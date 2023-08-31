Camera at Dundee Science Centre helps expectant mums see their unborn babies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Camera at Dundee Science Centre helps expectant mums see their unborn babies

The thermal camera is proving a hit with pregnant women.

By Andrew Robson
Expectant mums are using the centre's thermal camera to see their unborn babies. Images: Dundee Science Centre/Facebook/Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

A camera at Dundee Science Centre is helping expectant mums see their unborn babies.

The thermal camera at the centre has proven a hit with pregnant women, who are able to see the shapes of the babies in their wombs.

The centre shared details of one of the heartwarming encounters on its Facebook page.

The thermal camera at the science centre allows mums to see their unborn babies
The thermal camera exhibit at the science centre. Image: Dundee Science Centre/Facebook

In a message to the centre, one mum said: “When joking around at the science centre’s heat camera, my partner and I noticed we could see our unborn baby.

“It was absolutely amazing.

“Our children were so excited to see their baby brother for the first time.

“Thank you for such a special experience and for a great day out overall.”

You can see unborn babies at the science centre
Mums are able to see the outlines of their unborn babies. Image: Dundee Science Centre/Facebook

Other visitors left comments sharing similar experiences.

One said: “This was mine with my twins, you can clearly see them both and it was amazing for my family to see them both.”

Another shared an image, writing: “This was mine from 2019 when I was having our youngest. Think I was about 25 weeks at this point.”

George Wickenden, marketing and audience development lead at Dundee Science Centre, told The Courier: “We were delighted when this particular mother-to-be got in touch following her visit, and to hear how wonderful it was for herself, her partner and her children to see a clear image of her baby during a family day out.

Dundee Science Centre visitors ‘mesmerised’ by thermal camera

“Our visitors are always mesmerised by the infrared camera but it’s extra special to capture images like this.

“An infrared camera detects the thermal energy or heat of what it’s capturing and converts it into an electronic signal.

“This signal is then processed to produce an image.

“The heat captured by an infrared camera can be measured with a high degree of precision, as we can see in these amazing images.

“It’s equally lovely to now hear from other visitors who have enjoyed a similar experience.

“We look forward to welcoming these families back into the centre as their children grow.”

