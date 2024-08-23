JIM SPENCE: Is it time for Scottish youth player quota as Dundee set Premiership standard?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
JIM SPENCE: Is it time for Scottish youth player quota as Dundee set Premiership standard?

Scottish players under the age of 21 are being ignored by too many clubs, with the Dark Blues a notable exception.

Dundee boss Tony Docherty instructs Lyall Cameron, the Dark Blues' young player of the year last season. Image: SNS
By Jim Spence

Is it time to introduce a quota system to Scottish football to stop home-reared players getting squeezed out of the game by imports?

Does Scottish football owe a duty to produce players for the future of our game or are you happy as a fan to see your team do well, regardless of where players come from?

St Johnstone boss Craig Levein has admitted he’s worried about a lack of opportunities for Scottish players because more and more foreign talent is coming into the game.

Levein says that market forces mean getting players from abroad for less money is one of the reasons that fewer Scots players are being given the opportunity to shine in first teams.

For the future success of our national team, it would seem to be a simple equation that we produce as big a pool of eligible players to choose from as possible.

A head and shoulders shot of Craig Levein.
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein. Image: PA

If we’re convinced that it’s a major issue, maybe we need to think about a numbers game and limit the amount of foreign players who can play in our club sides, ensuring that a certain number in any team are Scots.

The game has long been a global one though, and I suspect most club fans are less concerned about where their players come from than how they perform on the pitch.

Dundee United have had a huge influx of non-Scots this season but, in the early 1960s, it was the signing of five Scandinavian players by the then-forward-thinking boss, Jerry Kerr, which set them on the path to becoming a regular top-flight club.

Generally though, and not just for Scots players, clubs need to ensure that youth has the opportunity to shine at first team level.

Interestingly, Dundee have emerged as the Premiership club which has given most playing minutes to young players – and that’s a hugely important factor in the medium-to-long term plans for the club.

Luke Graham is the latest young Dundee player to step up to the first team. Image: Shutterstock

In their glory years, United became a magnet for Scotland’s brightest and best kids, who knew that their talent, not their age, would see them progress to the first team.

The same is now happening at Dens.

Tony Docherty is building a first team squad full of energy and brio, where the motto is; if you’re good enough, you’re old enough.

Meantime, the club are also producing superb talent through their academy, in partnership with nearby St John’s High School.

Dundee are getting it right in both recruitment and development.

The first of these two elements can be a short, or a long process, with clubs constantly assessing future talent, which is already playing elsewhere at senior level.

The second is a much lengthier process and one in which experienced youth development coaches are constantly monitoring and improving young players, but with no guarantee of success.

If clubs can get both strands right, two separate, but key, aims are met: Firstly that there’s a good team on the pitch in the present, and also that the optimum conditions are created to meet that aim in future, as young talent emerges to complement and supplement new signings.

