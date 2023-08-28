St Johnstone want to sign ‘destroyer’ midfielder Sven Sprangler, Steven MacLean confirms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone want to sign ‘destroyer’ midfielder Sven Sprangler, Steven MacLean confirms

The 28-year-old watched Saints draw with Celtic on Saturday and will play in a midweek closed-doors match.

By Eric Nicolson
Sven Sprangler battles with Gareth Bale when Wolfsberger took on Spurs.
St Johnstone trialist Sven Sprangler battles with Gareth Bale. Image: Shutterstock.

St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean wants to sign Sven Sprangler.

The Austrian has impressed the Perth boss on his week’s trial and the wheels have been set in motion to get the 28-year-old secured on a contract.

MacLean sees Sprangler as a midfield “destroyer” and he’s already organised a closed-doors match to get him some game-time.

“We are exploring whether we can do something with Sven,” he revealed.

“He’s done really well. He’s got something about him.

“He kicked a few people in training last week, which is something I like!

“Sven’s aggressive. He’s more of a destroyer type of midfielder but he’s also good on the ball.

“He’s good at doing the simple things well, so he’d be a good addition.

“He’s fit and strong, and is a good age as well at 28 as well so would bring experience.”

Spectator at Celtic Park

Sprangler is a free agent.

He spent four years in the Austrian top-flight with Wolfsberger, playing over 50 league games and five matches in Europe.

“Over his career he’s played in some big games,” MacLean added.

Roma's Edin Dzeko is tracked by Sven Sprangler.
Roma’s Edin Dzeko is tracked by St Johnstone trialist Sven Sprangler. Image: Shutterstock.

“He’s fitted in really well here and travelled with the lads to the Celtic game on Saturday so was able to take it all in.

“He’s going to play in a game for us on Tuesday down at Bonnyrigg too.

“We are looking into the permits and all the paperwork you have to do to get players into the country now.

“The club are trying to speed the process up.

“It would be good to get it done and hopefully we’ll be able to get something for him this week.”

