ninewells Hospital, Dundee.

She says: “After I had these done I felt great and I thought whatever the problem was, it had now been fixed.

“But then I got a phone call with results from a biopsy which had also been taken.

“She said ‘I’m sorry to tell you but you have tested positive for endometrial cancer’.

“It was devastating and a huge shock.”

Arbroath pole dancer Jaime was diagnosed with womb cancer last year.
Jaime, from Arbroath, was diagnosed with womb cancer last year. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

In the weeks that followed Jaime had a hysterectomy.

And after her reproductive organs were examined, it was discovered she had a rare type of cancer known as uterine serous carcinoma.

It develops from the lining of the womb and is an aggressive, incurable form of the disease that typically develops in postmenopausal women.

The mum-of-one is sharing her story to alert women to the symptoms of womb cancer and encourage them to speak up for themselves if something in their body doesn’t feel right.

What were Jaime’s symptoms?

In August 2022, Jaime had just celebrated her 40th birthday.

Jaime pictured at home in Arbroath with her dog Hannah.
Jaime pictured at home in Arbroath with her dog Hannah. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Prior to this, her monthly period had typically lasted a few days with very light bleeding.

But she noticed this changed.

“All of a sudden I had a period which lasted for about ten days and it was a lot heavier,” she says.

“As I had hit 40 I thought ‘oh is this perimenopause?’ So initially I just brushed it off.

“Then the next month the same thing happened again.

“But it was strange because I hadn’t bled for two weeks and then suddenly I got my period again which I thought was a bit weird.

“I was bleeding for around two to three weeks and my hormones were all over the place.

“So I called the doctor and the first question I was asked was ‘is your smear up to date? Let’s get that checked.’

“I had that done and it was fine.”

At this point, Jaime also told her GP that she has the BRCA1 gene mutation – this means she has a higher risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer.

She assumed she might be fast-tracked through the system as a result, but this didn’t happen.

Having an ultrasound scan

Instead Jaime says her GP gave her tablets to ‘calm down’ her bleeding.

But she felt this was just masking the problem.

She wanted to find out exactly what was wrong.

So she decided to get a second opinion and another GP booked her in for an internal ultrasound.

She says: “In January 2023 I had the ultrasound and they told me I had a polyp inside my womb.

“They said this is quite common and they would scan me again in six weeks to see if it was still there.”

Jaime was referred to gynaecology.

But when she called the gynaecology department she was shocked to learn she would likely have her consultation in 50 weeks.

She felt she couldn’t wait that long.

Opting for a private consultation

Jaime, who owns her own pole dance studio in Arbroath, decided to opt for a private consultation.

“My GP referred me so I had a private consultation at Tayside Complete Health on June 7.

“I had an examination and the polyp on my womb was still there.

“As I was still having heavy bleeding the consultant booked me into the next available clinic for a hysteroscopy and polypectomy (procedure to remove the polyp from the womb).

“This was done at Perth Royal Infirmary on June 30.”

Womb cancer diagnosis

Jaime says the results of a biopsy taken during the procedures revealed she had womb cancer which came as a shock.

Jaime and her husband Paul, who live in Arbroath, were devastated following her womb cancer diagnosis.
Jaime and her husband Paul, who live in Arbroath, were devastated following her womb cancer diagnosis. Image: Jaime Baker.

“I phoned my husband Paul and he came home.

“He was just as devastated as me.”

Jaime had a CT scan at the start of August and was told she would need a hysterectomy.

“The day after the hysterectomy my surgeon said they managed to get most of the cancer but there was a mass they couldn’t get. So the next step was chemotherapy.

Jaime pictured during her chemotherapy treatment.
Jaime pictured during her chemotherapy treatment. Image: Jaime Baker.

“When the pathology results came back, that’s when they discovered I had uterine serous cancer.

“I was told it was controllable but not curable.”

Six rounds of chemotherapy

Jaime went on to have six rounds of chemotherapy from October 2023 to January this year.

During her chemo she carried on teaching at her studio and even performed there in an annual showcase for friends and family.

“At the end of my chemotherapy treatment in February, I had another CT scan and it showed there was no evidence of disease.

“I was so relieved to see that. I am now doing a lot of things to keep it at bay.”

Diet changes and oxygen therapy

When Jaime learned she needed to have a hysterectomy, she wanted to minimise her surgical menopause symptoms.

So she sought advice from a nutritionist who helped her overhaul her diet and she stopped drinking alcohol.

Jaime has also had hyperbaric oxygen treatment to help keep her immune system healthy.

Family support

She praised Paul, 46, and her family for their support during an incredibly tough year.

“They have been amazing.

“My daughter Jordyn and her partner Kelvin moved in with me and my husband last October and it’s been really good having them here.”

Jaime and Paul pictured with daughter Jordyn, her partner Kelvin and Jordyn's friend Rachel.
Jaime and Paul with daughter Jordyn, her partner Kelvin and Jordyn’s friend Rachel. Image: Jaime Baker.

When Jaime shaved her head as her hair was falling out due to chemo treatment Paul, Jordyn, 25, her friend Rachel, and Kelvin decided to shave their heads too.

In doing so they raised money for The Eve Appeal, the leading UK national charity funding research and raising awareness into gynaecological cancers.

How pole dancing has helped

Jaime says having her pole and fitness business, the Butterfly Studio, has really helped her in her battle with womb cancer. It has given her a focus and it is a really supportive environment.

“When you first start climbing the pole you think you will never be able to do it but all it takes is determination.

Jaime and her daughter Jordyn both love pole dancing.
Jaime, pictured with her daughter Jordyn, says pole dancing gave her a focus after her womb cancer diagnosis. Image: Matthieu Gill.

“I have used that same determination through my cancer journey. I am a big believer you can do anything you set your mind to.”

Now Jaime just takes each day as it comes and makes sure she looks after herself.

And after her own experience she is encouraging others to speak up if they feel something isn’t right.

“It is so important to advocate for yourself because no-one else is going to do it for you.

“I pushed for a second opinion to find out what was going on because I knew something wasn’t right.”

She adds: “I would say if something doesn’t feel right, don’t ignore it.

“Listen to your body and trust your intuition because it has a good way of telling you something is wrong.”

