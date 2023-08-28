St Johnstone want to sign ‘destroyer’ midfielder Sven Sprangler, Steven MacLean confirms

St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean wants to sign Sven Sprangler.

The Austrian has impressed the Perth boss on his week’s trial and the wheels have been set in motion to get the 28-year-old secured on a contract.

MacLean sees Sprangler as a midfield “destroyer” and he’s already organised a closed-doors match to get him some game-time.

“We are exploring whether we can do something with Sven,” he revealed.

“He’s done really well. He’s got something about him.

“He kicked a few people in training last week, which is something I like!

“Sven’s aggressive. He’s more of a destroyer type of midfielder but he’s also good on the ball.

“He’s good at doing the simple things well, so he’d be a good addition.

“He’s fit and strong, and is a good age as well at 28 as well so would bring experience.”

Spectator at Celtic Park

Sprangler is a free agent.

He spent four years in the Austrian top-flight with Wolfsberger, playing over 50 league games and five matches in Europe.

“Over his career he’s played in some big games,” MacLean added.

“He’s fitted in really well here and travelled with the lads to the Celtic game on Saturday so was able to take it all in.

“He’s going to play in a game for us on Tuesday down at Bonnyrigg too.

“We are looking into the permits and all the paperwork you have to do to get players into the country now.

“The club are trying to speed the process up.

“It would be good to get it done and hopefully we’ll be able to get something for him this week.”