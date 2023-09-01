Fife 191: The new road trip round some of the kingdom’s most Instagrammable locations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Fife 191: The new road trip round some of the kingdom’s most Instagrammable locations

The 191-mile circular route shows off some of Fife's most spectacular destinations, including beautiful coastlines and Outlander villages.

By Claire Warrender
Fife councillor Altany Craik with Rosyth man Eddie Duncan at the launch of Fife 191 in Leven.
Fife councillor Altany Craik with Rosyth man Eddie Duncan at the launch of Fife 191 in Leven.

A new route around some of Fife’s most Instagrammable locations has been launched to show off some of the kingdom’s best bits.

The Fife 191 is a 191-mile circular road trip round the region.

And it takes visitors past spectacular coastlines, through Outlander destinations and alongside world-famous golf courses.

The 22 suggested stops also include historic locations, country parks family attractions and food and drink businesses.

And its all aimed at guiding visitors towards everything Fife has to offer.

All of the destinations are accessible by bus and some can also be reached by train.

Fife 191 was launched in Leven, which is one of the suggested stops on the interactive map.

Information on toilets, car parks and eating places

The route can be found an the Fife 191 website, which includes 360-degree photos and drone footage of each location.

This allows people to explore before they go.

The site also includes useful information such as where to find public toilets, car parks and EV charging points.

Fife 191 route
The Fife 191 road trip  travels through the village of Culross, which doubled as Cranesmuir in the hit show Outlander.
The Scottish Deer Centre and Wildlife Park also features on the tour.

And there are links to accommodation and eating places.

Councillor Altany Craik, Fife Council’s tourism spokesman, said: “We are lucky to have so many fantastic places to visit in Fife.

“And Fife 191 is another great way of helping visitors and locals to make the most of the kingdom.

“We hope it will encourage visitors to stay and spend some time in Fife, enjoying popular destinations like Dunfermline and St Andrews as well as more of our less well-known places.”

Destinations on the new Fife 191 road trip

Number one on the Fife 191 route is North Queensferry, followed by the impressive Forth bridges.

The trail then takes visitors through Aberdour, home to the famous Silver Sands beach and what’s thought to be Scotland’s oldest standing castle.

It continues through Kirkcaldy and Leven to the Scottish Deer Centre and Wildlife Park.

The new Fife 191 route map.
The new Fife 191 road trip route map.

And then it takes visitors to Ceres and on to the East Neuk coast via Elie and Anstruther, Crail and Kingsbarns.

Scotland’s Secret Bunker, now a museum, also features, along with St Andrews, Eden Mill Distillery and Tentsmuir Nature Reserve and Forest.

Tentsmuir is one of Fife’s most stunning locations.

Outlander destinations Falkland and Culross are both included, along with Lindores Abbey Distillery.

And Lochore Meadows Country Park, Balbirnie Park and Blairadam Forest also appear on the Fife 191 map.

The route finishes in Dunfermline, Scotland’s newest city and home of the historic abbey.

Conversation