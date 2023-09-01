Fife 191: The new road trip round some of the kingdom’s most Instagrammable locations

A new route around some of Fife’s most Instagrammable locations has been launched to show off some of the kingdom’s best bits.

The Fife 191 is a 191-mile circular road trip round the region.

And it takes visitors past spectacular coastlines, through Outlander destinations and alongside world-famous golf courses.

The 22 suggested stops also include historic locations, country parks family attractions and food and drink businesses.

And its all aimed at guiding visitors towards everything Fife has to offer.

All of the destinations are accessible by bus and some can also be reached by train.

Fife 191 was launched in Leven, which is one of the suggested stops on the interactive map.

Information on toilets, car parks and eating places

The route can be found an the Fife 191 website, which includes 360-degree photos and drone footage of each location.

This allows people to explore before they go.

The site also includes useful information such as where to find public toilets, car parks and EV charging points.

And there are links to accommodation and eating places.

Councillor Altany Craik, Fife Council’s tourism spokesman, said: “We are lucky to have so many fantastic places to visit in Fife.

“And Fife 191 is another great way of helping visitors and locals to make the most of the kingdom.

“We hope it will encourage visitors to stay and spend some time in Fife, enjoying popular destinations like Dunfermline and St Andrews as well as more of our less well-known places.”

Destinations on the new Fife 191 road trip

Number one on the Fife 191 route is North Queensferry, followed by the impressive Forth bridges.

The trail then takes visitors through Aberdour, home to the famous Silver Sands beach and what’s thought to be Scotland’s oldest standing castle.

It continues through Kirkcaldy and Leven to the Scottish Deer Centre and Wildlife Park.

And then it takes visitors to Ceres and on to the East Neuk coast via Elie and Anstruther, Crail and Kingsbarns.

Scotland’s Secret Bunker, now a museum, also features, along with St Andrews, Eden Mill Distillery and Tentsmuir Nature Reserve and Forest.

Outlander destinations Falkland and Culross are both included, along with Lindores Abbey Distillery.

And Lochore Meadows Country Park, Balbirnie Park and Blairadam Forest also appear on the Fife 191 map.

The route finishes in Dunfermline, Scotland’s newest city and home of the historic abbey.