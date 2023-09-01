St Johnstone deadline day latest: No movement out means no movement in

St Johnstone will need to move players on before making any deadline day signings.

And at this point, neither are on the cards.

If Home Office approval is granted, Sven Sprangler’s two-year contract will take the summer recruitment total to 10.

Manager, Steven MacLean, has addressed most of the areas in need of attention and the balance of his squad, performance level and morale in the dressing room have all been enhanced by the post-Dingwall transfer business.

Courier Sport understands that another centre-half is still on MacLean’s wish-list.

However, the opportunity to bring one more player in for that part of the team will only be possible if there is movement out of McDiarmid Park.

Three told they can depart

Callum Booth, Ryan McGowan and Ali Crawford have been told they are not in MacLean’s first team plans and can leave.

As of Friday morning, none were close to finding a new club.

All are into the last year of their contracts.

McGowan is fully fit, with Crawford getting closer to a comeback but Booth hasn’t played a competitive game for well over a year and is currently sidelined with a back injury.