St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean tells Ryan McGowan, Ali Crawford and Callum Booth they can leave

Ryan McGowan, Ali Crawford and Callum Booth have all been told they are not in Steven MacLean’s plans at St Johnstone.

And they can all find new clubs ahead of Friday night’s transfer deadline.

MacLean has set about transforming his McDiarmid Park squad and has informed the experienced trio their game time will be limited.

All three are contracted to 2024 but will be allowed to move on by the Perth Saints.

McGowan has played six times this season under MacLean and has shown his versatility over his 12 months at McDiarmid Park.

However, he has dropped down the pecking order with the arrivals of Sam McClelland, Matty Smith and Jay Turner-Cook.

He has played 35 times since signing for the club last July.

Crawford and Booth, meanwhile, have had injuries to contend with during their time in Perth.

Booth made his comeback from long-term injury in July but has suffered from a back issue of late.

Crawford has played just 30 minutes of football this season and hasn’t featured since the opening Viaplay Cup game at Stenhousemuir.

He’s since not even made the bench for the McDiarmid Park club.

And MacLean is keen to add more new faces to his squad before Friday’s transfer deadline with Saints waiting on the green light from the Home Office for Sven Sprangler’s deal to be completed.