Camera at Dundee Science Centre helps expectant mums see their unborn babies

A camera at Dundee Science Centre is helping expectant mums see their unborn babies.

The thermal camera at the centre has proven a hit with pregnant women, who are able to see the shapes of the babies in their wombs.

The centre shared details of one of the heartwarming encounters on its Facebook page.

In a message to the centre, one mum said: “When joking around at the science centre’s heat camera, my partner and I noticed we could see our unborn baby.

“It was absolutely amazing.

“Our children were so excited to see their baby brother for the first time.

“Thank you for such a special experience and for a great day out overall.”

Other visitors left comments sharing similar experiences.

One said: “This was mine with my twins, you can clearly see them both and it was amazing for my family to see them both.”

Another shared an image, writing: “This was mine from 2019 when I was having our youngest. Think I was about 25 weeks at this point.”

George Wickenden, marketing and audience development lead at Dundee Science Centre, told The Courier: “We were delighted when this particular mother-to-be got in touch following her visit, and to hear how wonderful it was for herself, her partner and her children to see a clear image of her baby during a family day out.

Dundee Science Centre visitors ‘mesmerised’ by thermal camera

“Our visitors are always mesmerised by the infrared camera but it’s extra special to capture images like this.

“An infrared camera detects the thermal energy or heat of what it’s capturing and converts it into an electronic signal.

“This signal is then processed to produce an image.

“The heat captured by an infrared camera can be measured with a high degree of precision, as we can see in these amazing images.

“It’s equally lovely to now hear from other visitors who have enjoyed a similar experience.

“We look forward to welcoming these families back into the centre as their children grow.”