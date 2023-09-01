Party, sexual, family: Politics of all sorts collide in Pitlochry Festival Theatre premiere of Group Portrait in a Summer Landscape

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Theatre

Party, sexual, family: Politics of all sorts collide in Pitlochry Festival Theatre premiere of Group Portrait in a Summer Landscape

'For the first time, people in their 20s don't expect their lives are going to be better than their parents,' observes playwright Peter Arnott.

Benny Young (Moon), Patricia Panther (Kath) and John Michie (Rennie). Image: Fraser Band. 
By David Pollock

“Throwing your script into a room full of actors is like throwing Christians to the lions,” says Peter Arnott, one of Scotland’s finest living playwrights, who is premiering his new play Group Portrait in a Summer Landscape at Pitlochry Festival Theatre this week.

A co-production with the Royal Lyceum in Edinburgh, it’s directed by that theatre’s artistic director, David Greig – another of Scotland’s greatest living playwrights.

“The politics and the reality of those people and their lives is going to come into the show,” says Arnott, returning to thoughts of the rehearsal room. “That’s just the way it is, and it’s part of the joy and terror of it all.”

The play is set in Perthshire, and PFT is the perfect co-producing partner. In fact, says Arnott, many of the audience who come to PFT might see themselves in the play.

“People who come to Perthshire for their holidays or weekends off, who have a house in the hills,” he says.

Benny Young (Moon), Robbie Scott (Will) and John Michie (Rennie) in Group Portrait in a Summer Landscape. Image: Fraser Band.

“John Michie is the paterfamilias figure, a university professor named George Rennie, so part of a very solid, educated, middle-class, left wing-ish group of people.

“He brings his family and former students together for a reason he’s vague about, and he reveals… I’m not going to tell you, because it’s a spoiler. Basically, he has plans for what’s going to happen, and it all goes horribly wrong.”

Sally Reid and Benny Young among cast

Alongside Michie, a first-rate cast includes Sally Reid and Benny Young, and from Pitlochry’s summer ensemble, six actors including Nalini Chetty, Matthew Trevannion and Deirdre Davis.

As with the rest of Arnott’s plays, it promises to tell a very human story while also saying a whole lot more about where we find ourselves socially and politically.

“It’s about things coming to an end, or feeling they’re coming to an end, in the sense of the version of Scotland and the version of the world we’ve had since the Second World War,” he says.

John Michie (Rennie) and Nalini Chetty (Jitka) are PFT favourites. Pitlochry Festival Theatre. Image: Fraser Band.

“The leading characters were born in the 1940s, ‘50s and ‘60s, and they grew up with a version of the world where things were always getting better, even if they were tough.

“That optimism came grinding to a halt at the end of the Cold War, and now we’re all haunted by climate change and – even though they aren’t in the play – the pandemic, Brexit and Trump.

“For the first time in a long time the next generation, people in their twenties -which includes my kids – don’t have the expectation their lives are going to be better than their parents’.”

Peter Arnott believes personal politics are inextricable from the play.

These elements don’t come into play because the piece is set in 2014, in the build-up to the Scottish independence referendum. It’s not about that event, but it’s one element which feeds into the bigger picture painted by Arnott.

Arnott is a ‘Twitter Yesser’

He describes himself as “a Twitter Yesser”, then and now, but he explains that distance from the moment only shows greater complexity.

“In our own wee northern corner of Europe, we asked ourselves a binary Yes/No question in a much more complex analogue universe,” he says.

“My feeling is that people on both sides of the argument felt trapped by that. Say yes to what exactly? Say no, go away, stop talking about it? Every character in the play is faced with this yes or no, and it struck me as a really interesting metaphor.

Robbie Scott plays Will in Group Portrait in a Summer Landscape. Pitlochry Festival Theatre. Image: Fraser Band.

“Do you say yes to the universe, and take a leap in the dark, or are you no thanks, don’t rock the boat? To someone of Rennie’s generation, and my generation to some degree, it’s somebody else’s problem now. That’s the end of an era, in a great big historical and cultural sense.

“Yet if some of the audience find all this politics appalling and boring, which I understand as well, there’s plenty of other stuff going on here for them to look at.

“Sexual politics, family dynamics, generational dynamics… It’s two-hours in the life of this family in this country, and this country in the world, and in that slice of time, there are all kinds of riches for an audience.”

Group Portrait in a Summer Landscape is at Pitlochry Festival Theatre, until Thursday 28th September. www.pitlochryfestivaltheatre.com

