Shape your future at Abertay University’s Open Days

Abertay University, located in the heart of the vibrant city of Dundee, has consistently demonstrated its commitment to academic excellence and student satisfaction.

About partnership content Some Courier online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels, This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

Recently ranked as the top Scottish modern university for student satisfaction 2023, Abertay University is more than just a place of education—it’s a community where your dreams and aspirations are nurtured.

Why attend the Open Days?

Attending an Abertay University Open Day is a golden opportunity to dive into a world of possibilities. Whether you have a clear idea of the course you want to pursue or are still exploring your options, the Open Days provide a comprehensive platform to gain invaluable insights. Here’s what you can look forward to:

Explore a wide range of courses

With an extensive array of full-time undergraduate courses available, Abertay University caters to diverse interests and career aspirations. From cybersecurity to psychology, game design to business, there’s a course that aligns perfectly with your passions.

Connect with experienced staff

The Open Days give you the chance to engage with approachable and knowledgeable staff members who can answer your questions about courses, career paths and more. Their guidance will help you make informed decisions about your academic journey.

Tour the inspiring campus

Take the opportunity to immerse yourself in the university’s vibrant atmosphere by taking a guided tour of the campus. Get a feel for the state-of-the-art facilities, modern learning spaces and the dynamic student life that Abertay University has to offer.

Experience student life first-hand

Interact with current students and gain first-hand insights into life at Abertay University. Learn about clubs, societies, and extracurricular activities that will enrich your university experience.

Shape your future

This is more than an event; it’s a chance to shape your future. Your decisions now can have a profound impact on your career and life trajectory, and Abertay University is here to empower you every step of the way and advise you on the best path to take.

Don’t miss out on your opportunity!

Abertay University’s Open Days are designed to equip you with the knowledge and confidence to make the right choices for your future. Whether you’re certain about your course or still exploring, this event will equip you with the insights you need to take the next step in your academic journey.

How to register

Signing up for Abertay University’s Open Days is a breeze. Simply visit the official Open Days webpage and follow the easy registration process. The website also provides additional information about the event schedule, course offerings and practical details to make your visit memorable.

