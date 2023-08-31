St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean tells Ryan McGowan, Ali Crawford and Callum Booth they can leave

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean tells Ryan McGowan, Ali Crawford and Callum Booth they can leave

Senior trio can find new clubs as Saints gaffer shakes up squad at McDiarmid Park.

By Reporter
Callum Booth, Ryan McGowan, Ali Crawford. Images: SNS
Callum Booth, Ryan McGowan, Ali Crawford. Images: SNS

Ryan McGowan, Ali Crawford and Callum Booth have all been told they are not in Steven MacLean’s plans at St Johnstone.

And they can all find new clubs ahead of Friday night’s transfer deadline.

MacLean has set about transforming his McDiarmid Park squad and has informed the experienced trio their game time will be limited.

All three are contracted to 2024 but will be allowed to move on by the Perth Saints.

McGowan has played six times this season under MacLean and has shown his versatility over his 12 months at McDiarmid Park.

St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean.
St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean. Image: SNS.

However, he has dropped down the pecking order with the arrivals of Sam McClelland, Matty Smith and Jay Turner-Cook.

He has played 35 times since signing for the club last July.

Crawford and Booth, meanwhile, have had injuries to contend with during their time in Perth.

Booth made his comeback from long-term injury in July but has suffered from a back issue of late.

Crawford has played just 30 minutes of football this season and hasn’t featured since the opening Viaplay Cup game at Stenhousemuir.

He’s since not even made the bench for the McDiarmid Park club.

And MacLean is keen to add more new faces to his squad before Friday’s transfer deadline with Saints waiting on the green light from the Home Office for Sven Sprangler’s deal to be completed.

