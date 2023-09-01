Shape your future at Abertay University’s Open Days

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shape your future at Abertay University’s Open Days

Are you looking to take the next exciting step towards your higher education journey? Abertay University welcomes you to its upcoming Open Days for full-time undergraduate courses.

By The Courier, in partnership with Abertay University
Abertay University Open Days
Abertay University's Open Days provide the opportunity to meet future peers, tour the campus, meet the staff and much more.

Abertay University, located in the heart of the vibrant city of Dundee, has consistently demonstrated its commitment to academic excellence and student satisfaction.

Recently ranked as the top Scottish modern university for student satisfaction 2023, Abertay University is more than just a place of education—it’s a community where your dreams and aspirations are nurtured.

Why attend the Open Days?

Attending an Abertay University Open Day is a golden opportunity to dive into a world of possibilities. Whether you have a clear idea of the course you want to pursue or are still exploring your options, the Open Days provide a comprehensive platform to gain invaluable insights. Here’s what you can look forward to:

Explore a wide range of courses

With an extensive array of full-time undergraduate courses available, Abertay University caters to diverse interests and career aspirations. From cybersecurity to psychology, game design to business, there’s a course that aligns perfectly with your passions.

Take a tour of the campus at Abertay University's up and coming Open Days
Connect with experienced staff

The Open Days give you the chance to engage with approachable and knowledgeable staff members who can answer your questions about courses, career paths and more. Their guidance will help you make informed decisions about your academic journey.

Tour the inspiring campus

Take the opportunity to immerse yourself in the university’s vibrant atmosphere by taking a guided tour of the campus. Get a feel for the state-of-the-art facilities, modern learning spaces and the dynamic student life that Abertay University has to offer.

Experience student life first-hand

Interact with current students and gain first-hand insights into life at Abertay University. Learn about clubs, societies, and extracurricular activities that will enrich your university experience.

University Open Days are the perfect opportunity to make social connections for the new semester.
Shape your future

This is more than an event; it’s a chance to shape your future. Your decisions now can have a profound impact on your career and life trajectory, and Abertay University is here to empower you every step of the way and advise you on the best path to take.

Don’t miss out on your opportunity!

Abertay University’s Open Days are designed to equip you with the knowledge and confidence to make the right choices for your future. Whether you’re certain about your course or still exploring, this event will equip you with the insights you need to take the next step in your academic journey.

How to register

Signing up for Abertay University’s Open Days is a breeze. Simply visit the official Open Days webpage and follow the easy registration process. The website also provides additional information about the event schedule, course offerings and practical details to make your visit memorable. 
 

