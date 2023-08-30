St Johnstone agree deal with Sven Sprangler but have red tape to cut through to sign Austrian midfielder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone agree deal with Sven Sprangler but have red tape to cut through to sign Austrian midfielder

Home Office approval has to be granted.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone have agreed a deal with Sven Sprangler.
Image: Shutterstock.

St Johnstone have agreed a deal with Sven Sprangler, Steven MacLean has confirmed.

And now the process begins to cut through the red tape to make the Austrian midfielder a Perth player.

“The deal is done between us,” said MacLean.

“We just need the SFA approval, then hopefully the Home Office and the permit.”

Sprangler got a run-out in a closed-doors game at Bonnyrigg on Tuesday night to top up his match fitness.

But MacLean had decided he wanted to sign the 28-year-old on day one of his McDiarmid Park trial.

“I remember Luggy (Paul Sturrock) always saying to me: ‘Ten, 15 minutes and I know’,” he said. “I’m not far off him.

“I think I can make a quick decision, I’m close to being pretty clear after the first training session.

“But it was good to get Sven some minutes in the bounce game. He played for 60 minutes and they trained today so I had 11 v 11.

“The bounce game was good – Kano got 45. The young ones did well too. There were a lot of positives.”

‘Eye doesn’t lie’ when it comes to Sven Sprangler

MacLean added: “He’s fit, in good shape and ready to go.

“I’ve seen players in the past coming in and they take two or three months to get up to speed.

“We don’t have two or three months. Your eye doesn’t lie.

“The other staff see it as well. It’s clear Sven has a bit about him – he knows the game very well.

Roma's Edin Dzeko is tracked by St Johnstone trialist Sven Sprangler.
Image: Shutterstock.

“He’s got a good streak in him. When centre half trialists came in, I used to hate it as a player.

“I knew they’d come in and want to kick me, want to impress. I’d end up booting them back!

“But it’s good when you see guys like Sven coming in to earn a deal, play for his future and put it all in.”

More signings for St Johnstone?

Meanwhile, MacLean hopes that Sprangler won’t be his last summer recruit.

“I’d like to be busy on Friday,” he said. “We’ll see.

“If things happen, we will be ready to go.

“We’ve got a few irons in the fire – keeping in contact with people and maybe things need to happen in-house as well.

“I’ve spoken to three players and we’ll see what happens on that.

“If the club allow me to do others, it would be nice but we will see where we are financially.

“We don’t want to be too bloated, either. We’ve been through that.”

Conversation