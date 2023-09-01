REVIEW: Sally Reid exudes emotion but plot of Group Portrait in a Summer Landscape ‘lacks political bite’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Theatre

REVIEW: Sally Reid exudes emotion but plot of Group Portrait in a Summer Landscape ‘lacks political bite’

Peter Cargill enjoyed Pitlochry Festival Theatre's humorous 'hidden gem'.

Benny Young (Moon), Robbie Scott (Will) and John Michie (Rennie), Group Portrait in a Summer Landscape. Image: Fraser Band.
Benny Young (Moon), Robbie Scott (Will) and John Michie (Rennie), Group Portrait in a Summer Landscape. Image: Fraser Band.
By Peter Cargill

The final addition to the main auditorium at Pitlochry is often found to be a hidden gem as the summer season enters its last few weeks.

With a short run of only ten performances, it is often the time to experiment with a contribution away from the mainstream. And what better than a world premiere to test actors and audience alike?

After breathing new life into the Monarch of the Glen at Pitlochry (award winning farce in 2017), playwright Peter Arnott returns to give birth to another Scottish-based play set in a Perthshire country house during the Scottish Independence referendum of 2014.

George Rennie, a former academic with heavy Labour leanings, has invited family and former students to his retirement party — the only thing missing from the invitation being the word “disaster”.

After all, George and his wife, Edie, are not love’s young dream, and he has invited their daughter’s former partner and his very pregnant girlfriend. Dominating the whole scenario is the spiritual presence of their dead son Will.

The other kind of spirit fuels an evening of strong political opinions and arguments  before the real reason for the gathering is dramatically revealed.

While lacking the political bite of Hector McMillan’s The Sash from the 1970s, this more secular theme nevertheless takes an honoured place on the shelf of home-based drama which also includes a generous proportion of Arnott’s humour.

John Michie (Rennie) and Nalini Chetty (Jitka) in Group Portrait in a Summer Landscape. Image: Fraser Band.
Robbie Scott  plays the deceased Will in Group Portrait in a Summer Landscape. Image: Fraser Band.

David Greig, playwright and artistic director of Edinburgh’s Royal Lyceum, directs this piece with particular attention to sound and lighting to extract every ghostly nuance.

The nine-strong cast is admirably led by John Michie as the world-weary Rennie and Deirdre Davis as his distraught wife.

An abundance of angst and excess of emotion is beautifully-handled by Sally Reid, as daughter Emma, along with Keith Macpherson (Frank), Patricia Panther (Frank’s fiancee), Matthew Trevannion (Charlie) and Nalini Chetty (Charlie’s ‘assistant’).

Benny Young, as family friend Moon, revels in most of the humour.

Robbie Scott is riveting as the ever-present but dead Will — sometimes robotic with excellent lip-syncing of other characters and great support from the special effects team.

Lighting (Simon Wilkinson) and sound (Pippa Murphy) added value to the atmosphere with an eclectic sound track ranging from a foreign version of Hotel California to
Mountain Greenery, although balance between music and speaking voice was sometimes challenging.

The flexible set with a magnificent backdrop of rolling hills was designed by Jessica Worrall.

This co-production with The Royal Lyceum Theatre Edinburgh continues in Pitlochry until September 28, then transfers to Edinburgh from October 4-14.

More from Theatre

Benny Young (Moon), Robbie Scott (Will) and John Michie (Rennie), Group Portrait in a Summer Landscape. Image: Fraser Band.
Party, sexual, family: Politics of all sorts collide in Pitlochry Festival Theatre premiere of…
George Martin on stage in Better Days
Better Days? Legendary Perth nightclub inspires writer’s rave music movie bid
Benny Young (Moon), Robbie Scott (Will) and John Michie (Rennie), Group Portrait in a Summer Landscape. Image: Fraser Band.
Rising star Isla Cowan's tense new play To The Bone explores post-Covid countryside flitting…
Benny Young (Moon), Robbie Scott (Will) and John Michie (Rennie), Group Portrait in a Summer Landscape. Image: Fraser Band.
Edinburgh Fringe Review: MC Hammersmith
Benny Young (Moon), Robbie Scott (Will) and John Michie (Rennie), Group Portrait in a Summer Landscape. Image: Fraser Band.
Interview: Taggart star John Michie leads in new Pitlochry theatre play
Sanjeev Kohli / Navid from Still Game.
'No matter what I do, I'll always be Navid from Still Game': Sanjeev Kohli…
Benny Young (Moon), Robbie Scott (Will) and John Michie (Rennie), Group Portrait in a Summer Landscape. Image: Fraser Band.
Dundee's own 'Brothers Grimm' Jack and Fin taking original musical to the Fringe
Benny Young (Moon), Robbie Scott (Will) and John Michie (Rennie), Group Portrait in a Summer Landscape. Image: Fraser Band.
Dundee director takes nostalgic look at 80s gay club scene in Small Town Boys
Benny Young (Moon), Robbie Scott (Will) and John Michie (Rennie), Group Portrait in a Summer Landscape. Image: Fraser Band.
Fife's Singing Kettle star Artie reveals highs and lows of 45 years on the…
Benny Young (Moon), Robbie Scott (Will) and John Michie (Rennie), Group Portrait in a Summer Landscape. Image: Fraser Band.
New NTS play Thrown celebrates 'ancient Scottish martial art'